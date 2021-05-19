Govs Meet Over Executive Order 10, Others, Today

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the country are not only peaceful but credible as well, as the elections are not only crucial to the country and Africa but also to the world.

Laing, who made the call while interacting with the press in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa is expected to conduct a credible election in 2023 even as it is essential for there to be peaceful polls in the country.

She equally stressed the need for Nigerians especially the youths to be mobilised massively to register and vote at the polls.

Laing further indicated that there was the need for younger people to aspire for the Presidency come 2023 while at the same time encourage female candidates to contest the presidential election.

She further hinted that the United Kingdom would issue strong words against Nigerians who would be inciting and instigating electoral violence, and advised political gladiators across the country to tone down their rhetorics as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

She, however, called on the National Assembly to do everything necessary to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed and signed into law before the 2023 general elections, stressing that there is also the need for the Presidency to rotate.

The British envoy posited that the United Kingdom as a long standing ally to Nigeria would continue to work together with the country in the areas of education, training of the country’s military, among others, for the benefit of both countries.

She said Nigeria is UK’s biggest mission in Africa and expressed the hope that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would visit Nigiria before the end of her stay in the country, contending that there is a real interest of the country in Nigeria, as UK has massive investments in Nigeria.

Laing, who is also permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the call by the people of Niger Delta for multinational oil companies operating in the country, which are relocating their headquarters from the region in droves, to have a change of heart and relocate their operational bases to the area, was a reflection of the general feeling of unfairness in the country, and assured that the United Kingdom would follow up on the issue.

She condemned in strong terms the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests in Nigeria but indicated that since the various panels instituted to investigate what actually happened were yet to complete their assignments, there was no need for sanctions now, but assured that when the panels complete their work, sanctions would come.

The British envoy said there is need for the Federal Government to listen to what the youths are saying, and act on the call for reforms.

“It is not that we are silent. I condemn what happened in Lekki. We have to wait to find out what happened. The process has not been concluded. We are watching. It is good for somebody to be held to account,” she said.

By: Juliet Njiowhor & Donatus Ebi