Editorial
In Support Of SNGF
Governors of the 17 southern states under the auspices of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum (SNGF) recently rose from a meeting in Asaba, Delta State, and made significant endorsements on security and the remodelling of the vulnerable Nigerian State. This is an act of courage needed to save the country at this critical moment.
Their recommendations included a call on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to address the country on the ravaging insecurity, restore the confidence of the people, acknowledge the necessity of state policing and recognise Nigeria’s considerable diversity in federal appointments, including the security agencies.
Furthermore, the governors resolved to place a total ban on open grazing of cattle throughout the South, called on Buhari to convoke a national discussion in response to agitations for restructuring, want urgent and bold steps to fashion a true federation with state police, fiscal autonomy of the states and reforms of institutions that will promote true federalism.
Indeed, the timely intervention of the Southern Governors presents a watershed moment as the nation becomes a contested arena between the progressive will of the people and the regressive whims and caprices of a few. It is for this reason that the commendable display of audacity by the governors across party lines reflects the urgency and craving for relief as demanded by southerners of all affiliations.
Southern Governors must realise that now more than ever, regardless of party affiliations, their citizens look up to them for protection from rampaging marauders and bandits. They must, therefore, push forward their collective interests and hold many more positive conferences involving other Southern stakeholders in the immediate future for the sake of the rapidly deteriorating national state of affairs.
No doubt, Nigeria is bleeding following the activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers. No zone is spared from this grief map of the country. Some ethnic lords make matters worse by going about uttering provocative comments which jeopardise the peace and unity of the country. It is refreshing that Governors down the South have finally woken up to the existential threat to national survival.
The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) applauded the Southern Governors Forum for taking a position on issues of restructuring of the country, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity. It also hailed the governors for making far-reaching decisions on the question of skewed appointments into federal establishments, including security agencies.
Unfortunately, some federal officials are unhappy with the position of the Governors. The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are particularly disappointed at the stance canvassed by the Southern Governors. They preferred that the governors sought an audience with the President or the National Assembly, especially with regards to restructuring the federation.
The Tide heartily agrees with the 17 governors that the state of the nation urgently requires scrutiny by various groups. Besides, the Northern Governors have consistently met and volunteered positions on issues agitating the polity. The Southern Governors’ meeting was only the second since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, the first having been held in 2017 in Lagos.
There are germane concerns to be considered from the decisions reached at the summit. First, the President must address the nation in a broadcast. If he finds that too cumbersome to perform, he could consult with groups like traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups. That will portray him as a man of the people. This he could do without waiting for a loud cry from Nigerians.
On restructuring, it is sad that President Buhari had severally dismissed calls for the realisation of this all-important issue, describing such calls as unwarranted and unpatriotic. Moreover, restructuring was part of what the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), promised Nigerians before the 2015 general election. The Federal Government should give up its tough stance and listen to Nigerians. It should act on the Nasir el-Rufai’s Committee’s report on restructuring.
Most Nigerians are not keen on the demand for a national dialogue as recommendations of previous discussions and conferences are gathering dust on the shelves. There are fears also that a national dialogue may end up becoming another talk shop and waste of money. In light of these, we request that the government goes through the submissions of previous conferences and take some resolutions which can be sent to the National Assembly as executive bills.
Also, our current constitution must be looked into since it is not a true manifestation of the wishes of many Nigerians. As it is, power is so much focused at the centre. Hence, there is a need for the devolution of more powers to the constituent states or regions as it is attainable in the United Kingdom (UK) where the Welsh, the Scots and the Irish exercise regional autonomy.
Since some of the decisions of the southern governors require constitutional amendments to actualise, due advantage should be taken of the ongoing amendment process to articulate those resolutions that will advance true federalism. Accordingly, the South-South region must fully participate and back the Governors’ proposals at the zonal public hearing on the amendment to be held in Port Harcourt next week.
Having publicly declared their stand on the pressing national issues, the Southern Governors must not wait for the Federal Government to effect their resolutions but should take specific and immediate steps to stem the criminality prevailing in their states and realise other aspirations since the federal authorities cannot contain the menace and return the country to lasting prosperity.
Editorial
Whither The Electoral Act?
