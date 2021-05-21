Features
Ndele Stands Still For Okparaolu, Others @ 80
It was a delightful moment at Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State a fortnight ago as the community hosted thousands of people from all walks of life to honour Chief Wofuru Okparaolu and three others of his kinsmen as they celebrated the Ota Ukwu, the traditional rite of passage to adulthood in the community.
The community rolled out the traditional wrestling drums and the people trooped out in their numbers in their different colourful attires, dancing to ancient and revered traditional wrestling beats and music.
It was also an opportunity for members of the pen profession to celebrate a living legend, pioneer Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Chief Wofuru Okparaolu who clocked 80 years on earth.
The event was put together by the Rundele Community for the Africa Age Group, whose members clocked 80 years and held at Mgbuolua Civic Centre, Ndele.
The Ota Ukwu (Grand wrestling) ceremony is a traditional rite of passage to Adulthood for men in Ndele and signifies the retirement of recipients from active service in the community.
The Chairman, Ogbako Mgbuolua, Rundele, Clement Kpaniku, while presenting the recipients, noted that members of the Africa Age Group were 26 in number at inception but had only four surviving to the age of 80 and above. He listed the many achievements of the age group, headed by Okparaolu, to include restoring peace to the community in the early 1970s and providing leadership and guidance to the people.
According to him, the ceremony is termed a final stage of life, and any man who performs it is fit to be called a real man in every ramification.
Ndele is an ancient community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, about one hour drive from Port Harcourt along the East-West Road on the way to Bayelsa State.
Although it was a market day, women abandoned their usual transactions of buying and selling to witness the event which holds every two years.
Women, wives, children and grandchildren, in-laws and relatives filed out in different forms to celebrate their fathers, uncles and grandfathers for sustaining them till date.
The crowd danced to the rhythm of the music coming from the wooden drums, naira notes were flying in appreciation, while the youths and able-bodied men with well developed biceps displayed their bodies in a fascinating manner and to the admiration of onlookers.
Some young girls wore various attires to showcase their beauty, while daughters of the land who were married outside the community came with their husbands and children to cheer their fathers and uncles.
Apart from the community and visitors who came from different areas to witness the occasion, the Chairman-elect of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon. Chidi Lolyd, was also present and took time to observe the culture of the people of Ndele.
Among journalists who attended the occasion were the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Chief Ernest Chinwo; the Chairman of Iwhuruohna Journalists Forum (IJF), Elder Mike Iwezor, Chairman of Rivers State Council of NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, among others.
Those honoured filed out one after the other heralded by cannon shots, and they had to dance round the crowd; greeting from one point to another and then danced to the rhythm of the drum and dropped a bottle of gin before the drummers in appreciation.
Chief Wofuru Okparaolu, as King of the Age grade, was the last to appear and made a grand entrance, having led the Age Grade to date. It was a joyous celebration both for the four living legends and their relatives.
Like Okonkwo, in Things Fall apart and Isiburu Ekperi (the cat) in Isiburu by Elechi Amadi, he danced to the rhythm of the music, being guided by his children due to his age.
It was fun even as they came out one after the other to wrestle younger ones. Gifts of various types were presented to the celebrants.
Wrestling is a sporting event done by youths in their prime to show dominance and establish supremacy amongst the young men. It is a sporting event carried out by youths of the same age grade. But in the case of “Ota Ukwu”, the men who had reached the age of 80 years were brought to the wrestling ground to challenge the younger ones in a novelty contest. It was a fun-filled ceremony as the younger ones allowed their fathers defeat them to the admiration of on-lookers.
The wrestling at very close quarters witnessed able-bodied men running round the play ground with bells in their hands ringing to the rhythm of the beats. People watched happily and with excitement. No one could hear any bones crack. It was too funny to see who was doing what to whom. The only grim spectacle before the people was the four men trying to complete the ritual to greet the overcrowded arena. As you know, age and speed are no longer on their side, but they gave good account of themselves, looking healthy and sporty.
Children whose fathers had died but are of the same age grade were not left out as they were seen carrying their fathers’ pictures, dancing around in memory, remembrance of their fathers in solidarity. It was a show of solidarity to the living legends.
Okparaolu is one of the few living legends in the Journalism profession in Rivers State today, a true Rivers man and a good role model to the younger generation of journalists in the state.
Born on 7th of May, 1941, Okparaolu studied Journalism in Ghana and Cardiff, United Kingdom. He was a Thompson Foundation scholar and a fellow of the Royal Arts Society of the United Kingdom.
The octogenarian journalist was one time Lagos City Editor of the then Nigerian Tide and rose to become the Editor of the Sunday Tide and subsequently Editor of the daily newspaper. He was also a member of the Board of Directors, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation. He is an author with two books to his credit: ‘Practice of Journalism’ and ‘Rundele Law’.
