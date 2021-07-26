Education
Ikpeazu Charges Stakeholders To Sustain, Improve Gains Made In Education
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has challenged the state’s Ministry of Education to rise to its co-ordinating responsibility that will build stronger synergy amongst major stakeholders in the education sector.
He said the synergy must align with the global vision of producing children capable of being society’s desirable leaders of tomorrow.
Ikpeazu who gave the charge during a meeting with education managers in the state at his Aba Lodge identified capacity building, conducive learning environment and harmony among the education stakeholders as the leading factors toward the vision of bequeathing qualitative education for Abia children by his administration.
He noted that the setting up of the Continuing Education Center for teachers training, renovation of about 700 classroom blocks, the building of four model schools, procurement of smart boxes to enable Abia State Universal Education Board (ASUBEB) startup with the digital teaching platform for Abia children were all aimed at equipping school children for their future endeavours and enable them compete favourably with their peers.
The Governor also disclosed that plans have already been concluded to establish a Garment Factory within the year in addition to Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory which will produce uniforms and shoes for school children
He described them as motivations towards realising and sustaining high public school enrollment which the State’s School Feeding Programme has achieved.
He also reminded the stakeholders of the need to adopt innovations and technological ways of teaching that will expose the children to the current and dynamic learning trends of today’s world, adding that education is a pillar and enabler to any career which his administration recognised and adopted even to the point of formalising artisanal shoemaking.
Contributing, the Deputy Governor, Sir Udo Oko Chukwu expressed appreciation to the Governor for the immense interest he has shown towards improving the education sector which he described as a paradigm shift to the global challenge, and encouraged the education stakeholders to complement these efforts by restructuring the school system of the state.
Education
Anambra Begins Recruitment Of Primary School Teachers
Anambra State Government has commenced recruitment of 500 teachers into primary schools across the state to enhance teaching and learning.
Chairman, State House of Assembly Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu disclosed this at the House of Assembly complex in Awka during an interactive session between the committee and Head Teachers in Aguata Local Government Education Authority.
He explained that the recruitment exercise would fill the gap created by primary school teachers who had retired from active service and improve the standard of primary education in the state.
He assured that all challenges outlined by the Head teachers hindering the progress of primary schools across the state would be tackled to the barest minimum to ensure the upliftment of education standard in the state.
Okechukwu encouraged the teachers to remain dedicated to duty and shun all forms of sharp practices that could portray the state in bad light.
Reacting, Education Secretary, Aguata Local Government Education Authority, Lady Ijeabalum Obi commended government’s performance in education sector.
She explained that the meeting offered the teachers and the committee the opportunity to brainstorm on ways to sustain the state’s legendary performance in education and tackle issues bordering on teachers welfare.
In a vote of thanks, Mrs. Ebere Nwankwo from Eziagulu Primary School, Ekwulobia appreciated the committee for living up to expectations, pledging the teachers’ preparedness to follow the lawmakers’ directives.
Education
Educationist Wants Early Introduction Of Art To Learners
Director of Studies at Pampers Private School and Rainbow College, Dr. Olayinka Oduwole, has said Art should be introduced to children in the early years as it aids physical, cognitive, and behavioral developments.
Oduwole in a statement made available to The Tide, said Art was a creative expression that nurtures the imagination and allows children to externalise their feelings.
To celebrate Children’s Day this year and improve learners artistic skills, he said the learners of Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College published a joint e-book titled, “A Collection of Stories by Pampers Private School and Rainbow College.”
“Through painting, sculpture, collage, music, dancing, acting, clay, drawing, or any other medium, art is a way for children to work through emotions, make decisions, and express their ideas. It should be introduced to children in the early years to aid physical, cognitive, and behavioral development. When children work together on art projects, they interact and share with their peers. This collaborative work promotes social learning.”
He explained that children who performed arts regularly had been noticed to control their emotions and expressed the same in productive ways.
“Manipulating art materials provides children with a sense of freedom while encouraging focus and concentration, this informs the rationale for the promotion of art education and creativity as the bedrock of Rainbow College curriculum plan and implementation,” he said.
Education
Varsity Reduces School Fees By 33%
The Vice Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke, has announced a 33 per cent reduction in school fees of students in the Faculty of Arts of the institution.
Anieke also announced the expansion of the scholarship programme of the university to accommodate five students per session.
The vice chancellor made the announcement on Friday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the commencement of admissions into the institution’s academic programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session.
The Tide source reports that the university is owned and managed by the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church.
The vice chancellor, who is also a cleric, said that the fee reduction was also aimed at assisting indigent students and their families, considering the present economic situation in the country.
He said that the students in the affected faculty would now pay N241, 200 instead of N350, 000 paid in the 2020/2021 school year.
Anieke said that the fees covered hostel accommodation, water and electricity supplies as well as security and others.
“I do not know of any institution in this country that is talking about reduction of fees at a time when things are so expensive.
“The quality of our university is similar to that of first generation private universities and even better in some courses. If we charge based on our quality, our fees will be higher.
“We are doing this with the hope that God will be with us,” he said.
Anieke said that the university as part of its commitment to support indigent students had broadened its scholarship programme.
According to him, scholarships will be given to five students that will desire to study music in the university.
The vice chancellor said that more graduate and undergraduate programmes had been introduced in the university.
He listed the programmes to include PhD in Mathematics Education (Measurement and Evaluation), PhD in Accounting, PhD in Political Science, PhD in Microbiology and MA/PhD in English and Literary Studies.
Others are MSc in Mass Communication, MEd Biology MEd Physics and MEd Chemistry.
He said that the university was also playing host to the Scholar Centre for Commerce and Industry in the South-East.
According to him, the centre will be responsible for providing training and coordinating all activities in commerce and industry, including registration of businesses in the region.
Anieke said that the university was striving for a remarkable improvement on the welfare and training of the 600 students that were admitted into its programmes during the 2020/2021 academic session.
“Our university has done well and I believe that this flag-off is going to be a conversion of more students,” Anieke said.
