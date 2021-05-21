News
RSG Set To Commission 16 Legacy Projects …To Flag-Off Construction Of 23 Others
The Rivers State Government will from Thursday, May 27, 2021, begin another round of commissioning of projects to commemorate the second anniversary of the second tenure of Governor Nyesom Wike.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, indicated that some of the legacy projects include the Cassava Flour Processing Plant in Oyibo; Mother and Child Hospital, Rumuomasi; Opobo/Nkoro Road; Odufor-Umuoye Road, Etche; Umueze-Umuogberi-Eberi Road, Omuma; and the Rehabilitation Centre, Iriebe.
Other projects include National Industrial Court Judges’ Quarters; Rivers State University (RSU) Senate Building; Isaiah Odolu Street, GRA; Herbert Macaulay/Nzimiro; Rumuigbo; and William Jumbo/Ernest Ikoli/Eleme Streets, Old GRA.
The rest also billed for commissioning are Community Secondary Schools at Obiagu, Oyigbo; and Eteo, Eleme; National Union of Rivers State Students’ Secretariat; and Pabod Breweries/Oginigba Roads.
However, the projects scheduled for flag-off include Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre; Rumueprikom Flyover; Trans-Kalabari Road; Bori-Kono Road; Aluu-Omagwa Road; new campuses of RSU at Emohua, Etche and Ahoada; as well as projects at Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Other projects are, Government Secondary School, Kpor, Gokana; Ogbunabali/Eastern Bye-pass Road; Ogbakiri internal roads; Omerelu internal roads; and Abonnema/Obonoma sandfilling.
Woji-Aleto-Alesa Road; Mgbuitanwo Roads; Okochiri internal roads; Okrika sandfilling; reconstruction of Government House Jetty; and foundation laying ceremony of the new University of Port Harcourt Convocation Arena; would also feature during the period.
The anniversary activities would be rounded off with the governor’s account of his stewardship for the past six years on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Some members of the Federal Executive Council and other prominent Nigerians are expected to serve as Special Guests of Honour at the various events.
News
Speak To Nigerians At Town Hall Meetings, PDP Counsels Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hold sessions with Nigerians via town hall meetings in the six geo-political zones in his bid to seek solutions to the challenges troubling the land.
This is even as the party insisted that Buhari should be bold enough to face Nigerians at home and “give an account of the failures of his administration in the last six years.”
In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP noted that it was not enough for President Buhari to visit France and attempt to use unsuspecting Nigerians living in Paris “in a desperate effort to window dress the shambolic economic and security situation foisted on our nation by his failed administration.”
The statement read, “Our party holds as despicable that Presidency handlers could opt to ridicule Mr. President by making him to believe that Nigerians in the Diaspora could be swayed by cosmetic claims when they are aware of the contrary political, economic and security realities on the ground in our country.
“The PDP finds it ludicrous that President Buhari asserted in the Paris meeting that he was committed to the free and fair election when in reality, he failed to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.”
“This is in addition to the fact that most elections under his watch had been marred by outright alteration of results, violence, voters suppression by security operatives as witnessed in the Kogi State governorship election; as well as the endorsement of the subversion of electoral mandate to enthrone the candidate of his party as the Imo state governor even when he came fourth in the election.
“Mr. President owes the nation more than a passing comment in explaining how his instructions to the military-led to the killing and maiming of Nigerians at the polls.
“Mr. President must be reminded that his administration conducted the worst election in our national history as witnessed in the 2019 elections as well as some of the off-season elections.
“Our party shudders that Mr. President can assert that he is committed to a multi-party system, in a situation where brazen efforts are being made by his administration to strangulate the main opposition party, with various instruments of suppression including encouraging the EFCC to unconstitutionally harass our party leaders.
“The PDP was equally jolted by Mr. President’s presentation of imaginary commitment of his administration towards security, economy, agriculture, and education.
“Sadly, this is even when his administration has taken no decisive steps to vanquish terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers marauding our nation; when the economy is in shambles with no sense of direction by his government; when the education sector is in a chaotic state as no meaningful investment has been made in the sector in the last six years and when the nation is faced with food crisis because his administration has failed to end terrorism so that our farmers can return to farmlands for production.
“We urge President Buhari to end his unnecessary showboating and address the situation by ending the corruption in his administration, supporting the amendments to the electoral act and the 1999 Constitution to guarantee credible elections as well as enthroning elements of true federalism to engender state policing, fairness and equity in our country”, the PDP added.
News
ISWAP, B’Haram Clash Claims Shekau
The leader of a Boko Haram faction, Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), Abubakar Shekau, has been confirmed dead by the intelligence community in Nigeria.
Shekau was killed after a clash between his men and fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sambisa forest.
Official intelligence report (SITREP), yesterday, confirmed the terrorist leader died, last Wednesday evening, during a battle for supremacy.
It reads, “On May 19, 2021, about 1829hours, ISWAP top fighter, Baana Duguri – on this selector – geo-located around Sambisa forest, Pulka Gwoza LGA BRS, informed ISWAP logistics commander, Modu Sulum – geo-located opposite General Hospital, Konduga LGA, Borno State, that they killed Abubakar Shekau, overall Boko Haram leader in Sambisa forest.
