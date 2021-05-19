City Crime
Disunity In Diversity
Nigeria, the world’s most populous black nation is on the edge of a precipice. She is on the brink of being a failed state, yet the leadership of this nose-diving country is very much at peace with the ugly state of affairs.
The Boko Haram insurgency which intends to create a sovereign Islamic state in the Northen Eastern part of Nigeria is wreaking unprecedented havoc in the area. Apart from the Nigerian Civil War, no other disturbance has claimed millions of lives like the Boko Haram. The simmering war against terrorism has gulped billions of naira but to no avail. The abduction of children in schools has characterised their quest for Islamic state in the Northeast. Forceful marriages, rape, decapitation, murder and a helluva of other heinous crimes are committed by the militia on a daily basis.
Some people believe that the war against terrorism in the Northeast is not likely to abate because of sabotage. Many Northern Muslims are sympathetic with the Islamic fundamentalists, who want to foist an Islamic state in the area. The countries that fall under the Lake Chad basin are largely Muslims whose interest is how to form an Islamic state within the West African sub-region cutting across countries.
On the one hand, the simmering war is fueled by the rapacious greed of the military brass hats who are supposed to prosecute the war against terrorism but have chosen to exploit the situation for filthy lucre amidst unpardonable carnage and destruction. This class of persons has no compunction in worsening the war; they are the persons in charge of purchasing weapons of war. Reports have it that many weapons of war used by Boko Haram insurgents are gotten from armoury of the Nigerian military.
International communities have traced the supply of Boko Haram weapons to the Nigerian military headed by the apologists of the insurgency.
Soldiers, especially from the Southern part of Nigeria, are often amazed at how classified information gets to the Boko Haram camp. Most times, Boko Haram insurgents are able to nip invasion or onslaught of the Nigerian military in the bud. This has often led to the killing of many patriotic Nigerian soldiers.
Northern extremists are gratified by the presence of the Islamic militia in the northeast. They want the Federal Government to negotiate with Boko Haram so that they can be settled as the Niger Delta militants have been settled.
Unfortunately, this line of reasoning goes against the grain because the Niger Delta Militants are only asking for what is justifiable. Revenue sharing formula changed to a paltry 13% of derivation merely because the country is sustained by the revenue from the southern minorities.
But before the 1st military coup in 1966, the derivation principle as entrenched in both 1960 and 1963 constitutions was 50%. Consequently, the Niger Delta people are faced with the pollution of their ecosystem in spite of the marginal benefit that accrue to them from oil exploitation. Much of oil revenue is dissipated in feeding regions that contribute nothing to (national pool) the Federation Account.
On the other hand, the Boko Haram has no reason whatsoever for their acts of terrorism. Just like the devil, who is their master, their mission is to steal, kill and destroy. The barbaric acts of terrorism have been pulsated by both internal and international condemnations. Boko Haram has been described as an offshoot of Al Queda, yet international community has shut its eyes on the horrible things happenings in Nigeria. The war crimes being committed by the Boko Haram insurgents are both hallucinating and horrifying yet international community has done nothing to checkmate the carnage.
But the truth of the matter is that a civil war is imminent judging by the current happenings today and the sheer lack of national cohesion.
Only recently, Boko Haram insurgents invaded Niger State and hoisted its flag in that area. The area in Niger state, which is under Boko Haram annexation is only two hours drive to Abuja, the country’s capital.
The Niger state Governor, who made broadcast on the issue could not hide his resentment over the Federal Government’s inability to secure the country given that security is a basic need of the nation. Many people have been displaced.
Federal Government’s complacency in the face of festering violence in the Northeast is worrisome.
In the Southeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are asking for self-determination, are wreaking havoc. In Owerri, Imo State, the state police command headquarters was attacked by the militant arm of the group. Many policemen were killed by the militia.
The personal home of Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodinma was demolished by the separatist militia. Following the attack on Imo State Police Command at Owerri, the police have killed the commander of the IPOB and captured others who are making useful statements to them.
But the IPOB is not still sated; their reprisal attacks have spilled to Rivers State. Between Omagwa and Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of River State, more than eight security agents have been killed. Two soldiers, three customs officers and three policemen were killed recently.
Another five security operatives were felled in similar circumstances at Obua in Obua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State. The separatist agitations by sundry ethnic militias underpin the fact that the sustenance of a united Nigeria is at best of a counterfeit.
For example, the Ibos have never ruled Nigeria for more than 50 years after the Nigerian civil war. They have become second class citizens in the country of their birth. The stance of denying the Igbos a shot at the presidency and sundry other deprivations have fueled the separatist agitation in Igboland.
In the southwest, the Odua People’s Congress (ODC) is inclined to self-determination. The Nigerian project is no longer beneficial to any of the regions, what appears to bind Nigeria together is the greed of the ruling class in the country despite their political leanings.