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at a one-day Public Hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC in Abuja, that the 2023 general elections will hold on Saturday, 18th February, 2023, which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.
Promising to release the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections after the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on November 6 this year, the INEC boss underlined the need for “clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election “going forward but expressed the hope that the “National Assembly will do the needful”.
There are many Nigerians who believe that the country was denied the opportunity of a freer, fairer and more credible electoral process in 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, December 7, for the fourth and final time declined to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 with the lame excuse that the 2019 electoral process may be disrupted if he signed the bill into law.
Of course, the dominant opinion around the country was that the President’s decision was ill-advised and selfish with many calling the National Assembly to veto the President’s assent. Indeed, many believed that the amendment proposed by the bill was aimed at making the 2019 general elections credible with the use of the smart card reader and electronic transmission of election results from the polling units as some of the innovations that would have been introduced to minimize electoral fraud and sanitise the system.
However, with the 2019 general elections gone, there was high expectation amongst Nigerians that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill will be among the first legislative items to be attended to and dispensed with by the 9th National Assembly, especially against the background that the legislative chambers are hugely populated by members of the 8th Assembly that passed the ill-fated bill.
As it has turned out, the bill that seeks to repeal the Electoral Act 2010 and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020 (HB 981) only passed for second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. November 24, 2020.
Leading the debate at plenary, Hon. Aisha Duku (APC Gombe) outlined a number of challenges the bill seeks to address including a the restriction for qualification for elective office to relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended(; (b) the use of Smart Card Readers (SCR) and other technological devices in elections and political party primaries; (c) The time line for the submission of candidates and criteria for substitution of candidates; (d) The limit of campaign expenses; and (e) Addressing the omission of names of candidates or logo of political parties.
Accordingly, some of the sections of the Act to be altered include: 1. Section 3 (2) (a) which deals with Time line for the Release of Funds to the Commission; 2. Section 2b (3) (4) which deals with the Conduct and Postponement of Election in an Emergency 3. Section 28 (1) which deals with the Oath of Neutrality by Election Officers; 4. Section 30 which deals with The Notice of Election; 5. Section 34 which deals with the Publication of Nomination; 6. Section 36 (1) which deals with the Death of candidate; 7. Section 38 which deals with the failure of nomination; 8. Section 42 (1) (2) which deals with the Establishment of Poling Units; 9. Section 49 (1) (2) which deals with the issue of Ballot paper; 10. Section 52 (1) which deals with the Conduct of poll by open secret ballot; 11. Section 85 which deals with Notice of convention, Congress, etc; 12. Section 90 (1) which deals with the power to Limit Contribution to a political party; 13. Section 91 which deals with the Limitation on Election Expenses; and 14. Section 99 which deals with the Limitation on Political Broadcast and campaign by political parties.
Hon. Duku who expressed the hope that the bill will plug loopholes in our electoral system by amending over 300 causes (including new provisions) of the Electoral Act 2010, also noted that “In addition to this are concerns that the legal framework on certain issues should be well settled ahead of the 2023 elections such as the use of technological devices like the Smart Card Reader and electronic voting system”.
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan raised the hope of Nigerians for an amended Electoral Act that could advance the cause of the political system when he disclosed that the National Assembly would pass the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020 in June, 2021. While answering questions after delivering a lecture at the National Defence College, Course 29 Programme in Abuja on February 2, this year, Senator Lawan said, “we are currently working on the Electoral Act. We want to amend it and we intend to achieve the amendment before June or thereabout”, adding that “our intention in the National Assembly with this is to further sanitise the electoral environment and empower the seamless, transparent and very open sort of election where a winner and a loser will be glad that he lost in a very fair contest. So, we are working on this and we hope that the 2023 general elections will see less of electoral violence because the law itself would have been further improved”.
Mr Lawan who also hinted at the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission through the amendment bill in the works, expressed the confidence that the 2023 general elections will experience significant reduction in electoral violence after the passage of the legal framework that will govern the conduct of the polls. “Let me give some commendation to the National Assembly for continuously working on the Electoral Act to provide for a better electoral environment in Nigeria”, he said, adding that “ I also believe, and that is the position of the National Assembly, that we should have the Electoral Offences Commission so that people who are involved in electoral violence will be prosecuted. I believe that it will go a long way in reducing and minimizing all these tendencies of people taking laws into their hands”.