He is popularly known in the early 80s with his column, ‘ Sunday Sunday Troubles”.
Chief Okparaolu was a fine and courageous journalist who upheld the tenets of the journalism profession. Over the years, he has demonstrated true patriotism and commitment to the growth and unity of Rivers State.
He has also shown commitment to all that concerns NUJ and has been a reliable pillar and library for the younger generation of journalists.
The Council in solidarity led by the Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley presented gifts and felicitated with Chief Okparaolu on the momentous occasion of his birthday and passage to adulthood.
Stanley, who was delighted, expressed joy that Chief Okparaolu was being celebrated while alive and prayed God to grant the octogenarian journalist long life in good health in service to God and humanity.
The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, also felt delighted and expressed joy that one of their own was among those being celebrated by his people.
He congratulated Okparaolu on the attainment of age 80 and wished him well in his future endeavours.
He said the veteran journalist remains a source of inspiration to journalists, especially in Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, adding that that was why The Tide Newspapers still maintains its leading role among newspapers in the South-South and South-East of the nation.
He said today, “Chief Okparaolu has become a library for the younger generation of journalists, and urged him not to feel weak soon.
Also, Mike Iwezor, the Chairman of IJF, commended the NUJ and RSNC for recognising Okparaolu.
In response, the pioneer Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Rivers State Council and the Chairman of the African Age Group of Ndele, Chief Hon. Wofuru Ogazile Okparaolu, expressed joy that he was being honoured by the profession he left over 30 years ago.
Okparaolu noted that the peace enjoyed by the people of Ndele presently was made possible by the Africa Age Group, explaining that they gathered the community and built a civic centre (Mgbuolua Civil Centre) where the villagers gathered and met for the growth and development of the community as far back as 1973.
He noted that the initiative brought unity among the people and development of the community.
He said they had been able to play their part for the development of the community, adding that it is left for the younger generations to continue from where they have stopped.
Okparaolu said the Africa Age Group of Ndele was able to involve everybody in the development of the community, and urged the people to look beyond mediocrity and contribute their quota.
While appreciating the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the management of The Rivers State Newspaper Corporation’s kind gestures, he prayed that God should give them strength to pilot the affairs of the union and the corporation.
By: Ernest Chinwo & Ike Wigodo
Features
How Effective Is UNICEF’s Intervention For Girls?
Girls for Girls project (G4G) is the intervention of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aimed at promoting and sustaining girl-child education in the northern part of the country.
UNICEF believes that G4G will contribute to the retention goal of Girls Education Programme Three (GEP3) by supporting girls in schools to complete primary education and aspire to higher levels of education.
It, therefore, makes the initiative an integral part of GEP3 to be implemented in the northern part of the country in collaboration with the UNICEF Nigeria, the Federal Government and the United Kingdom Department of International Development (UKAID).
According to UNICEF, the project is to attract additional one million girls to school and empower them with knowledge, skills and confidence needed to remain in school and complete the full course of education.
Girls Education Project, established in 2016 with strategic aim of encouraging girls in schools was nevertheless end in 2020.
UNICEF Education Specialist, Azuka Menkiti, noted that G4G project was meant for girls in schools from primary four to six and it would bring additional one million girls to school in the area.
Menkiti also said that more than 15, 303 girls had been enrolled under three states in the north-western states with more than 4,399 of the girls from Zamfara, 5,284 girls from Bauchi State and 5,620 girls from Katsina State.
“Within the GEP3, the goal is to bring additional one million girls to school. We also hope to create an environment where girls will be supported to live above the poverty line for themselves and for their communities.
“This programme is to look for those who are in schools; and the major concern for us is to ensure that the girls are in school.
“Within the past six months that this initiative started, a lot of changes have happened in schools in the northern part of the country.
“We have 15, 303 girls who have been enrolled in 813 G4G groups in 300 schools across 18 local government areas in Zamfara, Bauchi and Katsina States’’, she said.
The educationist said that in Katsina State, more than half of the girls did not conclude their primary education as they were either given out in marriages or refused to be educated.
She said that with the introduction of the G4G, access to equitable education, early learning and basic education had increased.
Menkiti added that the initiative had led to the formation of an association responsible for the mentoring of the girl-child in the three pilot states.
She explained that G4G groups would be established in more than 8,000 primary and Qur’anic schools by 2019, noting that UNICEF would be partnering with state governments to sustain the project.
Similarly, Executive Director, Life Helpers Initiative Zamfara, Mr Tayo Fatinikun, said that the initiative had helped the state to develop girls’ interest in education, skills acquisitions and health matters.
