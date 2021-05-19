LG Boss Tasks Ogonis On Security

Nigeria, the world’s most populous black nation is on the edge of a precipice. She is on the brink of being a failed state, yet the leadership of this nose-diving country is very much at peace with the ugly state of affairs.

The Boko Haram insurgency which intends to create a sovereign Islamic state in the Northen Eastern part of Nigeria is wreaking unprecedented havoc in the area. Apart from the Nigerian Civil War, no other disturbance has claimed millions of lives like the Boko Haram. The simmering war against terrorism has gulped billions of naira but to no avail. The abduction of children in schools has characterised their quest for Islamic state in the Northeast. Forceful marriages, rape, decapitation, murder and a helluva of other heinous crimes are committed by the militia on a daily basis.

Some people believe that the war against terrorism in the Northeast is not likely to abate because of sabotage. Many Northern Muslims are sympathetic with the Islamic fundamentalists, who want to foist an Islamic state in the area. The countries that fall under the Lake Chad basin are largely Muslims whose interest is how to form an Islamic state within the West African sub-region cutting across countries.

On the one hand, the simmering war is fueled by the rapacious greed of the military brass hats who are supposed to prosecute the war against terrorism but have chosen to exploit the situation for filthy lucre amidst unpardonable carnage and destruction. This class of persons has no compunction in worsening the war; they are the persons in charge of purchasing weapons of war. Reports have it that many weapons of war used by Boko Haram insurgents are gotten from armoury of the Nigerian military.

International communities have traced the supply of Boko Haram weapons to the Nigerian military headed by the apologists of the insurgency.

Soldiers, especially from the Southern part of Nigeria, are often amazed at how classified information gets to the Boko Haram camp. Most times, Boko Haram insurgents are able to nip invasion or onslaught of the Nigerian military in the bud. This has often led to the killing of many patriotic Nigerian soldiers.

Northern extremists are gratified by the presence of the Islamic militia in the northeast. They want the Federal Government to negotiate with Boko Haram so that they can be settled as the Niger Delta militants have been settled.

Unfortunately, this line of reasoning goes against the grain because the Niger Delta Militants are only asking for what is justifiable. Revenue sharing formula changed to a paltry 13% of derivation merely because the country is sustained by the revenue from the southern minorities.

But before the 1st military coup in 1966, the derivation principle as entrenched in both 1960 and 1963 constitutions was 50%. Consequently, the Niger Delta people are faced with the pollution of their ecosystem in spite of the marginal benefit that accrue to them from oil exploitation. Much of oil revenue is dissipated in feeding regions that contribute nothing to (national pool) the Federation Account.

On the other hand, the Boko Haram has no reason whatsoever for their acts of terrorism. Just like the devil, who is their master, their mission is to steal, kill and destroy. The barbaric acts of terrorism have been pulsated by both internal and international condemnations. Boko Haram has been described as an offshoot of Al Queda, yet international community has shut its eyes on the horrible things happenings in Nigeria. The war crimes being committed by the Boko Haram insurgents are both hallucinating and horrifying yet international community has done nothing to checkmate the carnage.

But the truth of the matter is that a civil war is imminent judging by the current happenings today and the sheer lack of national cohesion.

Only recently, Boko Haram insurgents invaded Niger State and hoisted its flag in that area. The area in Niger state, which is under Boko Haram annexation is only two hours drive to Abuja, the country’s capital.

The Niger state Governor, who made broadcast on the issue could not hide his resentment over the Federal Government’s inability to secure the country given that security is a basic need of the nation. Many people have been displaced.

Federal Government’s complacency in the face of festering violence in the Northeast is worrisome.

In the Southeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are asking for self-determination, are wreaking havoc. In Owerri, Imo State, the state police command headquarters was attacked by the militant arm of the group. Many policemen were killed by the militia.

The personal home of Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodinma was demolished by the separatist militia. Following the attack on Imo State Police Command at Owerri, the police have killed the commander of the IPOB and captured others who are making useful statements to them.

But the IPOB is not still sated; their reprisal attacks have spilled to Rivers State. Between Omagwa and Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of River State, more than eight security agents have been killed. Two soldiers, three customs officers and three policemen were killed recently.

Another five security operatives were felled in similar circumstances at Obua in Obua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State. The separatist agitations by sundry ethnic militias underpin the fact that the sustenance of a united Nigeria is at best of a counterfeit.

For example, the Ibos have never ruled Nigeria for more than 50 years after the Nigerian civil war. They have become second class citizens in the country of their birth. The stance of denying the Igbos a shot at the presidency and sundry other deprivations have fueled the separatist agitation in Igboland.

In the southwest, the Odua People’s Congress (ODC) is inclined to self-determination. The Nigerian project is no longer beneficial to any of the regions, what appears to bind Nigeria together is the greed of the ruling class in the country despite their political leanings.

It is evident from the widespread violence, crisis, and separatist agitations that “this house has fallen.”

In debris of the fallen house will arise; Biafra, Oduduwa Republic and Islamic state of Boko Haram. This arrangement appears imminent unless the Federal Government is roused from coma. But the fate of the middle belt hangs on the balance. The choice is theirs.

By: Chidi Enyie