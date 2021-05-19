News
Don’t Deploy Corps Members To Volatile States, Bishops Tell FG
The 38th Council of Bishops of Methodist Church Nigeria has told Federal Government not to mobilize or deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to volatile states where there is widespread insecurity and brigandage.
The council led by the Prelate of the church, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, while addressing the press on state of the nation, yesterday, in Lagos, also backed all the resolution of Southern governors, on various issues bordering on security of life and property, peace and unity, among others.
Uche insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has no other choice than to restructure the country in order to address various challenges facing the country.
The Methodist Church Prelate said restructuring of the country would go a long way in tackling the insecurity been faced by the country.
The council queried the continued stay in office of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who was alleged of having relationship with terrorist group.
It called of the Federal Government, to quickly sack him and investigate all the allegations level against him.
On recent rejection of open grazing by the southern governors in the country, the council said, “Council salutes the Southern Governors Forum for their anti open grazing stance. Global best practices in animal husbandry are by way of ranching. Ranching, therefore, is the answer to the perennial and often fatal clashes between herders and farmers”.
On 2023 election, the council called on all politicians, irrespective of their political affiliation, to put the nation and collective interest of Nigerians above their personal and parochial consideration, adding that, “the general unease and tension in the country as we move towards the 2023 General Election calls for collective concern” .
Uche also called on the Inspector-General of Police, to deploy his lieutenants, the Assistant Inspection-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to their respective zones and states of origins, also to establish state police in order to abate crime rate.
These, the council said, will also help in fighting insecurity in the country.
The council applauded the effort of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug trafficking.
While raising concern over safety of corps members, the council said, “The Federal Government should not mobilize and deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps to volatile states where there is widespread insecurity and brigandage which continue to present existential threat to life and property. All tiers of government, the Media, all mobilization organs and non-governmental agencies should take intentional steps to raise security consciousness, awareness and training in vigilantism. Council further urges the Federal Government to ensure that all abductees are released unharmed”.
News
NIS Suspends Issuance Of Fresh Passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the suspension of receipt and processing of all fresh Passport applications nationwide till June 1, 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect.
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement, yesterday, in Abuja, when he decorated senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced: CDCFIB/NIS/2020/PE/.
He said the suspension of receipt and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before May 17, 2021, adding that a task force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to passport offices to clear the backlog.
Babandede further stated that the new passport regime is expected to commence on June 1, 2021, and has a delivery period of six weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete).
In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, CIS Sunday James, he said, “the total number of senior officers decorated is as follows: CIS – ACG, 30, and DCI – CIS, 57 bringing the number of officers promoted to 87.
“The number of other officers who were also promoted within the same period is 2,071, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 2,158”.
News
Govs Meet Over Executive Order 10, Others, Today
Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria are set to meet, today, to address matters arising from a variety of challenges facing the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of its Secretariat, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo said the governors at their 30th teleconference meeting scheduled to start by 2pm, would discuss issues such as ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of Covid-19
He said the meeting would be the seventh this year and would also discuss an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things.
“The meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for governors on sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.
Bello-Barkindo added that the governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa would brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of Covid-19.
“Furthermore, there will be a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, about the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.
“There will also be another presentation by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alexander Okoh, on unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”
He added that the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Okauru, would also give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.
This, according to him, is about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
News
2023: UK Seeks Peaceful, Credible Polls In Nigeria
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the country are not only peaceful but credible as well, as the elections are not only crucial to the country and Africa but also to the world.
Laing, who made the call while interacting with the press in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa is expected to conduct a credible election in 2023 even as it is essential for there to be peaceful polls in the country.
She equally stressed the need for Nigerians especially the youths to be mobilised massively to register and vote at the polls.
Laing further indicated that there was the need for younger people to aspire for the Presidency come 2023 while at the same time encourage female candidates to contest the presidential election.
She further hinted that the United Kingdom would issue strong words against Nigerians who would be inciting and instigating electoral violence, and advised political gladiators across the country to tone down their rhetorics as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.
She, however, called on the National Assembly to do everything necessary to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed and signed into law before the 2023 general elections, stressing that there is also the need for the Presidency to rotate.
The British envoy posited that the United Kingdom as a long standing ally to Nigeria would continue to work together with the country in the areas of education, training of the country’s military, among others, for the benefit of both countries.
She said Nigeria is UK’s biggest mission in Africa and expressed the hope that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would visit Nigiria before the end of her stay in the country, contending that there is a real interest of the country in Nigeria, as UK has massive investments in Nigeria.
Laing, who is also permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the call by the people of Niger Delta for multinational oil companies operating in the country, which are relocating their headquarters from the region in droves, to have a change of heart and relocate their operational bases to the area, was a reflection of the general feeling of unfairness in the country, and assured that the United Kingdom would follow up on the issue.
She condemned in strong terms the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests in Nigeria but indicated that since the various panels instituted to investigate what actually happened were yet to complete their assignments, there was no need for sanctions now, but assured that when the panels complete their work, sanctions would come.
The British envoy said there is need for the Federal Government to listen to what the youths are saying, and act on the call for reforms.
“It is not that we are silent. I condemn what happened in Lekki. We have to wait to find out what happened. The process has not been concluded. We are watching. It is good for somebody to be held to account,” she said.
By: Juliet Njiowhor & Donatus Ebi
