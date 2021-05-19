News
Inflation Reduces By 0.05% In April, NBS Alerts
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says inflation rate reduced by 0.05 per cent in April compared to what obtained in March.’
It said while inflation rate stood at 18.17 per cent in March, it reduced to 18.12 per cent in April.
The rate is contained in the NBS’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April 2021 released in Abuja.
The CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services for day-to-day living.
The report also said increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.
“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.97 per cent in April. This is 0.59 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in March (1.56 per cent)”, the report said.
The NBS said that the percentage change in the average composite of CPI for the 12 months period ending in April over the average of CPI for the previous 12 months period was 15.04 per cent.
This, it said, represented a 0.48 per cent increase over 14.55 per cent recorded in March.
It, however, said that the rural index also rose by 0.95 per cent in April, down by 0.57 per cent, compared to the 1.52 per cent rate recorded in March.
“The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 15.63 per cent in April.
“This is higher than 15.15 per cent reported in March, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in April is 14.48 per cent compared to 13 per cent recorded in March,’’ it stated.
The NBS said that composite food index rose by 22.72 per cent in April compared to 22.95 per cent in March.
It added that on month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 0.99 per cent in April, down by 0.91 per cent from 1.90 per cent recorded in March.
It said that the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of coffee, tea and cocoa, bread and cereals, soft drinks, milk, cheese and eggs, vegetables, meat, oil and fats, fish and potatoes, yam and other tubers.
The data bureau said that, “All items less farm produce’’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 12.74 per cent in April, up by 0.07 per cent when compared with 12.67 per cent recorded in March.
It added that on month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.99 per cent in April, down by 0.07 per cent when compared with 1.06 per cent recorded in March.
It said that the highest increases were recorded in the prices of pharmaceutical products, vehicle spare parts, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments.
Other areas are garments, furniture and furnishing, medical services, shoes and other footwear.
Others are motor cars, major household appliances whether electric or not, dental services, hospital services, non-durable household goods and fuel and lubricants for personal transport equipment.
For state profile, the NBS said that in April, “all-items’’ inflation on year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi at 24.33 per cent, Bauchi at 22.93 per cent and Sokoto at 20.96 per cent.
Abia at 15.94 per cent, Kwara at 15.70 per cent, and Katsina at 15.58 per cent recorded the slowest rise in headline year-on-year inflation.
On month-on-month basis, however, in April “all-items’’ inflation was highest in Kebbi at 2.24 per cent, Cross River at 1.99 per cent, and Jigawa at 1.78 per cent.
Ebonyi at 0.12 per cent recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation month-on-month with Rivers and Ogun recording price deflation or negative inflation.
For food inflation on a year-on-year basis, in April, it was highest in Kogi at 30.52 per cent, Ebonyi 28.07 per cent, and Sokoto at 26.90 per cent.
Abuja at 18.63 per cent, Akwa Ibom at 18.51 per cent, and Bauchi at 17.64 per cent recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year inflation.
On month-on-month basis, however, April food inflation was highest in Kebbi at 2.46 per cent, Ekiti at 2.42 per cent, and Kano 2.17 per cent.
Meanwhile, Abuja at 0.05 per cent recorded the slowest rise in month-on-month food inflation with Rivers and Ogun recording price deflation or negative inflation.
NIS Suspends Issuance Of Fresh Passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the suspension of receipt and processing of all fresh Passport applications nationwide till June 1, 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect.
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement, yesterday, in Abuja, when he decorated senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced: CDCFIB/NIS/2020/PE/.
He said the suspension of receipt and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before May 17, 2021, adding that a task force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to passport offices to clear the backlog.
Babandede further stated that the new passport regime is expected to commence on June 1, 2021, and has a delivery period of six weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete).
In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, CIS Sunday James, he said, “the total number of senior officers decorated is as follows: CIS – ACG, 30, and DCI – CIS, 57 bringing the number of officers promoted to 87.
“The number of other officers who were also promoted within the same period is 2,071, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 2,158”.
Govs Meet Over Executive Order 10, Others, Today
Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria are set to meet, today, to address matters arising from a variety of challenges facing the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of its Secretariat, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo said the governors at their 30th teleconference meeting scheduled to start by 2pm, would discuss issues such as ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of Covid-19
He said the meeting would be the seventh this year and would also discuss an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things.
“The meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for governors on sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.
Bello-Barkindo added that the governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa would brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of Covid-19.
“Furthermore, there will be a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, about the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.
“There will also be another presentation by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alexander Okoh, on unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”
He added that the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Okauru, would also give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.
This, according to him, is about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
2023: UK Seeks Peaceful, Credible Polls In Nigeria
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the country are not only peaceful but credible as well, as the elections are not only crucial to the country and Africa but also to the world.
Laing, who made the call while interacting with the press in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa is expected to conduct a credible election in 2023 even as it is essential for there to be peaceful polls in the country.
She equally stressed the need for Nigerians especially the youths to be mobilised massively to register and vote at the polls.
Laing further indicated that there was the need for younger people to aspire for the Presidency come 2023 while at the same time encourage female candidates to contest the presidential election.
She further hinted that the United Kingdom would issue strong words against Nigerians who would be inciting and instigating electoral violence, and advised political gladiators across the country to tone down their rhetorics as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.
She, however, called on the National Assembly to do everything necessary to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed and signed into law before the 2023 general elections, stressing that there is also the need for the Presidency to rotate.
The British envoy posited that the United Kingdom as a long standing ally to Nigeria would continue to work together with the country in the areas of education, training of the country’s military, among others, for the benefit of both countries.
She said Nigeria is UK’s biggest mission in Africa and expressed the hope that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would visit Nigiria before the end of her stay in the country, contending that there is a real interest of the country in Nigeria, as UK has massive investments in Nigeria.
Laing, who is also permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the call by the people of Niger Delta for multinational oil companies operating in the country, which are relocating their headquarters from the region in droves, to have a change of heart and relocate their operational bases to the area, was a reflection of the general feeling of unfairness in the country, and assured that the United Kingdom would follow up on the issue.
She condemned in strong terms the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests in Nigeria but indicated that since the various panels instituted to investigate what actually happened were yet to complete their assignments, there was no need for sanctions now, but assured that when the panels complete their work, sanctions would come.
The British envoy said there is need for the Federal Government to listen to what the youths are saying, and act on the call for reforms.
“It is not that we are silent. I condemn what happened in Lekki. We have to wait to find out what happened. The process has not been concluded. We are watching. It is good for somebody to be held to account,” she said.
By: Juliet Njiowhor & Donatus Ebi
