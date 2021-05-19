News
Review NIN Policy, Senate Tells Ministry, NIMC
The Senate, yesterday, mandated the Ministry of Education, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to review the implementation of the National Identity Number (NIN) policy.
This, according to the Senate, is with a view to extending the JAMB registration deadline or suspending this requirement for prospective students until there is a seamless and well-organised process for obtaining the NIN.
This resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) during plenary.
The motion is titled, “The need to address the untold hardship caused by the introduction of NIN as a compulsory requirement for JAMB registration”.
Other resolution of the upper chamber was a mandate on the Ministry of Education and NIMC to introduce and streamline a simple and decentralised NIN registration process where students would be able to obtain their NIN in their various accredited school premises.
JAMB recently made NIN mandatory for students seeking admission into universities of their choice.
Raising Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, Ubah while noting the untold hardship the policy had generated for students, said the action “is inconsiderate and a premature decision”.
He said, “For JAMB to include NIN as a precondition for registration of UTME candidates in 2021 is inconsiderate.
“This action is an inconsiderate and premature decision that has further complicated the already rigorous process of both registering for JAMB examination and procuring the NIN.
“JAMB initially attempted to start the implementation of this policy in 2020/but had to postpone it owing to technical problems and irregularities bedevilling the process of obtaining NIN from NIMC.
“From all indications, these technical hitches are yet to be addressed; the long queues at NIMC centres are a testimony to the fact that a well-organised process is yet to be put in place to ease the stressful process of registration.
“The board (JAMB) already has enough logistical and technical problems to tackle.”
Ubah further said that adding more complications was counterproductive and would serve as a hindrance to young Nigerians desirous of getting into higher institutions to further their education.
Seconding the motion, Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra), said it was a very straightforward motion and apt.
“This has come when we have to show concern for what is happening on students presenting NIN before they are registered for JAMB.
“Mr President, remember that the whole of last year was taken over by Covid-19 and that restricted a lot of movement and it made it impossible for many students to have access to NIN.
“Telling our students now that they cannot register for WAEC and GCE because they do not have NIN is actually very insensitive on the part of JAMB and NECO.
“Mr President I want to state very clearly that the awareness on NIN has not been felt. There is no public enlightenment; many people don’t even understand what NIN stands for.
“The awareness has not been taken to the grassroots; the enlightenment has not been taken to schools; it has not been taken to universities and tertiary institutions.
“Therefore many children and many students don’t even know they need for them to have the NIN, they don’t even know that the NIN is a requirement for them to participate in NECO and GCE.
“Schools should not make NIN as a requirement for participation in any examination,” Ekwunife said.
The resolutions were unanimously adopted by the senators after a voice vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
News
NIS Suspends Issuance Of Fresh Passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the suspension of receipt and processing of all fresh Passport applications nationwide till June 1, 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect.
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement, yesterday, in Abuja, when he decorated senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced: CDCFIB/NIS/2020/PE/.
He said the suspension of receipt and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before May 17, 2021, adding that a task force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to passport offices to clear the backlog.
Babandede further stated that the new passport regime is expected to commence on June 1, 2021, and has a delivery period of six weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete).
In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, CIS Sunday James, he said, “the total number of senior officers decorated is as follows: CIS – ACG, 30, and DCI – CIS, 57 bringing the number of officers promoted to 87.
“The number of other officers who were also promoted within the same period is 2,071, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 2,158”.
News
Govs Meet Over Executive Order 10, Others, Today
Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria are set to meet, today, to address matters arising from a variety of challenges facing the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of its Secretariat, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo said the governors at their 30th teleconference meeting scheduled to start by 2pm, would discuss issues such as ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of Covid-19
He said the meeting would be the seventh this year and would also discuss an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things.
“The meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for governors on sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.
Bello-Barkindo added that the governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa would brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of Covid-19.
“Furthermore, there will be a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, about the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.
“There will also be another presentation by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alexander Okoh, on unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”
He added that the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Okauru, would also give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.
This, according to him, is about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
News
2023: UK Seeks Peaceful, Credible Polls In Nigeria
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the country are not only peaceful but credible as well, as the elections are not only crucial to the country and Africa but also to the world.
Laing, who made the call while interacting with the press in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa is expected to conduct a credible election in 2023 even as it is essential for there to be peaceful polls in the country.
She equally stressed the need for Nigerians especially the youths to be mobilised massively to register and vote at the polls.
Laing further indicated that there was the need for younger people to aspire for the Presidency come 2023 while at the same time encourage female candidates to contest the presidential election.
She further hinted that the United Kingdom would issue strong words against Nigerians who would be inciting and instigating electoral violence, and advised political gladiators across the country to tone down their rhetorics as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.
She, however, called on the National Assembly to do everything necessary to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed and signed into law before the 2023 general elections, stressing that there is also the need for the Presidency to rotate.
The British envoy posited that the United Kingdom as a long standing ally to Nigeria would continue to work together with the country in the areas of education, training of the country’s military, among others, for the benefit of both countries.
She said Nigeria is UK’s biggest mission in Africa and expressed the hope that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would visit Nigiria before the end of her stay in the country, contending that there is a real interest of the country in Nigeria, as UK has massive investments in Nigeria.
Laing, who is also permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the call by the people of Niger Delta for multinational oil companies operating in the country, which are relocating their headquarters from the region in droves, to have a change of heart and relocate their operational bases to the area, was a reflection of the general feeling of unfairness in the country, and assured that the United Kingdom would follow up on the issue.
She condemned in strong terms the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests in Nigeria but indicated that since the various panels instituted to investigate what actually happened were yet to complete their assignments, there was no need for sanctions now, but assured that when the panels complete their work, sanctions would come.
The British envoy said there is need for the Federal Government to listen to what the youths are saying, and act on the call for reforms.
“It is not that we are silent. I condemn what happened in Lekki. We have to wait to find out what happened. The process has not been concluded. We are watching. It is good for somebody to be held to account,” she said.
By: Juliet Njiowhor & Donatus Ebi