Fatinikun said that the 4,399 girls enrollment were spread across 100 selected schools in six local government areas of Zamfara Anka, Talata-Mafara, Shinkafi, Kaura-Namoda, Bugudu and Tsafe.
He added that each of the schools had three mentors who were trained to relate with the girls on their challenges, observing that 960 girls were also trained on social, vocational and health based issues.
“Zamfara is one of the educationally disadvantaged states of the federation with very poor and low enrollment, retention level and strong disparity between boys and girls enrollment.
“Our targets are the children, women of reproductive age, youth and the community structures,’’ he said.
He admitted that there had been state involvement through creative and dynamic leadership of State’s Universal Basic Education Board.
This feat nonetheless, Fatinikun said that insecurity in some communities and local government area have hindered the educational progress of some girls.
“Some communities are very volatile and so there is need for the government to provide security for schools in the area.
“Low infrastructure development is another threat to the education of the girl-child; so there is need to provide quality facilities conducive for learning for the girls,’’ he said.
Mothers Association, a group which was formed to boost G4G initiative, therefore, appealed to the state government to empower parents, especially women; and mentors so that children would be able to further their education.
The chairperson of the association, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, made the appeal at a field trip on the assessment of the project implementation at the Tudun Wada Primary School, Talata-Mafara, Zamfara.
Amina said that while the men struggled for daily up-keep of the family, the women should be encouraged through empowerment programme to run small scale businesses and assist in ensuring that their children were given quality education.
The chairperson, however, commended UNICEF support for the initiative, noting that it had inculcated more discipline, hygiene and zeal to search for knowledge among the children.
Some of the beneficiaries have also pledged to re-enrol their out-of-school peers back to classes through G4G project.
One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Abba, 13, said that the G4G programme had improved her status in her community and also encouraged her peers to go to school.
Abba, who said she was aspiring to be a social worker, expressed happiness over the support and encouragement she received from her parents for her education.
Similarly, Ummi Hassan, another beneficiary, said that the project had improved her in skills acquisition as well as given her the zeal to remain in school to complete education.
According to her, through interaction with peers and mentoring techniques employed by participating pupils in the G4G, she has successfully re-enrolled about 10 out-of-school-girls back to the classroom.
“Since I started participating in the G4G meetings, I learnt that basic education is all I need to achieve my desire of becoming a doctor to help women in my community.
“Therefore, I have pledged to encourage and re-enrol my peers that were in the past attending school and later drop out to come back,’’ she said.
Also, Hadiza Isa, a primary six pupil, observed that the G4G project introduced by UNICEF would end girl-child molestation in their schools and community at large.
“Our mentors said that we should not allow boys or men to touch our body because we want education. Our body should be for me alone and that whoever does that, we should tell them no,” she said.
Adeyemi writes for News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Funmilayo Adeyemi
Features
Private Varsities And Educational Dev In Nigeria
The federal government on April 8 presented provisional licences to 20 new private universities bringing the total number of private universities in Nigeria to 99. The approved universities are, Topfaith University Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranatha University, Mgbidi, Imo State;Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State; Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State and others.
Presenting the licences, the Minister of Education, Mallam AdamuAdamu, represented by his Minister of State, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, was quoted as saying that the approval of the establishment of these universities was a testimony to the continued partnership of the federal government with the private sector in education development in the country.
With the population surge in the country, increasing demand for university education, crumbling facilities in the public universities, unpredictable academic calendar owing to incessant strike, inadequate funding of the public higher institutions, dwindling education standard, among other factors, came the need for private investment in the universities to replicate the success story in both primary and secondary schools.
It is generally believed that with the involvement of non-state actors religious organisations, corporate bodies and entrepreneurs in the education sector, the story of university education in Nigeria will change for the better both in delivery of qualitative education, better infrastructure, more access to university education and others.
So, since 1999 when the first three private universities – Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun-State; Igbinedion University, Okada-Benin, Edo State; and Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State were licensed following the lifting of the hitherto ban on establishment of private universities by the military government, there has been a steady rise in the number of private universities in the country. From three institutions 22 years ago, we now have 99 accredited private universities.
However, whether the upsurge of private universities has impacted positively on the education sector in Nigeria as envisaged is debatable. While some protagonists of private universities believe that education in Nigeria has greatly improved in the past two decades of existence of private universities and more of it will guarantee a more solid education sector, the antagonists say the burgeoning of private universities portends a threat to quality education in Nigeria.
For, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the proliferation of private varsities in Nigeria will not address the inherent problems confronting tertiary institutions. He said during a newspaper interview that ”Proliferation of private universities in the last two decades or so has not and cannot solve the problems. Government needs to expand facilities and employ more academics in both federal and state universities to accommodate more indigent candidates seeking university admission.
