Niger Delta
Don Advocates Balance Between Demand, Supply Of Teachers
Prof. Ebele Egwunyenga of the Delta State University, Abraka, yesterday advocated an equilibrium between the demand for and supply of teachers in the school system
Egwunyenga made the assertion in a paper she presented at the 7th Quadrennial 8th State Delegates Conference of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta State Chapter, in Asaba.
She said that adequate personnel is essential in the sustainability of Nigeria’s educational system.
According to her, adequacy is not limited to the number of personnel as it includes equitable distribution of teachers according to areas of specialisation.
“I recommend that government should ensure that there is equilibrium between teachers’ demand and supply in the school system.
“Government should improve on social amenities, particularly in rural areas. This will encourage teachers posted to the area.
“Government should provide modern technology for both teaching and learning. School facilities should be made attractive by government such that teachers would wish to be in school daily.”
Egwunyenga, who underscored the importance of education in nation building, said that education remained the vehicle for sustainable socio-economic development of any nation.
Niger Delta
Diri Charges Security Agencies On Intelligence Gathering
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged security agencies to invest more time and resources in intelligence gathering in their effort to overcome banditry, insurgency and other securty challenges confronting the country.
He made the call at a retirement party organized by the state government in honour of the outgoing state Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okoli, in Yenagoa.
Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor emphasized the need for security agencies to adopt a holistic approach that will encourage the active participation of civilians in their campaign against insecurity.
According to Senator Diri, until security is seen as everyone’s business in society, the use of kinetic approach to addressing security challenges will yield little or no meaningful result.
While calling on the police and other security outfits to be above board in the performance of their duties, he urged people of the state to always volunteer information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.
“Security is everybody’s business, but more often than not it is seen as nobody’s responsibility. Sometimes we want somebody to do something about security, and nobody does anything about it, and at the end of the day security is not taken seriously.
“But somebody has to do something about security. We should all do something about security so that our state can be safe.I will like our security agencies to be more proactive and preemptive in carrying out their duties because it is cheaper to be preventive. They have to make more effort in the area of intelligence gathering from the civil populace”, he said.
Describing CP Mike Okoli as a refined product with an unblemished record throughout his service in the Nigeria Police, Governor Diri said society had a lot to learn from the wealth of experience of the retiring Commissioner of Police.
He acknowledged the sacrifices being made by security personnel, noting that some of them get killed or become paralyzed in the course of securing lives and property, and therefore, must be appreciated in society.
“We need to learn a lot from the experiences of CP Mike Okoli. He had good cooperation with his colleagues in the state. No wonder, Bayelsa State had a decline in crime during their service in this state. As a government, we are very grateful. We know what these people (security agents) pass through. As civilians, we sleep at the risk of their breath, spine and throat.
“When you are sleeping and a crime is being committed, the Commissioner of Police and other service commanders would rush out because there is something going on.We are praying for CP Mike Okoli that as you are going into your retirement… from the Nigerian Police, we thank God on your behalf for being who you are and who you are going to be”, he added.
Earlier in their separate goodwill messages, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and the Commandant of Police Staff College, Jos, Assistant Inspector General, Don Awunah, acknowledged CP Okoli’s contributions to the relative peace and security in the state.
They described him as an outstanding and accomplished officer with an unblemished track record in the Nigerian Police and wished him the best in his future endeavours.
Responding, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okoli, thanked Governor Douye Diri, and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for honouring him by hosting his retirement thanksgiving reception.
Okoli also thanked the service commanders and everyone who made out time to attend the event, especially the Commandant of Police Staff College, Jos, A.I.G Don Awunah, and prayed God to bless them.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta Commissioner Urges Students To Study Hard
Commissioner for Secondary Education in Delta State, Mrs Rose Ezewu, has urged Nigerian students to always study hard to excel in their examinations to become productive adults.
Ezewu made the plea yesterday, while monitoring the ongoing third term promotion examinations in some schools across the state.
According to her, this is one way for students to broaden their minds, knowledge and become successful individuals, problem solvers, employers and wealth creators in the society.
The commissioner described teachers as critical stakeholders in the development of any society, especially in the area of building and shaping the orientation of children.
“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is committed to transforming the education sector by ensuring a conducive teaching and learning environment for students and teachers in the state.
“Teachers should reciprocate government’s huge investment in the education sector by being more committed to their duties,’’ she said.
Some of the schools monitored by the commissioner and her team included Okeme Secondary School, Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area and Ogbe Secondary School, Effurun.
Others are Alegbon Secondary School, Ekpan, both in Uvwie Local Government Area, and Edjeba College in Warri South Local Government Area.
Niger Delta
C’River Laments Illegal Logging
Considering the rate of climate change on the people, the Cross River State Government has decried the rate by which illegal loggers were ravaging its virgin forest.
This was in commemoration of its annual ‘Green Carnival’ which kicked off yesterday, so as to plant and replace thousands of trees degraded mainly by illegal loggers.
The Co-chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2021 Green Carnival, and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Eric Anderson, in a press briefing in Calabar said the theme of this year’s Green Carnival would be ‘Go Green’ in line with government’s resolve to replenish the degraded forest.
“We need to go green to replenish our degraded forest stock, enhance aesthetics and by extension, mitigate climate change. I will not fail to bring to your attention the worrisome dimension forest exploitation, especially illegal timber logging, has assumed in our dear state,” he stated.
On the carnival costume, Anderson said “We are looking at 10,000 costumes to be used, the bulk of which will be produced by our own Calabar garment factory. We seek to use the Green Carnival to create awareness in the citizenry to imbibe the culture of tree planting. In the light of this, we are collaborating with the state Ministry of Health to provide guidelines for observing Covid-19 safety protocols during the carnival.”
Flanked by other Committee members, Anderson described Cross River State as nature’s gift to Nigeria, to Africa and the world at large and noted further that “Cross River holds over 50 percent of the last remaining tropical rainforest in Nigeria, it is listed as one of the world’s 25 biodiversity hotspots. The state has five distinct ecotypes Mangrove, tropical rainforest, Montane, Guinea and Sahel Savanna.”
He lamented that the 5 million trees targeted by the Ayade-led administration when it came on board in 2015 had not been met.
“The target has not been achieved but a lot has been done in the area of tree planting and forest regeneration,” he said, and disclosed that the carnival would be staged in Calabar, the state capital, and all the 18 local government areas of the state.
Explaining the source for seedling for the carnival, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Afforestation/Biodiversity, Mr Bette Obi, said there were arrangements to source for the seedlings locally, noting that the state planted 100,000 trees last year but that government was looking at planting a little more this year.
The Committee pointed fingers at some elements in the law enforcement agencies for abetting logging despite efforts of the government to bring it to an end.
Meanwhile the people of Edondo, Okokon and Ekuri forest communities in Obubra and Akamkpa local government areas of the state, who were infuriated by what they described as ‘indiscriminate and brazen ravaging of special woods like Bobinga, Black Afara, Apa and others by illegal loggers for export purpose,’ have protested against the pulling down of their forest.
The protesters, who were armed with placards and banners chanted “our forest our lives, our lives our forest,” as they marched from their communities down to Ochon junction by Ugep-Ikom federal highway, demanding that something be done urgently over the matter.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
