ICT Expert Tasks NDDIS On Investment Partnership

As the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten education and other sectors of the economy, parents have suggested the digitalisation of the National Examination Council (NECO) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Some parents who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said that the idea was to allay fears of the possibility of students contacting the disease.

One of the parents, Dr Monday Didia, noted that some of the classrooms were already overcrowded with students, thus increasing the risk of contacting the virus.

Didia argued that since digital system of education encourages reasonable distance among students, the digitalisation of the two senior secondary schools examinations should be encouraged.

According to him, the digitalisation of examinations will also aid the knowledge of Information Technology (IT), especially now that the world is moving away from analogue system to digital learning.

Another parent, MgbojiWosu, expressed regrets that Nigeria was yet to adopt total digital system for all its compulsory examinations.

Wosu said it is high time Nigeria embraced online system of examination considering the academic setback the Covid-19 pandemic caused the country in the last one year.

He blamed the government for nonchalant attitude towards the welfare of its citizens, and called for urgent adoption of virtual learning and examination.

In her own response, Mrs Joy Ebere recalled that many schools lost a year to Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of ICT knowledge to engage students in digital learning.

She said that digital learning would have saved the students and their parents the pain of paying for additional one year in school.

She expressed optimism that the digitalisation of examinations in both secondary and tertiary institutions would not only increase the knowledge of ICT but would also reduce examination malpractices.

By: King Onuwor