“Duguri disclosed that the ISWAP fighters’ team surrounded the Boko Haram leader with his team and shooting ensued between the two factions. Duguri further added that Shekau detonated a bomb, and killed himself when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive.
“Furthermore, Duguri informed Sulum that the two sides also lost some fighters during the shooting. He averred that even, yesterday, ISWAP was pursuing Abubakar Shekau, and Shekau discarded his cap and ran, but today, the pursuit continued and he was finally killed. Duguri asked Modu Sulum if the other Boko Haram members, who fled, are returning to their houses.
“In his response, Sulum rejoiced over the death of Abubakar Shekau, and glorified God over the success. He also said few Boko Haram members are returning to their houses.”
The Defence Headquarters has placed all commands and formations in Borno State on alert.
There are fears the battle between Boko Haram and ISWAP would continue.
Sources said that a statement was being awaited as military spokespersons were currently attending a capacity building workshop at the Nigerian Army Resources Centre (NARC) in Abuja.
The ISWAP, an ISIS-backed splinter group of Boko Haram, has grown in membership, influence, and boasts of high-calibre weapons.
The sect operates from territories around Lake Chad, and now occupies some sections of the Sambisa forest after the deadly assault on Shekau.
Earlier, reports had indicated that the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, was seriously wounded after trying to kill himself, to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the North of the country, two intelligence sources said, yesterday.
Shekau, who made international headlines when his men kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, has been reported dead several times since Boko Haram first began its insurgency in 2009.
After a series of clashes, Shekau and some of his fighters were surrounded, last Wednesday, by ISWAP jihadists in Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest stronghold, where they demanded he surrender, one intelligence source said.
“To avoid capture, Shekau shot himself in the chest and the bullet pierced his shoulder,” the source said, adding, “He was badly injured.”
Some of his men managed to escape with him to an unknown destination, the source added.
A second intelligence source said that Shekau was critically wounded after detonating explosives in the house where he was holed up with his men.
The Nigerian Army officials did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the incident.
Shekau’s critical injury or death would be a blow to his Boko Haram faction, which has already been weakened by military air strikes on its bases and defections among his men.
More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes by the conflict in North-East Nigeria, and fighting has spread to parts of neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger.
Boko Haram and ISWAP have fought battles for control of territory in the past.
ISWAP has emerged as the stronger force, carrying out complex attacks on the military and overrunning Army bases.
Shekau took over Boko Haram, formally known as the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, after its founder, Muhammad Yusuf, was killed by the police in 2009.
Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram turned large swathes of the North-East into a no-go territory, proclaiming a “caliphate” in Gwoza in 2014.
The insurgents also took control of about 18 local government areas in Borno State until 2015.
An offensive since 2015 by Nigerian troops backed by soldiers from Cameroon, Chad and Niger drove jihadists from most of the area that they had once controlled.
Angered by Shekau’s indiscriminate targeting of civilians and use of women and children suicide bombers, a rival faction broke away in 2016 to become ISWAP with the backing of the Islamic State group.
Meanwhile, the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) under the new leadership of Abu-Musad Albarnawy has taken over all territories under the control of late Abubakar Shekau in a major revenge onslaught against the former Boko Haram leader.
Sources knowledgeable about the terrorists’ groups said the ISWAP faction has arrested 30 top commanders loyal to the late Boko Haram leader.
The Commanders include: Abdul Bash, Commander of Parisu; Abu Mujaheed, Commander of Sabil Huda; Mala Ali, Commander of Farisu; Amir Hassana, Commander of Garin Dambe; Malam Bako, Commander of Hizba; Amir Halid, Commander of Njimiya Falluja; Commander Garin Mala; Abu-Fatima, Commander of Gwashke; Kaka BK, Commander of Garin Abu Asmau.
Others are Alai Bukar, Commander of Mina Ngawri; Abu-Ubaida, Commander of Jungle Gabra in Pulka; Amir Abdulrahman, Commander of Gobara; Abu Muhammad, Commander of Alava; Ali Shara, Commander of Yuwe Hanyan Bama; Amir Huzayfa, Commander of Yuwe Hanyan Welcome; Abubakar Sarki, Commander of Yuwe Hanyan Konduga; Ibn Abbas, Commander of Barin Bulla Yaga; Ali Ngule, Commander of Madara Mountain, among others.
Others are Ummati Mai Shayi, Commander of Madara Mountain; Mala Musa Abuja, the Chief Bomb Maker; Mallam Bana Sharra, Chief Judge to Shekau faction, located at Garin Mala Hassan; Dr. Baba Konduga, Chief Medical Doctor, Alava Road; Ma’azu Dan Lokodisa, the Chief Prison Officer; Alai Abba, the Caretaker of Women, Children; Mala Musa, Chief Mechanic Officer, located at Parisu; Abu Zaid, Chief Bomb Maker, located at Parisu; Abu Aisha, Special Clearance Operations Unit, Fairs; Amir Okasha, Bomb Timer, Farisu; and Amir Awana; among others terrorists.
