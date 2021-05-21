Rivers
Group Blames Social Vices On Lack Of Godliness
A Christian pressure group in Nigeria, International School of Ministry (ISM) has blamed the rising social violence in the society on the absence of fear of God.
Rivers State Coordinator of the group, Rev David Eneotu said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.
Eneotu said, a society where people fear God will be free from antisocial behaviours.
He said the ministry which is an arm of Christ Embassy was also planning to initiate a programme to enlighten the society on the path of righteousness.
According to him, the programme tagged: Global Ministers Classroom will be held at some designated centres in the state.
Eneotu listed the centres as Port Harcourt, Bori, Ahoada, Omoku Ngo, Degema, Buguma, Abonnema and Eleme.
He said the forum would impact on ministers of the gospel and evangelists on the importance of soul winning especially in this endtime.
Eneotu also said, over 5,000 ministers of God would be on ground at the various centres to minister to the people.
Also speaking, state secretary of the International School of Ministers, Pastor Evans Odum, said the programme which would commence today was the third editions, stressing that the present edition of the programme will be better and bigger.
Also speaking, state publicity secretary, Bishop Ifeanyi Samuel, said the events across the world had made the programme necessary for all to attend.
He said the event was to prepare people for the coming of Christ.
FRSC Warns Motorists On Speed Limit
The Federal Road Safety Corps Rivers State Command has called on motorists and residents of the state to create the culture of 30-kilometre per hour speed limit in order to be alive.
The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Corps Commandant, Salisu Galadunci, made this known during a media briefing at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt to mark the 2021 United Nation Global Road Safety Week.
Galadunci said, with the development in the urban areas, there was need for motorists to be cautious.
He said that to effectively check road crashes on streets; motorists must not exceed 30 kilometres per hour as well as be more alert on inner streets since other people including children use them
According to him, the ‘slow down campaign’ on streets also operates on the principle of the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 as recently renewed by the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.
“This week and beyond, we are going to activate a wide range of sensitisation programmes which will include: “Early (morning) Safety Cry Gospel’’ and use of station officers to disseminate slow down campaign messages.
Re-orientation of drivers on reducing speed driving ; continuous local media sensitisation; massive public enlightenment on roads and parks as well as advocacy visits.
“Other channels will be to visit crash victims in hospitals, road safety enlightenment talks to mosques and churches; reinvigorate our safety clubs in primary and secondary schools to further spread the message,’’ he said.
The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Street For Life’ is the 6th Global Celebration to create awareness on issues on road safety, even as the Week runs from 17th May to Sunday May 23rd.
The State FRSC boss further urged all road users to adhere to safety rules strictly, noting that the aims of the command is to ensure safety-conscious behaviour among motorists and residents in the state.
‘The event has become a global biennial event with the aim of creating awareness and instilling consciousness on the minds of road users on issues of road safety, road traffic crashes and associated traffic injuries and deaths,” the Commander said.
Meanwhile, the General Manager of Wave 91.7FM, Rex Igiri, later launched the 6th UN Global Road Safety Week at the 30 Forces Avenue, Old GRA premises of Wave 91.7FM, Port Harcourt.
Abe Commends Wike For Dev Strides In Ogoni
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Senator Magnus Abe, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental strides in Ogoniland.
Speaking at the grand reception of Wike by the Ogoni ethnic nationality, Abe, who is a prominent indigene of Ogoni, said his people would remain grateful to the Governor.
Addressing the Governor, Abe said: “I am here today because you have helped my people, you have respected them. And for that reason not just because of the project, I am here today because I know that my presence will make you happy, and it will make our people happy.
“There will be a day we will talk more, but today we have gathered here to thank you, for what you have done for my people, for what you have done for us and the respect you have shown to my people.
“Somebody can give you the whole world yet does not respect you. Is that a good person? This is a gathering where if you are a true Ogoni, you can’t afford to be absent.
