Rivers
Ex-Dep Speaker Lauds Govs Over Ban On Open Grazing
Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has said governors of the Southern States deserve commendation for their collective decision to ban open grazing in their various states.
Nwuche, who served as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999-2003, said this in an interview on Monday.
The former federal lawmaker said, “The governors deserve commendation for taking a common position on the vexed issues of grazing, state policing, and restructuring at their recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State.
“This position will indeed enhance national unity, equity, justice, and fair play amongst the component parts of Nigeria. They did not only take this action to protect their people who are mostly crop farmers but also to encourage animal farmers to embrace modern ranching techniques.”
Nwuche also said, “Northern Governors equally deserve commendation for the various meetings they have been holding to strengthen the unity of the North and to chart a common course for the northern region.
“What we would like to see now is for all our governors from the north and the south coming together to take a national position in the interest of Nigeria as a whole.”
According to him, this action should be the next step in the quest to produce a national response to the growing insecurity across the nation.
He explained that from the separate resolutions taken in each of the meetings between governors of the south and their northern counterparts, it was obvious that every one of them was concerned and would want solutions to the challenges Nigeria is facing today.
He maintained that the governors, by virtue of their respective mandates as the chief executives of the component parts of our federation, are pivotal for initiating progressive change that can further cement our unity, give a fillip to our economy, spur development that will create jobs for our youth, drastically reduce unemployment, and pull our country back from the current crisis.
Nwuche equally commended the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for his generosity and hospitality in playing host to the seventeen Governors from Southern Nigeria.
He urged them to meet more frequently to address issues of concern to the electorate who reposed the mandate on them.
He also urged the National Assembly to support the position of the governors in order to enhance National unity, equity, justice, and peace of the country.
Rivers
Foundation Commits To Educational Dev
An International non governmental organisation, MK Foundation has restated its commitment towards the promotion of educational development in the society, particularly at the grassroots.
Speaking during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and award of scholarship to the first batch of beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme at Bane community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the chairman of the Board , Elder Vincent Kaka, said the initiative was, “to immortalise and sustain the legacies of late Elder Morrison Kaka, an astute community leader, who during his life time contributed to educational development of his people through his moral advice and material commitments”.
The Board’s chairman assured that the Foundation would not rest on its oars in living up to its vision and goals, pointing out that, “the engagement of youth will close voids in their hearts and shield them from destructive tendencies”.
In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Sir Eddie B Kaka, said the successful inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and award of scholarship to the first batch of beneficiaries the scholarship scheme was a dream come true as it signalled a journey of hope for expansive educational growth and development in Bane community and the society at large.
Kaka said the Foundation was registered to build partnership and network internationally to achieve set objectives.
Earlier, the Chairman of the event, Mr Keaniabarido Edoh, had described the initiative as a laudable project that will impact positively on the youth.
In his presentation, one of the discussants at the event, Mene lkpobari Dumletam Senewo, said the vision of the MK Foundation which centred on educational development was commendable, and pointed out that, “building human capital is the most sustainable means of development and progress in the society”.
He urged the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme to make judicious use of the opportunities.
Another discussant, Emmanuel Ogburu, also emphasised on the importance of education in the society and urged the younger generation to embrace education as the only means of liberating their minds from the shackles of ignorance and social vices.
In his goodwill message, the Gbenemene Ken Khana, King Barile Deebom, expressed a deep sense of appreciation to initiators of the scholarship programme, noting that it will enhance educational reach and promote rapid economic growth in Bane community, Ogoni and the society in general.
Speaking on behalf of the five beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Miss Dugbor Queen Barilumene, thanked the Foundation for the opportunity, promising that they will make the best use of it.
By: Taneh Beemene
Rivers
Suspected Cultists Kill Four, Residents Flee
Four persons are feared dead after gunmen suspected to be cultists, invaded Kono-Boue community, in the Khana Local Government Area of the State.
It was leant that residents of the area, including women and children fled the community to Bori, after the attack on Saturday.
Community sources said the AK-47 wielding assailants made their way into the community in the wee hours, shooting any young man on sight, which led to the death of four youths.
Although the reason for the attack was not yet clear, a community source said, “Some group of people came from the neigbouring community to attack our community. Two days ago, there was a meeting and it was agreed that there should be no attack from any community.
“We called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bori Division that four persons have been killed. It is not a community crisis. It is the cultists that are doing all this. What they do is that when they attack, they run into a nearby community. So, the other community will think that the other community is fighting them. So, we are appealing to all the communities to remain calm until we identify the people behind this killing.”
Spokesman for the Community Development Committee of the area, Golden Nwibakpo, who confirmed the incident to newsmen last Monday, demanded that a police station should be built in the community.
Nwibakpo further said, “Many women are in the forest. Our pain is that these four youths are not members of any cult. As I speak, the entire community is deserted.”
“There are no human beings, women, youths, or old men roaming about in Boue. We have earlier called on the Rivers State Government to build a police station in Kono Boue to check crime and criminality.”
Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, were futile. He neither picked nor returned any of the calls made to his mobile telephone number. A response to a text message sent to him on the subject was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.