The Tide strongly believes in the efficacy of the proposed amendments to largely address the debilitating challenges that have crippled our electoral system and therefore urges the National Assembly to leave nothing to chance in ensuring that it keeps absolute faith with the June, 2021 deadline it has set for itself to pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.
We believe that this will not only rule out any excuse of closeness to election as canvassed by the President the last time but will also create the opportunity for the law to be test-run in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election in November this year prior to its full scale application in 2023.
Editorial
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
The call by Octogenarian Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), soliciting the Nigerian leadership to declare a state of emergency and hand over power to the military to curb long-standing insecurity, might have stirred a hornet’s nest. Clarke’s solicitation has been repudiated by the military high command. It forewarned politicians and soldiers against a military coup. The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted:
“Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the civil authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.”
In an interview he granted Channels Television on May 2, 2021, the legal practitioner lamented the spate of killings in Nigeria, saying, “The situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, I cannot guarantee Nigeria staying another six months. The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since the 1999 Constitution came into being.
“Anybody who feels I’m wrong, let him tell me. Nigeria has to be changed; Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state that would make the 1999 Constitution ungovernable for its existence. Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021.”
The elder statesman swore by his father’s grave that if harsh steps were not adopted to discontinue the decline into lawlessness, Nigeria would cease to exist in six months. Though Clarke did not touch on the highly prohibitive word “coup” throughout the interview, the meaning of his comments has been stretched far beyond its immediate context to imply a call for unconstitutional regime change.
In our opinion, that interview never inferred a violent exit of the Buhari’s regime, but the ungovernable state of insecurity nationwide. Terrorists and bandits have literally taken over, even to Abuja. Just recently, parents and guardians were implored to remove their children or wards from boarding schools following fear that terrorists had engulfed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although government officials in the well-fortified Aso Rock Villa may not appreciate the alarm, the common Nigerians know that they live in a derelict and vulnerable space.
Similar patriotic calls had been made by some notable citizens on our disastrous state. In his last year’s Christmas message, the Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah, said President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over a country with prospects of a failed state. He also declared that there was no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari had done by his nepotism and got away with it without risking a military coup.
Also, in the wake of increasing insecurity, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, demanded President Buhari to seek foreign assistance to contain insecurity. Surprisingly, both claims by these nationalistic Nigerians were widely disparaged by those in power. As in Clarke’s case, Kukah’s statement was misconstrued to mean a request for violent overthrow of the government. If our leaders are jittery about such calls, they must stop provoking Nigerians by improving on governance.
Nonetheless, we denounce any overture to a coup or a suggestion of an unconstitutional seizure of government in any guise or form. Nigerians, regardless of their position, political or religious affiliations, should not ponder or propose a return to the dark and chaotic days of the military when the country was tossed into a free fall, with the unwieldy abuse of human rights, as well as social, political and economic systems.
Anyone who has lived through this nation and who is familiar with our expedition, should never imagine that the solution to our problems is in handing over to the military. Such a thought is awful, dreadful, outrageous and appalling. Moreover, the world has since resolved that never again shall any country be administered by an unelected government. And Nigeria is a part of that resolution. So, even if the military are angels, they are not needed.
However, since the authorities have failed to deal with the prevailing savagery, non-state actors will certainly be provoked to speculate, presume and generate wild sentiments in despondency. It is alarming that terrorists, bandits and separatists are daily swapping places with security operatives, dissipating their violent campaigns that refresh every heart with anxiety, and rendering Nigeria ungovernable. That is why Nigerians of all shapes and sizes offer solutions from their crucible, including calls for the President’s impeachment.
Buhari must always call to mind Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states unambiguously that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” As long as the security and welfare of the people are not assured, tongues will wag, unpalatable ideas will be expressed all for the obvious reason that the strategies in dealing with insecurity are feeble and uneffective.
Great Physicist Albert Einstein’s historic definition of insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results” is very instructive. Our leaders must introduce different techniques to deal with rampaging pins and needles because the strategies of the last six years may no longer match the methods applied by the criminals. Hence, the need for entirely new projections to deal with this vileness.