It is evident from the widespread violence, crisis, and separatist agitations that “this house has fallen.”
In debris of the fallen house will arise; Biafra, Oduduwa Republic and Islamic state of Boko Haram. This arrangement appears imminent unless the Federal Government is roused from coma. But the fate of the middle belt hangs on the balance. The choice is theirs.
By: Chidi Enyie
City Crime
Contempt Of Court
Contempt of court is a behaviour that opposes or defies the authority, justice and dignity of the court. When an order of court is disobeyed, it affects the dignity of the court in the administration of justice and courts do not treat such conduct with levity. According to U. Mohammed, J.S.C. in Okonofua Vincent Omoijahe V. Uwesu Omonu & Ors (1999) SC, it is justice itself that is flouted by contempt of court, not individual court or judge who is attempting to administer it. Also, in the case of Atake V. Attorney General of the Federation (1982) LPELR 586 (SC) Idigbe JSC states as follows:
It is indeed difficult to give exact definition of contempt of court, and this is because it is so manifold in its aspect … but generally it may be described as any conduct which tends to bring into disrespect, scorn or disrepute the authority and administration of the law or which tends to interfere with and/or prejudice litigants and/or their witnesses in the course of litigation.
There are two types of contempt, contempt in faciecuriea, which means contempt in the face of the courts, and ex facie curiea which means contempt outside the court. Contempt in the face of the court may arise as a result of disrespectful conduct or comments made in the courtroom by a contemnor when proceedings are going on which is heard and seen by the judge which undermines the dign ity of the court or which interferes with the administration of justice. Note that the law of contempt only exists to uphold and ensure effective administration of justice. The power of court to punish for contempt must always be exercised to secure and protect the authority of the court. Because it is not every act of discourtesy to the court by counsel that amounts to contempt.
The Supreme court of Nigeria in the case of INEC & Anor V. Oguebego & Ors, held that whilst considering the instances when words or actions used in the face of the court or in course of proceedings be deemed contemptuous, held as follows: “For words or actions in the face of the court or in course of proceedings to be deemed contempt, they must be such that would interfere with the course of justice. A superior court of record has the inherent jurisdiction to deal with contempt in facie curiea and punish for the offence summarily. In must once again be emphasised that summary powers for punishing for contempt should however be used sparingly and only in serious cases…”
Ex-facie curiea which is contempt outside the court arises from disobedience and obstruction of lawful court order when this is the case, the court is entitled to invoke its innate powers to punish an erring party, by committing them to prison. The procedure for punishment of the contempt is governed by the Sheriff and Civil Process Act LFN 2004 (SCPA) and Order 9 Rule 13 of Judgment Enforcement Rules. Section 72 of the SCPA provides that: “If any person refuses or neglects to comply with an order made against him, other than payment of money, the court instead of dealing with him as a judgement debtor guilty of misconduct defined in paragraph (f) of section 66 of this Act, may order that he be committed in prison and detained in custody until he has observed the order in all things that are to be immediately performed…”
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
City Crime
Disunity In Diversity
Nigeria, the world’s most populous black nation is on the edge of a precipice. She is on the brink of being a failed state, yet the leadership of this nose-diving country is very much at peace with the ugly state of affairs.
The Boko Haram insurgency which intends to create a sovereign Islamic state in the Northen Eastern part of Nigeria is wreaking unprecedented havoc in the area. Apart from the Nigerian Civil War, no other disturbance has claimed millions of lives like the Boko Haram. The simmering war against terrorism has gulped billions of naira but to no avail. The abduction of children in schools has characterised their quest for Islamic state in the Northeast. Forceful marriages, rape, decapitation, murder and a helluva of other heinous crimes are committed by the militia on a daily basis.
Some people believe that the war against terrorism in the Northeast is not likely to abate because of sabotage. Many Northern Muslims are sympathetic with the Islamic fundamentalists, who want to foist an Islamic state in the area. The countries that fall under the Lake Chad basin are largely Muslims whose interest is how to form an Islamic state within the West African sub-region cutting across countries.
On the one hand, the simmering war is fueled by the rapacious greed of the military brass hats who are supposed to prosecute the war against terrorism but have chosen to exploit the situation for filthy lucre amidst unpardonable carnage and destruction. This class of persons has no compunction in worsening the war; they are the persons in charge of purchasing weapons of war. Reports have it that many weapons of war used by Boko Haram insurgents are gotten from armoury of the Nigerian military.
International communities have traced the supply of Boko Haram weapons to the Nigerian military headed by the apologists of the insurgency.
Soldiers, especially from the Southern part of Nigeria, are often amazed at how classified information gets to the Boko Haram camp. Most times, Boko Haram insurgents are able to nip invasion or onslaught of the Nigerian military in the bud. This has often led to the killing of many patriotic Nigerian soldiers.
Northern extremists are gratified by the presence of the Islamic militia in the northeast. They want the Federal Government to negotiate with Boko Haram so that they can be settled as the Niger Delta militants have been settled.
