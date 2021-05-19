Editorial
Whither The Electoral Act?
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at a one-day Public Hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC in Abuja, that the 2023 general elections will hold on Saturday, 18th February, 2023, which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.
Promising to release the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections after the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on November 6 this year, the INEC boss underlined the need for “clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election “going forward but expressed the hope that the “National Assembly will do the needful”.
There are many Nigerians who believe that the country was denied the opportunity of a freer, fairer and more credible electoral process in 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, December 7, for the fourth and final time declined to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 with the lame excuse that the 2019 electoral process may be disrupted if he signed the bill into law.
Of course, the dominant opinion around the country was that the President’s decision was ill-advised and selfish with many calling the National Assembly to veto the President’s assent. Indeed, many believed that the amendment proposed by the bill was aimed at making the 2019 general elections credible with the use of the smart card reader and electronic transmission of election results from the polling units as some of the innovations that would have been introduced to minimize electoral fraud and sanitise the system.
However, with the 2019 general elections gone, there was high expectation amongst Nigerians that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill will be among the first legislative items to be attended to and dispensed with by the 9th National Assembly, especially against the background that the legislative chambers are hugely populated by members of the 8th Assembly that passed the ill-fated bill.
As it has turned out, the bill that seeks to repeal the Electoral Act 2010 and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020 (HB 981) only passed for second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. November 24, 2020.
Leading the debate at plenary, Hon. Aisha Duku (APC Gombe) outlined a number of challenges the bill seeks to address including a the restriction for qualification for elective office to relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended(; (b) the use of Smart Card Readers (SCR) and other technological devices in elections and political party primaries; (c) The time line for the submission of candidates and criteria for substitution of candidates; (d) The limit of campaign expenses; and (e) Addressing the omission of names of candidates or logo of political parties.
Accordingly, some of the sections of the Act to be altered include: 1. Section 3 (2) (a) which deals with Time line for the Release of Funds to the Commission; 2. Section 2b (3) (4) which deals with the Conduct and Postponement of Election in an Emergency 3. Section 28 (1) which deals with the Oath of Neutrality by Election Officers; 4. Section 30 which deals with The Notice of Election; 5. Section 34 which deals with the Publication of Nomination; 6. Section 36 (1) which deals with the Death of candidate; 7. Section 38 which deals with the failure of nomination; 8. Section 42 (1) (2) which deals with the Establishment of Poling Units; 9. Section 49 (1) (2) which deals with the issue of Ballot paper; 10. Section 52 (1) which deals with the Conduct of poll by open secret ballot; 11. Section 85 which deals with Notice of convention, Congress, etc; 12. Section 90 (1) which deals with the power to Limit Contribution to a political party; 13. Section 91 which deals with the Limitation on Election Expenses; and 14. Section 99 which deals with the Limitation on Political Broadcast and campaign by political parties.
Hon. Duku who expressed the hope that the bill will plug loopholes in our electoral system by amending over 300 causes (including new provisions) of the Electoral Act 2010, also noted that “In addition to this are concerns that the legal framework on certain issues should be well settled ahead of the 2023 elections such as the use of technological devices like the Smart Card Reader and electronic voting system”.
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan raised the hope of Nigerians for an amended Electoral Act that could advance the cause of the political system when he disclosed that the National Assembly would pass the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020 in June, 2021. While answering questions after delivering a lecture at the National Defence College, Course 29 Programme in Abuja on February 2, this year, Senator Lawan said, “we are currently working on the Electoral Act. We want to amend it and we intend to achieve the amendment before June or thereabout”, adding that “our intention in the National Assembly with this is to further sanitise the electoral environment and empower the seamless, transparent and very open sort of election where a winner and a loser will be glad that he lost in a very fair contest. So, we are working on this and we hope that the 2023 general elections will see less of electoral violence because the law itself would have been further improved”.
Mr Lawan who also hinted at the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission through the amendment bill in the works, expressed the confidence that the 2023 general elections will experience significant reduction in electoral violence after the passage of the legal framework that will govern the conduct of the polls. “Let me give some commendation to the National Assembly for continuously working on the Electoral Act to provide for a better electoral environment in Nigeria”, he said, adding that “ I also believe, and that is the position of the National Assembly, that we should have the Electoral Offences Commission so that people who are involved in electoral violence will be prosecuted. I believe that it will go a long way in reducing and minimizing all these tendencies of people taking laws into their hands”.
