Council Boss Calls For Unity Among Okrika Indigenes

As part of measures to strengthen security architecture, stakeholders, security experts have ended a one-day security summit in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State

The one-day security summit/sensitisation held recently at the council headquarters, was organised by the council authorities in conjunction with the Okrika Divisional Police, Central Community Development Committees.

Delivering his inaugural speech, Okrika Divisional Police Officer (DPO),CSP Okoro Ikechukwu, said the sensitisation on peace building was apt considering security challenges facing the country.

CSP Okoro said the aim of the sensitisation was geared towards orientating the teeming youths on how to engage themselves and build a better society.

He explained that idleness among the youths had been a major contributing factor in crime and other social vices, hence the need to engage in meaningful skills.

“The essence of the sensitisation is to enlighten the youths to engage in skill acquisition or go to school as it will help build a better society.

“The police is doing it in partnership with the Council authorities, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and other critical stakeholders aimed at giving them necessary orientation capable of guiding them to be useful”, he said.

CSP Okoro said idleness had led some into cultism, criminality and other vices inimical to the development of any society which according to him, the orientation is seeking to address.

CSP Okoro said further to achieving this important objective, the Division shall be visiting all communities in Okrika to enable the message go down.

He said no engagement in education or skill is a waste which will help build more prosperous society.

Earlier, Okrika Central Community Development Committee Chairman, Hon SekiboTamuso commended the effort of the DPO to let the youths know the danger of idleness.

Hon. Sekibo said, building the way forward for the sustenance of existing peace was crucial.

He said to achiev this feat, all hands must be on desk.

Describing Okrika as one of the adjudged peaceful local government areas in Rivers State, he advised youths to do away with cultism.