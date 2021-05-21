Politics
SNGF Asaba Declaration: Roadmap To Nigeria’s Salvation
Indeed, not many people saw it coming. But come out they did. With unity of purpose driven by a burning desire to save Nigeria from imminent collapse and in keeping with their sworn commitment to secure and protect the lives, livelihood and property of the people, they spoke out. They spoke out courageously. They spoke redemptive truth. They spoke clearly and unambiguously. Their choice of words, disposition and comportment addressed the issues dispassionately.
All the three political parties in executive positions in government in Nigeria were represented. But they did not speak partisanship. They spoke as leaders of the people and not as political lords. They spoke the feelings of the people and not the whims of their political associations. They were loud, they were clear, they were spot-on in their declarations and demands for a better Nigeria founded on equity, fairness and justice.
You do not need to be their apologist to agree with them. You donot have to come from their part of the country to appreciate imperative of their call. Because they didn’t pander to sentiment, sectorial and parochial interests, they have since received acclaim from home and across the country. You don’t have to like them to agree with them to discountenance the positions reached.
Evidently, they did not raise any fresh issues that had not been openly canvassed by well-meaning individuals and groups. As individual governors they had spoken on much of the issues themselves. All they did was to give it a collective voice and escalate the discourse with a view to drawing attention and precipitating action that could pull back the country from the obvious slide into monumental regrettable catastrophy.
When the heads of government of the 17 Southern States of Nigeria converged on Asaba, the capital city of Delta State, many were not aware of the meeting and not many who knew expected anything significant to come out of the very rare congregation. In all, 15 governors were present. Only Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State attended by proxy. After four hours of deliberations, they came out and left no one in doubt as to the quality of the discussions they had had and the usefulness of the time they had spent.
Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group, Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu read out a 12 –point communiqué to include that the forum: (1) affirmed that the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity; (2) observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; (3) noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospect of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South including cattle movement to the South by foot, (4) recommended that the Federal Government should support WILLING States to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems; (5) agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour if the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism; (6) recommended that in view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency;
(7) recommended that in difference to the sensitivities of our various peoples, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government Agencies (including security Agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous; (8) resolved to foster cooperation among the Southern States and the nation at large. In this connection, Secretaries to Government of the Southern States are to work together to develop and institutionalize a mechanism to foster this cooperation which will advance the comparative economic advantages and other interests of the Southern States;
(9) expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the nation’s economy being the sale outlet from Apapa Wharf. The meeting therefore recommended the activation and establishment of ports in the other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country;
(10) the meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore suggested greater coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Government in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic;
(11) expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.
Reacting to some voices raised against the Southern Governors position, Governor of Benue State, North Central Nigeria, Samuel Ortom said any Nigerian opposed to the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s decision banning open grazing of cattle has a hidden agenda . Delivering a speech on the occasion of Media Week and Communications Day 2021 organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi at the Holy Ghost Parish Hall, Makurdi, Governor Ortom said that his Southern counterparts had chosen the right path to address the problem of insecurity, ravaging the country at the moment, maintaining Nigeria remains a great country with huge potentials and should, ordinarily, have no business with poverty if only there were guaranteed security for lives and property and the people are allowed to remain stable in their localities.
In their own reaction, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a six-point communique after their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital expressed support for “the earlier position taken by the Nigerian Governors Forum, Northern Governor Forum and recently, the Southern Governors Forum, to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria”.
The document signed and read by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State (North Western Nigeria) stated in Part: “The meeting called on Mr President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture”.
According to the governors, restructuring the Nigerian federation in such a way as to devolve more powers and functions to the state as well as a reform of various civil institutions, would go a long way to promote efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.
Describing the Southern Governors Forum’s Asaba declaration as “ epochal” and “a watershed in the annals of the country”, the South-South study Group (3SG) commended the forum for their consensus in emphasizing the imperatives of restructuring and bare on open grazing, noting their intervention as timely.
In a statement signed by Otoks Dan Princewill, the 3SG urged the Southern Governors to go one step further to initiate collective action to make restructuring a concrete reality.