The Tide strongly believes in the efficacy of the proposed amendments to largely address the debilitating challenges that have crippled our electoral system and therefore urges the National Assembly to leave nothing to chance in ensuring that it keeps absolute faith with the June, 2021 deadline it has set for itself to pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.
We believe that this will not only rule out any excuse of closeness to election as canvassed by the President the last time but will also create the opportunity for the law to be test-run in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election in November this year prior to its full scale application in 2023.
Editorial
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
The call by Octogenarian Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), soliciting the Nigerian leadership to declare a state of emergency and hand over power to the military to curb long-standing insecurity, might have stirred a hornet’s nest. Clarke’s solicitation has been repudiated by the military high command. It forewarned politicians and soldiers against a military coup. The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted:
“Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the civil authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.”
In an interview he granted Channels Television on May 2, 2021, the legal practitioner lamented the spate of killings in Nigeria, saying, “The situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, I cannot guarantee Nigeria staying another six months. The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since the 1999 Constitution came into being.
“Anybody who feels I’m wrong, let him tell me. Nigeria has to be changed; Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state that would make the 1999 Constitution ungovernable for its existence. Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021.”
The elder statesman swore by his father’s grave that if harsh steps were not adopted to discontinue the decline into lawlessness, Nigeria would cease to exist in six months. Though Clarke did not touch on the highly prohibitive word “coup” throughout the interview, the meaning of his comments has been stretched far beyond its immediate context to imply a call for unconstitutional regime change.
In our opinion, that interview never inferred a violent exit of the Buhari’s regime, but the ungovernable state of insecurity nationwide. Terrorists and bandits have literally taken over, even to Abuja. Just recently, parents and guardians were implored to remove their children or wards from boarding schools following fear that terrorists had engulfed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although government officials in the well-fortified Aso Rock Villa may not appreciate the alarm, the common Nigerians know that they live in a derelict and vulnerable space.
Similar patriotic calls had been made by some notable citizens on our disastrous state. In his last year’s Christmas message, the Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah, said President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over a country with prospects of a failed state. He also declared that there was no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari had done by his nepotism and got away with it without risking a military coup.
Also, in the wake of increasing insecurity, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, demanded President Buhari to seek foreign assistance to contain insecurity. Surprisingly, both claims by these nationalistic Nigerians were widely disparaged by those in power. As in Clarke’s case, Kukah’s statement was misconstrued to mean a request for violent overthrow of the government. If our leaders are jittery about such calls, they must stop provoking Nigerians by improving on governance.
Nonetheless, we denounce any overture to a coup or a suggestion of an unconstitutional seizure of government in any guise or form. Nigerians, regardless of their position, political or religious affiliations, should not ponder or propose a return to the dark and chaotic days of the military when the country was tossed into a free fall, with the unwieldy abuse of human rights, as well as social, political and economic systems.
Anyone who has lived through this nation and who is familiar with our expedition, should never imagine that the solution to our problems is in handing over to the military. Such a thought is awful, dreadful, outrageous and appalling. Moreover, the world has since resolved that never again shall any country be administered by an unelected government. And Nigeria is a part of that resolution. So, even if the military are angels, they are not needed.
However, since the authorities have failed to deal with the prevailing savagery, non-state actors will certainly be provoked to speculate, presume and generate wild sentiments in despondency. It is alarming that terrorists, bandits and separatists are daily swapping places with security operatives, dissipating their violent campaigns that refresh every heart with anxiety, and rendering Nigeria ungovernable. That is why Nigerians of all shapes and sizes offer solutions from their crucible, including calls for the President’s impeachment.
Buhari must always call to mind Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states unambiguously that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” As long as the security and welfare of the people are not assured, tongues will wag, unpalatable ideas will be expressed all for the obvious reason that the strategies in dealing with insecurity are feeble and uneffective.
Great Physicist Albert Einstein’s historic definition of insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results” is very instructive. Our leaders must introduce different techniques to deal with rampaging pins and needles because the strategies of the last six years may no longer match the methods applied by the criminals. Hence, the need for entirely new projections to deal with this vileness.
Editorial
Enough Of Mindless Killings
The frequent widespread attacks on the police and some Federal Government’s establishments, particularly in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria is, without doubt, a very destructive undercurrent that must be undertaken with all the earnestness required to prevent the nation from encountering cumulative descent into sheer lawlessness.
