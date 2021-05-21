SNGF Asaba Declaration: Roadmap To Nigeria’s Salvation

Indeed, not many people saw it coming. But come out they did. With unity of purpose driven by a burning desire to save Nigeria from imminent collapse and in keeping with their sworn commitment to secure and protect the lives, livelihood and property of the people, they spoke out. They spoke out courageously. They spoke redemptive truth. They spoke clearly and unambiguously. Their choice of words, disposition and comportment addressed the issues dispassionately.

All the three political parties in executive positions in government in Nigeria were represented. But they did not speak partisanship. They spoke as leaders of the people and not as political lords. They spoke the feelings of the people and not the whims of their political associations. They were loud, they were clear, they were spot-on in their declarations and demands for a better Nigeria founded on equity, fairness and justice.

You do not need to be their apologist to agree with them. You donot have to come from their part of the country to appreciate imperative of their call. Because they didn’t pander to sentiment, sectorial and parochial interests, they have since received acclaim from home and across the country. You don’t have to like them to agree with them to discountenance the positions reached.

Evidently, they did not raise any fresh issues that had not been openly canvassed by well-meaning individuals and groups. As individual governors they had spoken on much of the issues themselves. All they did was to give it a collective voice and escalate the discourse with a view to drawing attention and precipitating action that could pull back the country from the obvious slide into monumental regrettable catastrophy.

When the heads of government of the 17 Southern States of Nigeria converged on Asaba, the capital city of Delta State, many were not aware of the meeting and not many who knew expected anything significant to come out of the very rare congregation. In all, 15 governors were present. Only Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State attended by proxy. After four hours of deliberations, they came out and left no one in doubt as to the quality of the discussions they had had and the usefulness of the time they had spent.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group, Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu read out a 12 –point communiqué to include that the forum: (1) affirmed that the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity; (2) observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; (3) noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospect of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South including cattle movement to the South by foot, (4) recommended that the Federal Government should support WILLING States to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems; (5) agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour if the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism; (6) recommended that in view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency;

(7) recommended that in difference to the sensitivities of our various peoples, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government Agencies (including security Agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous; (8) resolved to foster cooperation among the Southern States and the nation at large. In this connection, Secretaries to Government of the Southern States are to work together to develop and institutionalize a mechanism to foster this cooperation which will advance the comparative economic advantages and other interests of the Southern States;

(9) expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the nation’s economy being the sale outlet from Apapa Wharf. The meeting therefore recommended the activation and establishment of ports in the other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country;

(10) the meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore suggested greater coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Government in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic;

(11) expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

Reacting to some voices raised against the Southern Governors position, Governor of Benue State, North Central Nigeria, Samuel Ortom said any Nigerian opposed to the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s decision banning open grazing of cattle has a hidden agenda . Delivering a speech on the occasion of Media Week and Communications Day 2021 organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi at the Holy Ghost Parish Hall, Makurdi, Governor Ortom said that his Southern counterparts had chosen the right path to address the problem of insecurity, ravaging the country at the moment, maintaining Nigeria remains a great country with huge potentials and should, ordinarily, have no business with poverty if only there were guaranteed security for lives and property and the people are allowed to remain stable in their localities.

In their own reaction, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a six-point communique after their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital expressed support for “the earlier position taken by the Nigerian Governors Forum, Northern Governor Forum and recently, the Southern Governors Forum, to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria”.

The document signed and read by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State (North Western Nigeria) stated in Part: “The meeting called on Mr President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture”.

According to the governors, restructuring the Nigerian federation in such a way as to devolve more powers and functions to the state as well as a reform of various civil institutions, would go a long way to promote efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.

Describing the Southern Governors Forum’s Asaba declaration as “ epochal” and “a watershed in the annals of the country”, the South-South study Group (3SG) commended the forum for their consensus in emphasizing the imperatives of restructuring and bare on open grazing, noting their intervention as timely.

In a statement signed by Otoks Dan Princewill, the 3SG urged the Southern Governors to go one step further to initiate collective action to make restructuring a concrete reality.

“The collective words outlined by the Southern governors as spelled out in the communique carry the weight of the will and shared the disappointment of the Southern people at the moribund state of federal governance conveyed Principally by the catastrophic state of insecurity and disastrous economic condition nationwide. “the timely intervention by the Southern governor presents a watershed moment as the nation becomes a contented arena between the progressive will of the people and the regressive whims and caprices of a few.

“It is for this reason that the commendable display of astutely effective diplomatic effort by the southern governors across party lines belies the urgency and need for relist as demanded by Southern of all affiliation”, the group said.

As a matter of fact, all patriotic lovers and everyone that in genuinely interested in the progress, prosperity and preservation of the Nigerian project cannot but endorse, support and press on with the Sothern governors position and prevail on Mr President to act with urgency.

By: Opaka Dokubo