Entertainment
Nigerian Idol: Faith Mac, Dotun Eliminated As Top Nine Contestants Emerge
Two Nigerian Idol hopefuls, Faith Mac and Dotun have been eliminated from the top 11 stage of the competition after scoring the least votes in the first round of public voting.
During the live show on Sunday, the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa revealed the names of the contestants who made it through to the top nine stage of the competition. To arrive at the top nine, each lucky contestants was given an opportunity to prove their mettle with their song selection.
This week’s performances had surviving contestants perform covers of songs composed by their music idols. The Judges, Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, and Obi Asika, on the other hand watched in the capacity of audience members as the power to save and eliminate contestants had since left their hands.
Performances: Kingdom who revealed that he idolised ‘Teni The entertainer’ handed in a percussion backed rendition of the hit song ‘UyoMeyo’ which was well received by the audience. DJ Sose said that he seemed very comfortable with the song and Seyi Shay noted that the performance was emotive.
Daniel went with a rendition of James Arthur’s ‘Empty Spaces’ which Seyi criticised for lacking verve. Obi Asika was also critical of the song arrangement, but DJ Sose was of the opinion that he did a good job. Faith Jason dressed in all red attire performed a cover of Jon Bellion’s ‘All Time Low’, the same song he performed at the auditions and the judges loved it, even more this time around.
Seyi Shay could not contain her excitement, Beyonce, who disclosed her admiration for the K. Pop band BTS, chose to perform a cover of the track, Dynamite, with assistance from the live band. DJ Sose commended her for showing her playful side, while Obi Asika noted her growth through the stages of the competition.
Emmanuel who had clearly become a fan favourite rendered a soulful cover of Lobrinth’s ‘Beneath your beautiful’ which was lauded by Obi Asika for the palpable emotion. Seyi Shay described the performance as ‘captivating’ while DJ Sose added that he would do better as a live performer and not a recording artiste.
The sixth contestant to be saved was Akunna, the entertainment lawyer. She took on the difficult task of covering Beyonce’s ‘XO’ but her strong voice carried the performance. The voters also appeared to show kindness to Clinton who put his vocals to the test with John Legend’s ‘Tonight’ with some help from the live Band.
Also getting saved by the voting public was Francis who chose to perform Sam Smith’s ‘Writing on the wall’, the theme song for the James Bond’s film ‘Spectre’ which he pulled off brilliantly much to the applause of the Judges. Obi Asika described his voice as a ‘lethal weapon’.
Entertainment
Nollywood Actress, Belinda Effah Changes Name
Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah has revealed that she will now be officially known as Grace Charis Bassey. The actress recently announced this development on her Instagram page.
Speaking at the press conference held on the set of the ‘Nollywood Queens’ reality show Effah disclosed that she changed her name from Belinda Effah to Grace Charis Bassey. According to the actress, her divine encounter with God prompted the name change.
Her words:, “I had to change my name and the only thing that can make me change my name will be the most supreme being which is God. A lot of people will not understand that, so I don’t bother to explain to people when they ask me why. On the 5th of August last year, I had a divine encounter with God to change my name to Grace. Nobody changed my name, God did”.
“A couple of years ago, I wanted to change my name when I found out that I could not really grasp the meaning of my name. Some people said it meant beauty, some other people said it meant ‘beautiful serpent’, so I was caught in between not knowing what the real meaning is and I wasn’t quite comfortable with that. Also, Belinda was not the name my parents gave me.
My birth name is Uyu, I came across Belinda in secondary school, when my brother came up with the idea of changing my name and my sisters names because we were all bearing native names. He came up with different names and asked us to pick. Funnily enough, I picked Melinda but I didn’t like the name because people started calling me Mirinda in school. So I decided to just go with Belinda because they could not twist it to something funny like Mirinda, I didn’t check the meaning. I was just carried away because it sounded cool and funky”.
The Calabar, Cross River state-born beauty said she went soul searching after feeling stuck in life having fully grown.
Entertainment
We Don’t Need Oscar To Be Taken Seriously -Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has stated that Nollywood does not have to get validation from Western countries to be taken seriously. She noted this while speaking at the eighth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference.
She said: “we have come to the place where we are telling our own stories. We are stamping our authority and saying ‘this is what we are about’, we have shown that we are competent, resilient and can grow. But how do we move forward into this new era? I am not particular about us getting validation from the west. I believe we should get validation from ourselves. It is not about saying we have to win an Oscar (Academy Award) first before we know we are an industry.
I have been fortunate because I take risks and that is what our young creative have to do. I take risks with the kind of work I choose. The script has to suit me, I also consider what message will be passed from having me in the film? One ought to have principles. Don’t just come into the industry because you want to be famous or chase clout you would be frustrated, you have to be deliberate about your intention, you have to ask yourself certain questions because that would shape how you present your work and your ideas to the world.
The actress also noted that the industry had evolved and now was the good time for new entrants into Nollywood. She added, it is a very competitive industry, but you are also coming in at a great time. Around 1997 and 1998, these was only one channel which is the marketers who also sold automobile spare parts, but they saw this gap and decided to record on empty cassettes. The industry has evolved from that, at that time there were gaps. Sound was a major issue, but we grow from that, the industry employed millions of people that would have otherwise benn aimless or not have a creative outlet for their art”.
Entertainment
‘Nollywood Production Drops From 903 To 416 Movies In Q1 2021’
The National Bureau of statistics (NBS), says Nollywood produced 416 movies in the first quarter 1 of 2021 compared to 903 in the fourth quarter of 2020 NBS said this is the “ Nollywood Movies production Data-Q2 2017 to Q1 2021” published on its website on Friday in Abuja.
Although the agency did not give reason for the sharp fall, it stated that the decrease indicated a decline of 53.93 percent quarter on quarter. It also said that the number of movies produced in Q1 2020 stood at 407, indicating a growth of 2.21 percent year on year.
The NBS added that Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced by location in Q1 2021 with 140, closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies. However, Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with two movies each. It added that the data was provided by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and verified and validated by NBS.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Politics5 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Business5 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Editorial5 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics5 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Politics5 days ago
Financial Autonomy: Bello Declares Support For State Legislatures