Cataract: Optometrist Prescribes Blood Pressure Control, Regular Eye Checks
An Awka-based Optometrist, Dr Emma Ezejiegu, has urged members of the public to ensure effective blood pressure control and regular eye checks to reduce the prevalence of cataract.
Ezejiegu, a Principal Optometrist, at ChukwuemekaOdimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, stated this in an interview with the newsmen on Monday, in Awka.
He further stated that exposure to solar radiation and trauma could increase the possibility of being afflicted by the condition.
“ Cataract is a condition that results from protein accumulation, protein deposits are characterised by an opaque film on the lens that becomes more obvious over time.
“This condition can be avoided through regular eye checks. Some cases are hereditary and can arise from genetic makeup.
“Poorly controlled medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, trauma and aging are key factors that can cause the health challenge,” he said.
Ezejiegu listed the signs of the eye ailment as clouded and blurred vision, increasing difficulty with vision at night and sensitivity to light and glare.
“High need for brighter light while reading, seeing halos around lights and having need to frequently change eyeglasses are major signs to worry about.
Consultant Pediatrician Tasks Parents On Hypertension
Consultant Pediatrician (Adolescent Health/Pediatric Rheumatology) at NnamdiAzikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi (NAUTH), Dr Ogochukwu Ofiaeli, says Hypertension is a medical condition where the pressure in blood vessels is persistently and abnormally elevated.
Ofiaeli said this in an interview with the newsmen Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.
She spoke in celebration of world hypertension day 2021 with the theme ”Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”.
She said that hypertension occurs with increased frequency in children of today and assured it could be controlled in children if parents abide by medical directives.
Ofiaeli said to diagnose the aliment in children, there are scales used to define and categorise hypertension in childhood. Which are usually dependent on the child’s stature.
“A Pediatrician is best suited to diagnose and manage hypertension in children,” she said.
According to her, to measure blood pressure in children, one needs the appropriate sized cuff as using adult cuffs for children would give a false reading.
She said if a normal blood pressure for an adult or even elevated for an adult is seen in a child of smaller stature compared to that adult, that raises a red flag for further evaluation of the child.
Ofiaeli said that an incidental finding of elevation in blood pressure is usually all that is needed for further evaluation for underlying causes.
She explained that underlying pathology in hypertension mechanisms for hypertension differs most times between adults and children. Children mostly have secondary hypertension due to an underlying illness such as Kidney disease and Cardiac problems.
Ofiaeli also said that Thyroid disease Autoimmune illness Drug and substance abuse, especially by Adolescents, and obese people, are major causes of hypertension.
She said that adults on the other hand have a greater proportion of primary hypertension with no known underlying cause or age associated with it.
wellness increases as the child grows.
Ofiaeli said that parents should go to Pediatricians as often as the need arises and urged them to come to hospital on routine checks to maintain healthy growth in children.
She said for the safety of a child, all urinary tract infections must be treated well and urged parents not to discharge the child from medical care until the doctor says so.
“Allow kids to be active and playful, Antihypertensives and other medications to control symptoms and any resultant complication will also be taken,” she said
Ofaeli said that hypertension is curable as the underlying cause of hypertension in childhood could be controlled and result in complete resolution of the blood pressure as it requires life long care
“In all, a hypertensive child may need life long follow up, depending on the cause of the elevated blood pressure. If poorly managed, could result in Kidney disease and Cardiac disease.
She said that hypertension in childhood needs prompt and specialist care, behavioral life style changes may be needed in addition to controlling the blood pressure.
“NAUTH Nnewi has a Department of Pediatrics with Paediatric Nephrology clinic that runs every Thursday and Paediatric Cardiology unit that runs every Friday.
Also, adolescent Health clinic also runs on Thursday, among other outpatient clinics that run from Monday to Friday all start in the morning as well as a 24-hour emergency and in patient care available.
She said that Parents and care givers can always visit these clinics for clarification of their concerns on their children and wards.
NAN reports that world hypertension day is observed every year to raise awareness about the silent killer. It was first inaugurated in May 2005 and ever since has become an annual event.
CRSG To Deploy Drones For Medical Supplies -Ayade
The Cross River State Government is set to deploy digital medical drones to hard to reach areas of the state to supply drugs and other medical essentials.
To this effect, the government is partnering a drone delivery company, Zipline.
Speaking on Monday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company officials in Calabar, Gov. Ben Ayade said that Cross River was playing a special role in the health sector.
Ayade said: “In 90 days, we will start the delivery of essential drugs to hard to reach areas facilitated by drone delivery systems”.
The governor assured the company of the necessary support to carry out their assignment in the state.
“I want to thank the entire team for your commitment to this course and we are here to provide you all the necessary support to see that you start on a strong footing,” he said.
He said that the company would be a major stakeholder in quality healthcare delivery in the state, especially when the state owned pharmaceutical company, Calapharm, starts running.
“When our pharmaceutical company starts running, it will be a major producer of most of these drugs and we believe that its expertise will really be needed around that area since their delivery time is just about 30 minutes.
“We need to have them across the three Senatorial Districts to guarantee that from point of dispatch to point of delivery, we should be able to do 30 minutes per package,” Ayade said.
Responding, Zipline’s Senior Vice President, Mr Daniel Marfo, commended Ayade’s strides in the health sector and pledged his company’s commitment to sustaining the tempo.
“We are most pleased with your dynamic vision of ensuring that Cross River surpasses the tradition and the norms and by taking a step to the future,” he said.
Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, described the drone delivery system as a game changer.
Edu said the drones would ensure that medical supplies, drugs, vaccines could be delivered to health centres in real time and in the shortest possible time so that people could get help when they needed it the most.