It was gathered that following the death of Shekau, ISWAP fighters in over 30 gun trucks and dozens of motorcycles stormed Sambisa forest, forcing the Boko Haram commanders loyal to Shekau to surrender or face instant execution.
The source added that after Abu-Musad Albarnawy, who had gone underground for a while now, was reportedly re-appointed as the new leader of ISWAP in the North-East war theatre by the ISIS leadership which has become the major source of strength for the insurgents.
The source further said ISWAP stormed Shekau’s camp’s general area “following massive protests against his leadership style after he had eliminated some top Boko Haram Commanders including, Abu-Fatima, his Chief of Staff, who doubled as the Operation Commander within the past one month”.
ISWAP then concluded that with all the mistakes, Shekau was derailing against the main cause they had charted for themselves and that it was time for him to be taken out by force of arms.
Also, Albarnawi, who claimed he had received directives from the ISIS, maintained that he had been designated by the Amir al Muminin (the IS Caliph) to take over and coordinate all activities of the insurgents under one umbrella for easy movement of funds, weapons, and materials.
“The ISWAP and Boko Haram have been engaged in several infighting for superiority among factions resulting in the elimination of dozens of Boko Haram fighters from both sides within the past five years”.
News
Suspend New Electricity Tariff, Reps Tell NERC
The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to suspend the proposed Increase in electricity tariff in the country.
Rep. Aniekan Umanah, in a motion, yesterday, recalled “that the Electric Power Sector Act of 2005 established the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission with a mandate to license Distribution Companies (DISCOs), determine operating codes and standards, establish customer rights and obligations and set cost-reflective industry tariff”.
He also recalled that “the Act prescribed its funding from 15% of electricity charges paid by customers to Distribution Companies; aware that NERC, working with Distribution Companies, has increased electricity tariffs five times since 2015, the latest being on 1 January 2021”.
He said “despite those increases, Nigerians have not enjoyed significant improvement in power generation, instead they daily grapple with epileptic services from the DISCOs and unilateral exploitation in the name of estimated billing arising from non- metering of over 50% of consumers”.
He observed that “poor services by the DISCOs, have impacted negatively on the socio-economic growth of the country as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Report of 2020 on Nigeria indicated that the manufacturing sector lost over $200billion to inadequate power supply while a whopping $21billion was said to have been spent by Nigerians on generating sets within the period under review”.
He observed further that “the Nigerian masses have gone through so much hardship in recent times, arising from acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, farmers and herdsmen’s crisis with its toll on agricultural activities, displacement from ancestral homes, loss of loved ones, starvation arising from inability to return to daily occupation and loss of personal properties running into several millions of naira”.
He raised concerns that, “at a time governments all over the world are adopting measures to cushion the devastating effects of the dreaded Covid–19 pandemic on their citizens by providing a wide range of palliatives to losses of loved ones, jobs, businesses and general distortion in the social life, NERC is tinkering with the idea of a further increase in electricity tariff after that of 1 January, 2021, in a country where 2/3 of the 200 million population is grappling with the crippling effects of the pandemic; also concerned that the current economic recession made worse by hyperinflation has resulted in skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs, while the increase in prices of petroleum products has also triggered the further increase in transport costs and rents with unemployment rates at a frightening 33.3% while the spending power of an average Nigerian has drastically reduced, any further hike in electricity tariff at this time will amount to overkill, lack of empathy and height of insensitivity”.
The House adopted the motion, with its arguments and prayers, resolving to “Urge the Federal Government to direct the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to rescind the decision to further increase electricity tariff proposed for June, 202l in view of the hard times Nigerian masses are currently going through”.
The House resolution, also mandated “the Committees on Power, Poverty Alleviation and Labour, Employment and Productivity to ensure compliance”.
Similarly, the House of Representatives, yesterday, kicked against the transfer of electricity consumption liabilities from old to new residential or industrial customers.
The House disapproved of the practice after as contained in a motion by Rep. Abiodun Shoyinka (APC-Lagos).
In the motion entitled, “Need to Investigate Transferred Debts Incurred by Old Electricity Customers to New Users by Distribution Companies in Nigeria”, Shoyinka informed the House, of the “constant complaints by electricity consumers on the poor services provided by Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) which are also in the habit of transferring outstanding debts of the old customer to new users”.
According to him, “the Distribution Companies, which are responsible for the collection of payments for services rendered to consumers, allow unpaid bills to accumulate, do not follow the lay down principles and guidelines by Regulatory Authorities towards unpaid bills and disconnection of non paying customers”.
The sponsor of the motion raised concerns “that if nothing is done to curb the act of transferring debts incurred by other consumers to new consumers, the latter, will continue to bear the burden of paying for the electricity they did not consume”.
The House presided over by Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase, resolved after a proposed amendment by Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu (Enugu-PDP) to summon the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
The House also mandated “the Committee on Power to engage the Distribution Companies and other relevant Regulatory Agencies to find a lasting solution and report within four weeks”.
The Green Chamber, also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.
