Ict/Telecom
ICT Expert Tasks NDDIS On Investment Partnership
A Port Harcourt-based Information and Communication Technology expert, Mr Justice Chukwudi, has called on the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) to work out modalities on how to partner some computer markets in Nigeria on oversea investment.
Chukwudi made the call in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
He urged the NDDIS to give priority to such partnership in order to attract foreign investments, especially from the United Kingdom (UK) to the Computer Village in Port Harcourt and other areas.
According to him, attracting investments to Nigeria’s ICT sector will expand Africa’s largest ICT hub and help to build capacity in the dynamic industry.
He pointed out that the initiative would not only attract investment to the country but would also strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
Chukwudi also said that the initiative would fast-track the identification of potential sources of finance, technology and technical skills that could boost the promotion of enterprise as well as job opportunities.
He blamed the slow growth of computer market in Port Harcourt, on inadequate power supply in Rivers State.
According to him, if operators are assured of regular power supply, they will be ready to invest more funds into the business.
He also appealed to the Rivers State Government to integrate artisans, especially those at Garrison Bus Stop, into its ICT department, so that they could offer some practical teaching assistance to students and others.
The Tide reports that NDDIS was established to help Nigerians in the diaspora as well as other international business leaders and companies who are keen to expand their investment portfolios to Nigeria.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
Learnali, Tech HerHG Move To Empower 10,000 Africans
Learnali, a leading open online course platform in Africa, and tech company, TechHerNG, have announced a new partnership to support 10,000 Africans acquire technical skills in their march towards a smart world, through education, empowerment and employment.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Communications Officer for TechHerNG, Mr Kelechi Ofim, recently in Abuja.
Ofim said that the two organisations were poised to reach a larger African audience who are enthusiastic about learning a tech skill through the strategic collaboration.
He disclosed that they expected to reach the audience at the upcoming Techify Africa 2021 Program powered by IBM Nation Digital Africa.
According to him, the Techify Africa 2021 program will help close the skills gap in Africa by upskilling individuals to become specialised and highly trained talents, enabling them to find more in-demand jobs.
Ofim said that the general public could learn tech skills with courses properly created by IBM for free, that include
coding, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Data science and analysis, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.
“Upon completing every course and passing the quiz, learners will earn an IBM Digital Badge that is respected globally in the IT industry. This event will take place virtually and physically in different locations across Africa,” he said.
The Chief Technology Officer (CTO), at Learnali, Samfield Hawb, said the organisation was excited to work with TechHerNG on the Journey to impact 10,000 Africans.
Hawb said the two companies were navigating the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor and open source solutions as the norm, to provide best in class results.
He said that all technologies required people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provided the greatest value and highest risk to an organisation.
As technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for skills standardisations also becomes more crucial than ever, Hawb said.
Grace Attah, the Business Development and Partnership Officer at TechHerNG, lauded the collaboration with Learnali, saying that educating the youths was one of the main objectives of the company.
Attah noted that there were few qualified professionals in technology currently in Africa, especially amongst women and girls, saying that there was, therefore, the need to attract young people and women to tech careers.
“We must begin to understand that whoever doesn’t know how to deal with technology will become obsolete,” she said.
Ict/Telecom
8,000 Employed In Lagos Computer Village -APDAN
The Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) has said that the Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, creates no fewer than over 8000 job opportunities for Nigerian youths.
President, PAPDAN, said Mr Ifeanyi Akabue, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos recently.
He said that the figure was for only those engaged with his association, aside from other trade associations in the location.
Akabue said that because of the rate of unemployment in the country, the hub had offered lots of jobs, including online or digital marketing.
He, however, said many of the young people do not have shops at the hub to transact their businesses.
According to him, the association has conducted training for over 200 people on online marketing within the last six months.
‘’So many of our young ones are in online marketing, we had a training for our members and workers.
‘’Over 200 young people have been trained in the last six months, since after the COVID-19 and EndSars saga.
‘’Some of our members have empowered those trained by supplying goods to them on trust to sell and make refunds later.
‘’The training has had a multiplying effect on the employment rate of youths in the country,’’ he said.
Akabue, therefore, advised policy makers to encourage the young ones by patronising local content.
He said that there were a lot of talented young ones that need government, organisation and individuals support to promote their works.
Ict/Telecom
Parents Back Digitalisation Of NECO, SSCE Examinations
As the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten education and other sectors of the economy, parents have suggested the digitalisation of the National Examination Council (NECO) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
Some parents who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said that the idea was to allay fears of the possibility of students contacting the disease.
One of the parents, Dr Monday Didia, noted that some of the classrooms were already overcrowded with students, thus increasing the risk of contacting the virus.
Didia argued that since digital system of education encourages reasonable distance among students, the digitalisation of the two senior secondary schools examinations should be encouraged.
According to him, the digitalisation of examinations will also aid the knowledge of Information Technology (IT), especially now that the world is moving away from analogue system to digital learning.
Another parent, MgbojiWosu, expressed regrets that Nigeria was yet to adopt total digital system for all its compulsory examinations.
Wosu said it is high time Nigeria embraced online system of examination considering the academic setback the Covid-19 pandemic caused the country in the last one year.
He blamed the government for nonchalant attitude towards the welfare of its citizens, and called for urgent adoption of virtual learning and examination.
In her own response, Mrs Joy Ebere recalled that many schools lost a year to Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of ICT knowledge to engage students in digital learning.
She said that digital learning would have saved the students and their parents the pain of paying for additional one year in school.
She expressed optimism that the digitalisation of examinations in both secondary and tertiary institutions would not only increase the knowledge of ICT but would also reduce examination malpractices.
By: King Onuwor
