Can Combining Business, Academics End Employment Menance?

Waiting for white collar jobs after education in Nigeria has driven many into frustration and depression. The rate of unemployment in the country keeps increasing that it has become very necessary for students to plan ahead of time.

This and other harsh economic situations necessitated The Tide visit some higher institutions to feel the pulse of students on being self-employed and reliant. Excerpts.



The Managing Director of Eddy World Skills, Mr Ihua Anebo Edwin, who is a master degree student from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said ,”I went into business since 2016, because I came to realise that unemployment is becoming the problem of the day”.

To Edwin, who is studying Home Economics and Tourism Hospitality Management, the need to start early would help him to overcome the problem of the day in the area of being self-employed.

“Instead of waiting for employment after my education, l will employ others to work for me and expand more. My target is for my business to grow more”, he said.

The MD, who is a fashion designer and also bakes, however noted that doing business in addition to academic pursuit is never an easy task but takes determination, “when you consider what you want to achieve in the future.

“I will continue with the business even after my education. This is why I work tirelessly to move out from the alarming unemployment list which is affecting the economy of nation”.

He noted that the harsh economic situation, in addition to high cost of things in the market, affects the progress of the business, coupled with the academic pursuit.

”Managing the business is a very big issue, sometimes I need to close down the business for academic work so that l will perform well in my examination.

“God has been helping me to meet up my targets. To be an entrepreneur in the university is good and helpful. The big companies we see today started as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)”, he added.

To the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Divinity Accessories, Divine Azubuike, who is an Electrical Engineering final year student of Federal Polytechnic Owerri, said doing business in the school gives him joy.

Azubuike said, “I started doing business since 2018, to make my own money and help myself in solving both my problems and other people’s problems”.

The CEO who salls wrist watches, belts, necklace and other accessories noted that being an entrepreneur in the higher institution makes one to be self reliant, in addition to becoming an employer of labour in the future.

On the effect of the high cost of things in the society, he said the, “ the price of dollars is affecting the business due to the fact that we buy and sell.

“With the value of dollar going so high, our purchasing power is reduced and profit is also affected.

“it is stressful, managing the business and pursuing my academics. Meeting up is some times difficult,

“I will love to continue my business as a side hustle except if it becomes bigger and better. My target is to own a large accessories shop that would employ many people”.

He reiterated that the rate of employment in the country called for students to take proactive measure in preventing depression after their education.

The CEO also advised students to try and do something for themselves, saying that complete dependence on parents makes a student to be lacking and backward.

Another entrepreneur, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pearl’s Collection, Miss Shalom Ngozi Enyiazu, who deals on fashion said “, My Entrepreneurship ambition started in April, 2020 propelled by the desire to be a bit independent during the lockdown.

Pearl’s Collection CEO, said, “business amongst students has been quite challenging, but good as well. The only problem is that buyers tend to negotiate prices of items well below the selling price and some times you will end up running at losses”.

She said satisfying her customers and facing her education have not been easy, especially with the economic situation in the country.

Enyiazu, who is a level 300 English student of Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma, Edo State, sells “unisex wears, shoes, sneakers, classic beddings and duvets and also import wears, bags and shoes from turkey and China.

“My target is to have branches at different cities in the nation and I am on the verge of meeting my target” .

On whether she will continue as an entrepreneur after her education, she said she would continue with both her business and career to make ends meet, taking into consideration the poverty that is ravaging the nation.

The CEO also noted that being an entrepreneur removes a person completely from moving up and down looking for white collar jobs after graduation.

My Business with Lilian Peters