Nation
Obiano Imposes Curfew On Two Warring Communities
Governor Willie Obiano has imposed a 7.00pm to 6.00am. curfew on Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.
This is contained in a statement issued by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government.
The state government said the curfew is until further notice.
“The curfew begins on Monday. Residents of the two communities should obey the order as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew directives.
“The government has lifted the curfew imposed on Igbariam, Aguleri, Umuleri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya communities on April 26, following the return of normalcy in the areas,” the government said.
On Sunday, a violent clash broke out between residents of Anaku and Omor Communities.
The police says three persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Anyamelum Local Government Area of the state.
DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, told The Tide source in Awka on Sunday that normalcy has since been restored in the area.
Ikenga said that Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Chris Owolabi, personally led a team of operatives to quell the crisis between the neighbouring communities.
He said that the command is still gathering information on the extent of damage while assuring that efforts were on to avoid deterioration of the situation and ensure lasting peace.
“Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on ground to ensure safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies which have been deposited at the morgue.
Nation
We’re Tackling Illicit Financial Flow, FG Insists
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said Nigeria has implemented significant measures to curb illicit financial flow and ensure asset recovery.
The minister spoke at the International Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Asset Recovery which was held virtually.
In her keynote address, Ahmed described Nigeria as one of the most affected countries as far as illicit financial flow is concerned.
She said, “As one of the most affected countries, Nigeria has demonstrated strong commitment to addressing illicit financial flows through our participation in the Open Government Partnership and the significant progress made in the extractive industry.
“We have demonstrated that technology-enabled improvements in tax collection and compliance help deter tax crime and facilitate public trust.
“Also, the mainstreaming of transparency and anti-corruption measures into economic-policy-making processes significantly reduces crime.
“Similarly, establishing an accurate, up-to-date and public beneficial ownership register; and strengthening the automatic exchange of tax information; helps address the commercial components of illicit financial flows.”
She explained that among other things, the Federal Government has established an independent Financial Intelligence Unit within the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and bilateral agreements with several critical destination countries including the United States and Switzerland to ensure the return of stolen assets.
According to her, about 65 per cent of illicit financial flows across Africa emanate from commercial activities such as aggressive tax avoidance and tax evasion, through trade mispricing, abusive transfer pricing, profit shifting, and tax arbitraging.
The minister added that if unchecked, IFFs will continue to “significantly erode domestic revenues, enable corruption, threaten economic stability and sustainable development, divert money from public priorities and hamper government’s efforts to mobilize domestic resources and recover better.”
She, therefore, called for sustained cooperation between Africa and multilateral organisations to eradicate illicit financial flow, thereby enabling environmental, social, and economic development across the continent.
ce.”
Nation
Push For N826bn Annual Fund To Combat Insecurity Angers Nigerians
Concerned Nigerians have reacted to a revelation from the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, last Monday, that, at least, $2billion (about N826billion), would be needed yearly, to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.
The Director of Production, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall M. A. Yakubu, who revealed this during public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund Bill, said even the sources of funding, which the bill prescribes, were insufficient to address the problem.
“If we are not able to raise a minimum of $2billion (about N826billion) per annum in the next three years for a start, subsequently maybe we can begin to taper down the percentages. But for a start, we need a bulk sum because of many of these manufacturers of equipment require 100 per cent down payment to even start production. So, you cannot sign a contract example with the US manufacturers and pay 15 per cent mobilization as required by the procurement act.
“Nobody would look at you. Their terms must be followed. Many times we are asked to pay 100 per cent. The example is the Super Tucano. This one is on government-to-government. They insisted on 100 per cent payment within 30 days. No budgetary allocation would fund that,” he said.
Reacting to this, some Nigerians kicked against it, sarcastically asking the government to ‘sell Nigeria’ and give the proceeds to military to combat insecurity or share the money (N826billion) to Nigerians and watch insecurity be put to a stop by citizens.
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, cautioned the National Assembly against politicizing the anticipated Armed Forces Trust Fund.
HURIWA said the multi-billion dollars worth of statutory Armed Forces Trust fund being contemplated by the National Assembly is a constructive idea that will inevitably transform the Nigeria military into an enviable fighting force if prudently applied.
Speaking on the proposed Armed Forces Trust Fund, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko; and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf; described the initiative as a creative idea whose time has come.
A statement by the group reads partly, “The National Assembly should not politicize the initiative but expeditiously set up the trust fund by way of a national law as a legacy to be bequeathed to generations unborn.
“We read the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, saying that the military needs more funding because Nigeria is at war.
“Gbajabiamila, who stated this at a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish a special trust fund for the Armed Forces, said insecurity in the country has made extra funding for the military necessary.
“He spoke as the Defence Headquarters said at the hearing that the military will need not less than $2billion annually for the next three years, making $6billion, to effectively tackle the growing security crises across the country. We are happy with this proposal and we call for its expeditious passage”.
Besides, the Rights group has described as campaign of character assassination the allegation by some soldiers that their allowances for the past four years have been either unpaid or underpaid by the Army authority without any explanation especially in the tenure of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd).
HURIWA specifically recalled that in a media publication, the soldiers stated that their allowances for the past four years have been either unpaid or underpaid by the army authorities without any explanation, urging the president to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe what happened to the monies just as the aggrieved soldiers of the Nigerian Army are calling for a probe of how their Uniform and Boots Allowance and Scarce Skills Allowance approved by President Muhammadu Buhari since November, 2017, have not been paid by the army authorities, then under the former Chief of the Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).
HURIWA, however, stated that authoritative information made available to it from the Nigerian Army High Command shows that contrary to the claims, that category of allowances was even introduced by the immediate past Army chief.
Nation
Okorocha Denies N500m Support To Biafra Agitators
The former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, denied that he never gave N500million, to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Imo State.
Okorocha stated this in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, on the report that he (Okorocha) gave N500million to IPOB to stop agitations.
Okorocha said that he only gave N500million to militants from the oil areas to empower them and stop agitations for peace to reign when he was governor of the state.
According to Okorocha, “The officials of the lmo State Government, rattled and cowed by the superlative outing of Senator Rochas Okorocha on Channels’ Television, Sunday night, had come up with the jaundiced story of Okorocha, claiming that he gave IPOB N500million, while he was governor.
“Those who had had the opportunity of watching the programme, Sunday night, and even those who could not watch the programme while it was on, but had watched the attendant videos, would attest or confirm that Okorocha had, at no time, claimed that he gave IPOB N500million.
“He only explained intelligently, how he managed the group, using God-given wisdom and knowledge, to ensure that Imo enjoyed maximum peace throughout the eight years he had held sway, as the executive governor of Imo State.”
“Senator Okorocha had talked about how he released N250million, on two occasions, totalling N500million, for empowerment programme, for militants in the oil areas of Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta, who had accepted his appeal to embrace peace and surrender their arms. And that was how total peace returned to those areas.
“And he also enlisted thousands of them and other youths, into Imo Security Network (ISN), Imo Civil Guard, Niger Delta Security Network, Youth Must Work Programme, and so on, with their stipends being N15,000 or N20,000 each, monthly. Okorocha never claimed to have given IPOB N500million. The Imo government is an expert in chasing shadows, and passing the buck or looking for scapegoats,” he said.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Business4 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Politics3 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics4 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Boosts Gas Production By 5%