“If you are not here, Ogoni does not lose anything, you lose because Ogoni is here. We are gathered here to say thank you. The governor has helped us in so many ways.
“The good politician isn’t the one with many enemies. It is the one with the most number of friends.”
Abe said an average Ogoni person would rather commit suicide than become a slave, adding that the Governor’s intervention in Ogoni was for the benefit of the entire country.
He said the Bodor Bonny and the East-West roads of the Federal Government would benefit from the Sapenwa-Kono road built by Wike.
Speaking to Wike, he said: “They have made numerous requests before you, you are not just a friend. Our history goes back a long way. All the things we have done together we would not discuss it here.
“We came here to make you happy and to thank you for what you have done and the more you will do.
‘’I thank you for all the Ogoni people you have brought into your government, giving them an opportunity to serve.
“If Governor Odili did not give me a chance I will not be known today, that same opportunity you have given to others. Those you have given the opportunity should serve our people well. Anyone, who helps the Ogonis we will appreciate it, it does not matter the political party you belong to”.
Monarch Alerts On Dumping Of Toxic Wastes On Property
A Traditional Ruler and renowned entrepreneur in Rivers State, Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, has raised alarm over the dumping of evacuated toxic wastes on his land in course of the on going Bodo creeks clean up in Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, handled by Shell.
The Chairman, Gokana Council of Traditional Rulers, Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, who spoke with news men during a visit to the affected site at Sugi Community, Patrict water side’ in Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, alerted that the handlers of the clean up exercise took advantage of his property as a dump site for the generated wastes from the clean up without any due consultation with him.
The Monarch, who is also the head of Gberezorkpa Dynasty in Bodo City, described the actions of the handlers of the clean up project as ‘gross insensitivity and apparent disregard’ for him as the owner of the property.
He explained that the wastes did not only constitute serious health hazards to his family and the entire Sugi community, but has also amounted to economic sabotage as it is now totally impossible for him to cultivate the affected land because of the toxic contamination of the soil.
He expressed a deep sense of disappointment over the abuse of his landed property and noted that, “the action has worsened the ecological devastation and contamination of the affected land and destruction of the natural water bodies.”
The Royal Father pointed out that the destructions in the area were as a result of equipment failure and pipeline explosion from Shell facilities in 2008 and 2009, which necessitated the Bodo creeks clean up by Shell.
“I want to draw the attention of Shell to the contamination of my land through the dumping of toxic waste materials on it. It’s unfortunate that despite the damage already caused on my property and the entire Sugi community as a result of equipment failure and pipeline explosion, there is still a calculated attempt to further devastate the land through the dumping of toxic waste materials on it. I want to call on whoever that is responsible for the dumping of the toxic materials to stop forth with their illicit actions, while the waste should be removed.
It’s wrong and totally unacceptable that all the toxic wastes from the clean up processes by Shell are dumped on my property, and this is depriving me of the rights to cultivate the land, causing me enormous economic losses, I want shell or who ever is involved to initiate the process of cleaning up the toxic waste materials and the contamination that has occurred in the ground”, he said.
The Monarch, who disclosed that he has informed the Police and other relevant authorities to commence investigations on the matter, said he would be left with no option than to seek legal redress over the damage done to his property, if the wastes are not removed and the land cleaned by who ever may be responsible for the dumping.
He cautioned against indiscriminate activities on the part of companies involved in the Bodo creeks clean up project , stating that standards should be adhered to in the remediation of impacted areas.
It would be recalled that Sugi community along other property, owned by Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, known as ‘Patrick water sides’, were among the areas affected by the blight of oil pollution as a result of pipeline explosion, equipment failure and oil spill from shell facilities along the Bodo water ways.
A visit to the area revealed the depth of damage and diminishing beauty of the once sprawling island and scenic attraction that served the craving of fun seekers and adventurers as well as providing economic benefits for the owner.
By: Taneh Beemene