“Again, the proliferation of private universities is over-stretching academics in the existing public universities. Most of these private universities are unleashed on Nigerians without concrete and realistic human resource development plans.
“So, they poach on academics in older universities to attract them mostly as visiting, part-time and adjunct lecturers. The few permanent lecturers in most of these private universities are employed under conditions that are not labour friendly.
“If you look closely, many of the seasoned lecturers listed by most private universities only exist on paper because their roles are pushed to the less qualified lecturers. These and other sharp practices by many private universities are negatively impacting the quality of university education in country.
The ASUU president also noted the school fees of most private universities are beyond the reach of the poor thereby making it impossible to attract quality students from this group which he said constitute about 70% of admission applicants.
Corroborating Ogunyemi’s views was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Communication and Linguistics Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Christopher Ochonogor. He observed that though the increasing number of private universities may increase the chances of more people gaining admission; provide employment for a few individuals, the quality of their products is still very regrettable, noting that many of them lack adequate manpower, infrastructure and equipment and their staff are poorly remunerated when compared with their counterparts in public institutions.
He blamed the regulatory body – the National Universities Commission (NUC) for part of the lapses in the universities. According to him, the NUC is not doing what is expected of it because they do the accreditation, resource verification and see the same lecturers being recycled from one university to another and do nothing about it. “They are supposed to pay impromptu visits to the universities but they always give some months’ notice. So, these people will do a lot of window dressing, borrow a lot of things, including lecturers, borrow adjunct staff from wherever and fill up the place. Immediately the NUC members leave, those things will disappear and the students will just be there,” he disclosed.
Ochonogor opined that instead of floating more universities, the government should monitor the existing ones and ensure that they are operating optimally and that the set standard is maintained so that the best result will be achieved.
However, another lecturer, Dr. (Mrs.) Chizoba Ezeme, believes that private universities have an edge over those of the public because the lecturers are better supervised and are more committed to their duties; they are better equipped; they have modern teaching and assessment methods; they have faster academic calendars without disruptions; the students are thoroughly monitored to ensure they take their academics seriously; adequate amenities and conducive learning environment are provided, the infrastructures are well maintained and not overstretched and there is zero tolerance for cultism (especially in faith-based universities).
Ezeme averred that the engagement of part-time lecturers and borrowing of equipment both from within and outside the school for accreditation is not peculiar to private tertiary institutions rather it cuts across both public and private universities.
As a way out, she suggested that NUC should ensure that staff used for accreditation are permanent staff of the particular university or department; insist that all equipment for accreditation must be engraved so they cannot be used outside a particular department or institution as the case may be.
Some other analysts have also looked at the contribution of private universities to nation-building in terms of their multiplier effects. In the views of a renowned Port Harcourt based journalist, Mr. Olalekan Ige, creation of more private universities means more employment for the citizens, increased revenue for the government and more development for the host communities. He noted that the ancillary services associated with thes� institutions – fast food joints, banks, hostels, super markets, business centers and many more, will increase the purchasing power of people within and around their communities.
He further argued that with a population of over 200 million people with about 60% of the population under the age of 25, less than 200 universities in the country, both public and private, is grossly inadequate, disclosing that the United States of America whose population is somehow close to that of Nigeria has close to 4000 universities. “Over two to three million candidates sit for JAMB every year. How many are admitted? Less than 500 people are admitted into the universities and you begin to ask, where do the rest go to?” He queried.
Ige submitted that while there is a need to provide safety nets for those who do not want to go to the universities through skills acquisition and the likes, more universities should be licensed to cater for the huge number of candidates seeking university education. He however, advised that NUC strictly adheres to the template for granting license to private universities, insisting that all the criteria are fulfilled by intending university owners
Other suggestions by these experts on how to have more formidable universities in the country include: regular monitoring of both private and public universities by the NUC and the federal Ministry of Education to ensure that high standards are maintained at all times; minimum requirement especially for teaching staff should be maintained by private universities; proper funding of the universities and education generally; government should respect whatever contract they go into with both the academic and non-academic staff unions of the universities so as to minimise strike actions; the infrastructural rot and decay in public universities, as comprehensively documented in the 2012 Federal Government’s Needs Assessment Report of Public Universities, should be addressed without further delay .
Charles Bradford, an American lawyer and former Governor of Oklahoma, USA once said, “No other investment yields as great a return as the investment in education. An educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy”. Therefore, as analysts opined, the NUC should live up to its mission statement which is “to ensure the orderly development of a well-coordinated and productive university system that will guarantee quality and relevant education for national development and global competitiveness”.
The competition from increased private delivery of education can generate improved performance among both public and private schools and lead to the much-needed development if the right steps are taken to put things in proper perspective, they insisted.
By: Calista Ezeaku