Unfortunately, this line of reasoning goes against the grain because the Niger Delta Militants are only asking for what is justifiable. Revenue sharing formula changed to a paltry 13% of derivation merely because the country is sustained by the revenue from the southern minorities.
But before the 1st military coup in 1966, the derivation principle as entrenched in both 1960 and 1963 constitutions was 50%. Consequently, the Niger Delta people are faced with the pollution of their ecosystem in spite of the marginal benefit that accrue to them from oil exploitation. Much of oil revenue is dissipated in feeding regions that contribute nothing to (national pool) the Federation Account.
On the other hand, the Boko Haram has no reason whatsoever for their acts of terrorism. Just like the devil, who is their master, their mission is to steal, kill and destroy. The barbaric acts of terrorism have been pulsated by both internal and international condemnations. Boko Haram has been described as an offshoot of Al Queda, yet international community has shut its eyes on the horrible things happenings in Nigeria. The war crimes being committed by the Boko Haram insurgents are both hallucinating and horrifying yet international community has done nothing to checkmate the carnage.
But the truth of the matter is that a civil war is imminent judging by the current happenings today and the sheer lack of national cohesion.
Only recently, Boko Haram insurgents invaded Niger State and hoisted its flag in that area. The area in Niger state, which is under Boko Haram annexation is only two hours drive to Abuja, the country’s capital.
The Niger state Governor, who made broadcast on the issue could not hide his resentment over the Federal Government’s inability to secure the country given that security is a basic need of the nation. Many people have been displaced.
Federal Government’s complacency in the face of festering violence in the Northeast is worrisome.
In the Southeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are asking for self-determination, are wreaking havoc. In Owerri, Imo State, the state police command headquarters was attacked by the militant arm of the group. Many policemen were killed by the militia.
The personal home of Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodinma was demolished by the separatist militia. Following the attack on Imo State Police Command at Owerri, the police have killed the commander of the IPOB and captured others who are making useful statements to them.
But the IPOB is not still sated; their reprisal attacks have spilled to Rivers State. Between Omagwa and Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of River State, more than eight security agents have been killed. Two soldiers, three customs officers and three policemen were killed recently.
Another five security operatives were felled in similar circumstances at Obua in Obua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State. The separatist agitations by sundry ethnic militias underpin the fact that the sustenance of a united Nigeria is at best of a counterfeit.
For example, the Ibos have never ruled Nigeria for more than 50 years after the Nigerian civil war. They have become second class citizens in the country of their birth. The stance of denying the Igbos a shot at the presidency and sundry other deprivations have fueled the separatist agitation in Igboland.
In the southwest, the Odua People’s Congress (ODC) is inclined to self-determination. The Nigerian project is no longer beneficial to any of the regions, what appears to bind Nigeria together is the greed of the ruling class in the country despite their political leanings.
It is evident from the widespread violence, crisis, and separatist agitations that “this house has fallen.”
In debris of the fallen house will arise; Biafra, Oduduwa Republic and Islamic state of Boko Haram. This arrangement appears imminent unless the Federal Government is roused from coma. But the fate of the middle belt hangs on the balance. The choice is theirs.
By: Chidi Enyie
City Crime
LG Boss Tasks Ogonis On Security
The Executive Chairman of Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Jacobson Mbina, has called on the Ogonis especially the youths to view security as business of all regardless of political affiliation.
Jacobson said the restoration of peace in Tai and other Ogoni LGAs shows high level of Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to the development of the state.
The council chairman stated this during the historic grand reception by the Ogonis in honour of Governor Wike in Bori last Saturday.
Jacobson said some communities that had been in crisis before he was born could now heave a sigh of relief courtesy of Governor Wike which according to him, has led to the accelerated development in the area.
He said the herculean task of restoring peace in the affected communities could only be achieved by a pragmatic leader like Wike
He explained that since Wike assumed office, the security of Tai had been intact, leading to infrastructural development of the area
The council chairman also said in the annals of the LGA, some communities had not seen road networks until the present administration came to the rescue.
He said the provision of road networks, linking so many communities, human capital development are a contributing factor to the peace his people are enjoying.
He said the love Governor Wike had shown to his people particularly the local government would be reciprocated.
Jacobson said the honour was well deserved.
In another development, the Leader of Tai Legislative Assembly, Hon David Barinasor says the Tai Council Chairman, Hon Jacobson Mbina has done well in the area of security.
He said he is urging other council chairmen in Ogoni to emulate his boss whom he said has been promoting growth and development in the area.
David said the security of Tai has remained Jacobson’s priority, hence, the people are living in peace
He described him as the best chairman in the areas of security, youth empowerment and infrastructure, adding that businesses were thriving in the area due to the calmness of the local government.
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Business4 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Politics3 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics3 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Boosts Gas Production By 5%