2023: Group Insists On S’ South Presidency

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged political appointees to be repository of ideas that will end poverty and social vices in the country.

The governor stated this yesterday, while inaugurating eight newly appointed Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba.

He noted that the times were difficult for Nigerians and that this was not the time for them to be lazy in their duties.

Okowa urged political appointees to commit themselves to more work to revive the economy and create opportunities for the younger generation.

He decried the high rate of youth unemployment which, he said, had driven many into self-help, leading to the current social vices in the country.

The governor said that his administration had created jobs through various empowerment programmes, which had greatly impacted many, with its great multiplier effect.

“Available records indicate that we have so far trained and resourced over 100,000 persons to become successful entrepreneurs.

“Yet, our cities and communities continue to brim with many youths who have yet to find succor, while some, regrettably, have chosen the path of infamy by embracing underhand methods to personal success that now pose danger to the rest of us.

“The signs are ominous and we cannot afford to play the ostrich or even be deluded into thinking that all is well. All is not well,’’ he said.

Okowa urged leaders to work with the consciousness that leadership was service.

“Service to the people for whom we hold our positions in trust. Thus, it is incumbent on appointees to devise means and methods of discharging their callings and responsibilities.

“Leaders and political appointees, at whatever level, should be repository of ideas that will proffer solutions to the problems of unemployment, poverty, anti-social vices, suspicion and distrust that breed inter-ethnic feuds in our communities,’’ he said.

The governor stressed the urgent need for mindset reorientation among the people.

While congratulating the appointees, Okowa urged them to consider it their duties to connect with their communities and engage in regular advocacy that would remold the youth and set them on the right path.

“Where there is a will, there must be a way.

“This administration is of the belief that the stability, peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the state depend on ability to run an all-inclusive government, powered by men and women of competence, capacity and character.

“Hence the new Special Advisers are additional key resources in our governance team, painstakingly assembled to be architects and builders of a stronger Delta.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Johnson Erijo, thanked God for the opportunity given them to serve the state.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for finding them worthy of the appointment, while pledging to work and sustain the Okowa-led administration’s agenda of service of the people.

The Tide reports that the new Special Advisers are: Messrs Ignatius Ziakegha, Matthew Tsekiri, Chukwudi Dafe, Martins Okonta, Dan Yingi, Ernest Ogwuezzy, Johnson Erijo and Edward Ekpoko.

The Tide also reports that the appointment brings the number of special advisers in government to 16, following the devolution of the State Executive Council on May 18.

Meanwhile, the Delta House of Assembly has screened and confirmed additional 11 nominees as Commissioners in the state.

Those confirmed are Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, former Commissioner for Higher Education; Mr Chika Ossai, former Commissioner for Trade and Investment and Mr Basil Ganagana, former Commissioner for Energy.

Also confirmed is Mr Emmanuel Amgbaduba, former Commissioner for Oil and Gas. The others are Dr Mordi Ononye, former Commissioner for Health; Mr Ovie Oghoore; Mrs Bridget Anyafulu; Mr Solomon Golley; Mr Isaiah Bozimo; Mr Henry Dakota; and Mrs Jennifer Anderson.

The motion for the confirmation of the nominees was unanimously adopted yesterday, by the Assembly when the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori put it to a voice vote and seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi.

The Tide reports that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on July 1, sworn in 18 confirmed nominees as commissioners.

The governor dissolved the state Executive Council on May 18.