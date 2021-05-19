Obiano Imposes Curfew On Two Warring Communities

Concerned Nigerians have reacted to a revelation from the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, last Monday, that, at least, $2billion (about N826billion), would be needed yearly, to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Director of Production, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall M. A. Yakubu, who revealed this during public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill, said even the sources of funding, which the bill prescribes, were insufficient to address the problem.

“If we are not able to raise a minimum of $2billion (about N826billion) per annum in the next three years for a start, subsequently maybe we can begin to taper down the percentages. But for a start, we need a bulk sum because of many of these manufacturers of equipment require 100 per cent down payment to even start production. So, you cannot sign a contract example with the US manufacturers and pay 15 per cent mobilization as required by the procurement act.

“Nobody would look at you. Their terms must be followed. Many times we are asked to pay 100 per cent. The example is the Super Tucano. This one is on government-to-government. They insisted on 100 per cent payment within 30 days. No budgetary allocation would fund that,” he said.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians kicked against it, sarcastically asking the government to ‘sell Nigeria’ and give the proceeds to military to combat insecurity or share the money (N826billion) to Nigerians and watch insecurity be put to a stop by citizens.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, cautioned the National Assembly against politicizing the anticipated Armed Forces Trust Fund.

HURIWA said the multi-billion dollars worth of statutory Armed Forces Trust fund being contemplated by the National Assembly is a constructive idea that will inevitably transform the Nigeria military into an enviable fighting force if prudently applied.

Speaking on the proposed Armed Forces Trust Fund, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko; and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf; described the initiative as a creative idea whose time has come.

A statement by the group reads partly, “The National Assembly should not politicize the initiative but expeditiously set up the trust fund by way of a national law as a legacy to be bequeathed to generations unborn.

“We read the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, saying that the military needs more funding because Nigeria is at war.

“Gbajabiamila, who stated this at a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish a special trust fund for the Armed Forces, said insecurity in the country has made extra funding for the military necessary.

“He spoke as the Defence Headquarters said at the hearing that the military will need not less than $2billion annually for the next three years, making $6billion, to effectively tackle the growing security crises across the country. We are happy with this proposal and we call for its expeditious passage”.

Besides, the Rights group has described as campaign of character assassination the allegation by some soldiers that their allowances for the past four years have been either unpaid or underpaid by the Army authority without any explanation especially in the tenure of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd).

HURIWA specifically recalled that in a media publication, the soldiers stated that their allowances for the past four years have been either unpaid or underpaid by the army authorities without any explanation, urging the president to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe what happened to the monies just as the aggrieved soldiers of the Nigerian Army are calling for a probe of how their Uniform and Boots Allowance and Scarce Skills Allowance approved by President Muhammadu Buhari since November, 2017, have not been paid by the army authorities, then under the former Chief of the Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

HURIWA, however, stated that authoritative information made available to it from the Nigerian Army High Command shows that contrary to the claims, that category of allowances was even introduced by the immediate past Army chief.