Both zones in the southern part of the country have witnessed several lethal intrusions from the inception of the year to date. Most of the onslaughts are on the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and police formations in the affected geopolitical areas by some hooligans usually called unknown gunmen. These attacks mainly occur in states like Imo, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom with Imo witnessing a considerable number of such occurrences.
Recent violent strikes left at least seven police officers dead in Rivers State. Gunmen opened fire on a checkpoint in the state, then drove to two police stations, killing officers and burning patrol cars. Though two of the attackers were reportedly killed by the police, others escaped and are being rummaged. At least five other members of the security forces, including three customs officers, were killed by gunmen near the Rivers/Imo boundary.
After shooting dead two police officers at a checkpoint, the hoodlums murdered two more officers and set fire to a patrol car at Rumuji police station. The remaining gunmen then killed three more officers at the Elimgbu police station. The killings of police officers and soldiers of late in the state have induced a night-time curfew imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike.
Similarly, unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Odoro Ikpe, Akwa Ibom State, on May 7 and 8. According to reports, the assailants killed at least six police officers. The circumstances of the incident are unclear and there have been no claims of responsibility. Last Wednesday, gunmen again hit two police stations in Iwukem and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas of the state. Facilities, vehicles and properties were razed while two lives were lost in the offensive.
In Imo State, unknown gunmen have been on rampage, exterminating five police officers during an attack at the Okigwe South Zonal Area Command in the Ehime-Mbano Council Area. The gunmen also abducted one officer during the attack and broke into the police facility, took over the armoury and freed detainees. Earlier, there was an invasion of a correctional centre in Owerri on April 5 where 1,844 inmates escaped. The incident is surmised to be the biggest jail break in Nigerian history. Related incidents have continued unabated.
We strongly think that these raids and many others are carried out to instil momentary panic in the minds of the people and make them voluntarily relinquish faith in the ability of the government to protect them. Even more disconcerting is the fact that the attacks are a product of well collaborative efforts, yet there have been no arrests let alone prosecution of culprits.
The police, being a law enforcement agency, is constitutionally saddled up with the responsibility of strengthening the internal security of the nation. Unfortunately, in this instance, they have apparently failed, unable to secure themselves. So, it is from this viewpoint we contemplate it intensely frightening that they are targets by crooked elements who contrive these vicious attacks.
It is depressing, in our opinion, that the bushwhacks on the police are both symbolic of the unfortunate state of security in the nation as well as an indication of the increasing lethargy and revulsion with which some Nigerians hold the force. It is a further reflection of the distrust and enormously strained relationship between the people and the police force.
Even worse is the fact that these assaults are showing up on the heels of resuscitated calls for secession mostly by some hitherto nondescript elements. First, it was Asari Dokubo who proclaimed what he termed as a new Biafran de facto government. In addition to declaring himself the leader of the government, he announced names of some officials who he claimed would work with him to realise his tale of thwarted ambition.
Shortly after Dokubo’s declaration, one Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, loudly announced Yoruba as an independent nation and requested the secession of South-West states from Nigeria. Igboho also contended that the critical resources of Nigeria were firmly in the hands of Northerners, emphasizing that Yorubas were being slaughtered indiscriminately and their land was taken over. This call for secession, in our estimation, is a wild goose chase.
Soon after Igboho’s call, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) issued Yoruba citizens inhabiting in the North a three-day notice to leave the region. But even before these breakup threats, Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the illegal Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had pronounced openly an independent state of Biafra and endorsed the dissolution of ties with Nigeria.
These are warnings and unmistakable signals that cannot be cold-shouldered as they can haul the nation into a chaos of an incredible proportion. Therefore, we denounce the activities of perpetrators of turmoil and massive destruction of lives and properties in the land. If not halted instantly, their nefarious activities will end up consuming everyone including themselves and their families. However, the Federal Government is widely to blame for failing to act decisively to prevent this predicament from deteriorating.
Viewing these disorderly acts in context, it is reasonable to put up issues regarding the espionage gathering means of the security operatives. How is it that these incursions happen and very little is learned about the arrest of transgressors only for the nation to witness yet another a short while later? This is an obvious public denunciation of the nation’s security architecture which has practically regressed into smugness.
Seen in this way, the police and, indeed, other security agencies must bolster their intelligence collection capacities and utilise the same to apprehend those behind the systematic attacks on police formations and many other installations. Until that transpires, public confidence in the police force to defend the citizens will continually diminish.