“The collective words outlined by the Southern governors as spelled out in the communique carry the weight of the will and shared the disappointment of the Southern people at the moribund state of federal governance conveyed Principally by the catastrophic state of insecurity and disastrous economic condition nationwide. “the timely intervention by the Southern governor presents a watershed moment as the nation becomes a contented arena between the progressive will of the people and the regressive whims and caprices of a few.
“It is for this reason that the commendable display of astutely effective diplomatic effort by the southern governors across party lines belies the urgency and need for relist as demanded by Southern of all affiliation”, the group said.
As a matter of fact, all patriotic lovers and everyone that in genuinely interested in the progress, prosperity and preservation of the Nigerian project cannot but endorse, support and press on with the Sothern governors position and prevail on Mr President to act with urgency.
By: Opaka Dokubo
Yakubu Advocates Community Partnership Over INEC Facilities
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the spate of arson and vandalism of its facilities and property was worrisome as it would adversely affect its commitment to continually improve on the electoral process.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting of Resident Electoral Commissioners in the 36 states and the FCT, held on Wednesday, in Abuja.
Yakubu said the attacks had been on the rise since the 2019 General Elections, but had now developed into a crisis.
He said in the last three weeks or so, INEC local government offices in Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom , Ohafia in Abia and Udenu in Enugu State, were set ablaze by unidentified persons.
He added that on May 16, INEC state office in Enugu suffered yet another arson and vandalism in which parts of the building were ransacked and several vehicles razed, while more of INEC facilities were being systematically targeted and attacked.
“Just last night, Tuesday, May 18, two more offices in Ebonyi, including Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi, were burnt down.
“ Although there were no casualties, the damage to the physical infrastructure and electoral materials was total. Nothing has been salvaged from ballot boxes and voting cubicles to generating sets, office furniture and equipment.
“Surely, these attacks are no longer freak events but appear to be quite orchestrated and targeted at INEC.
“Clearly, these are acts of unjustifiable aggression which may undermine the commission’s capacity to organise elections and dent the nation’s electoral process.
“The facilities of the commission are there to serve the local communities for the most fundamental aspect of democratic governance, which is elections.
“ Therefore, targeting such important national asset and repositories of electoral materials that took time and enormous resources to procure cannot be justified.
“Replacing these facilities in the prevailing economic circumstances will indeed be a tall order, thereby adversely affecting electoral services in the same communities.
“These facilities are not only limited to voting but also used for other critical electoral activities such as voter registration, coordination of stakeholder engagements, voter education and sensitisation.”
Yakubu said the commission would certainly work with security agencies to deal with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes according to the law, on which INEC would hold a meeting with all security agencies on Monday May 24.
Yakubu, however, urged all and sundry, particularly communities where INEC assets were located, to see themselves as owners and custodians of those facilities and assist the commission in protecting them.
He expressed delight that some of the communities were already doing so, as they shared with INEC, the commitment of improving electoral services to Nigerians.
“ They have, over the years, supported the commission during all electoral activities from Continuous Voter Registration to the conduct of polls.
“Some of them actually donated the land on which some of our local government offices are built.
“ Even in the recent events of arson and vandalism, many of them have demonstrated exceptional willingness to support the commission.
“For instance, following the vandalism on our offices in Osun during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, the Ikirun community in Ifelodun Local Government Area and two communities in Ede South Local Government Area offered to contribute to the repairs of the offices and promised to work with the commission to protect them in future.
“Also, in Nnewi North in Anambra, the community also offered to repair our local government office destroyed during the #EndSARS protests.
“The commission do not take such partnerships for granted. I wish to thank our host communities in all parts of the country and appeal to them to continue to see INEC property as both national and local assets to be protected,” Yakubu said.
The INEC chairman said that in the light of the current circumstances, today’s meeting with RECs would take briefings from across the country on threats to INEC facilities and deliberate on how best to protect them.
Yakubu expressed the belief that INEC could dig deep and draw from its longstanding partnership with communities protecting it facilities, in addition to depending on the invaluable support of security agencies.
