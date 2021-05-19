Ex-Dep Speaker Lauds Govs Over Ban On Open Grazing

An International non governmental organisation, MK Foundation has restated its commitment towards the promotion of educational development in the society, particularly at the grassroots.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and award of scholarship to the first batch of beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme at Bane community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the chairman of the Board , Elder Vincent Kaka, said the initiative was, “to immortalise and sustain the legacies of late Elder Morrison Kaka, an astute community leader, who during his life time contributed to educational development of his people through his moral advice and material commitments”.

The Board’s chairman assured that the Foundation would not rest on its oars in living up to its vision and goals, pointing out that, “the engagement of youth will close voids in their hearts and shield them from destructive tendencies”.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Sir Eddie B Kaka, said the successful inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and award of scholarship to the first batch of beneficiaries the scholarship scheme was a dream come true as it signalled a journey of hope for expansive educational growth and development in Bane community and the society at large.

Kaka said the Foundation was registered to build partnership and network internationally to achieve set objectives.

Earlier, the Chairman of the event, Mr Keaniabarido Edoh, had described the initiative as a laudable project that will impact positively on the youth.

In his presentation, one of the discussants at the event, Mene lkpobari Dumletam Senewo, said the vision of the MK Foundation which centred on educational development was commendable, and pointed out that, “building human capital is the most sustainable means of development and progress in the society”.

He urged the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme to make judicious use of the opportunities.

Another discussant, Emmanuel Ogburu, also emphasised on the importance of education in the society and urged the younger generation to embrace education as the only means of liberating their minds from the shackles of ignorance and social vices.

In his goodwill message, the Gbenemene Ken Khana, King Barile Deebom, expressed a deep sense of appreciation to initiators of the scholarship programme, noting that it will enhance educational reach and promote rapid economic growth in Bane community, Ogoni and the society in general.

Speaking on behalf of the five beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Miss Dugbor Queen Barilumene, thanked the Foundation for the opportunity, promising that they will make the best use of it.

By: Taneh Beemene