“Consequently, the challenges posed by these threats notwithstanding, we are still positive that we can find lasting solutions to the spate of attacks on our facilities.
“However, this must be done quickly to forestall disruptions to several upcoming electoral activities, particularly the CVR exercise which we plan to undertake continuously in 2,673 centres nationwide for a period of over one year, involving thousands of INEC officials supported by security personnel.”
PDP Calls For Reinstatement Of Sacked Kaduna Workers
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Kaduna State government to unconditionally reinstate all workers sacked from the public service.
The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was shocked over alarming reports that the state government had sacked about 70, 000 since 2016.
He described the sack as unacceptable, particularly under the harsh economic situation in Nigeria.
Ologbondiyan said it was even more worrisome that the state government dismissed many of the workers without recourse to disengagement processes and benefits as prescribed by the extant labour laws.
“Our party insists that the right of citizens to peaceful protest is fully guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and charges Gov. el-Rufai to douse the tensed situation by coming down from his high horse, rescind his position and listen to the people.
“The governor must understand that we are in a democratic nation governed by law; where sovereignty belongs to the people, and not a dictatorial regime as being witnessed in the attitude of the state government towards workers,” he said.
Ologbondiyan said the PDP believed that the workers were citizens of Nigeria and that their wellbeing and rights under the law must be respected.
He condemned the thugs for attacking the workers during peaceful protest.
“Our party, however, urges the NLC and the workers to remain calm and law abiding in the pursuit of their demands despite the provocation by the Kaduna state government, while efforts are being made to find solution to the matter,” Ologbondiyan added.
Executive Order 10: We’re Resolving Implementation Issues – Govs
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF (NGF) says parties involved in Executive Order 10 are working earnestly to resolve the issues surrounding the implementation of the order.
The forum said this in a communiqué issued on Wednesday night after its 30th teleconference.
President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary order.
The forum in the communiqué signed by it Chairman and the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said talks on the Order had reached an advanced stage with the Ministry of Labour, Conference of Speakers and the National Judicial Council.
“There are, however, legal aspects of the order that need to be tied up, but which cannot take place if officials responsible for these final processes are on strike.
“Governors are happy to implement the demands of the Judiciary and the Legislature,” he said.
The NGF, however, resolved to call for the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary.
The forum said the presidential committee was now acting as a permanent committee “basically misguiding and overheating the relationship between state governments and the other arms of government.”
The NGF also agreed on the need to continue to maintain COVID public health guidelines and vaccination protocols to ensure that the transmission of the virus was kept at the lowest level possible.
The communiqué noted that the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the NGF Chairman, Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 provided an update to the forum on the activities of the PSC.
It stated that Okowa informed the forum’s members of the expected commencement of the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, starting with those who received the first batch of the vaccine.
“The Governor noted that the PSC is currently working to get additional vaccine doses for the country.
“He urged his colleagues to continue to maintain COVID public health guidelines to ensure that the transmission of the virus is kept at the lowest level possible,” the communiqué stated.
It added that Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, gave a briefing on the appropriate pricing of PMS in Nigeria, calling for full deregulation.
It quoted el-Rufai as noting that between N70 billion and N210 billion was estimated to be spent every month to keep petrol price at N162/litre, “a situation that is completely unsustainable.”
It noted that el-Rufai also briefed his colleagues on the labour crisis in Kaduna State.
“The NGF noted that it stands with the Governor of Kaduna State in his quest to improve the productivity of workers and their rights for a better quality of life.
“NGF recognises that what is happening in Kaduna State, will reverberate in each of the states.
“The forum encourages the governor of Kaduna and all other governors to remain steadfast in the pursuit of human rights protection while ensuring that actions taken do not undermine the safety and security of lives.
“NGF appeals to both parties in Kaduna State to resolve the issues in the interest of the state as the protection of human rights for the collective good of all citizens and growth of our dear country, Nigeria, is what matters most.”
The teleconference was the 7th of such in year 2021.
