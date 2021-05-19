Column
At A Time Like This…
At a time like this when Nigeria is drifting off the radar, like a ship without compass, something needs to be done. A time when multitude of voices are resonating in different directions, some too distant to make much sense, others raising valid arguments and near solutions.
In all Nigerians need clear messages and solutions to the myriads of conundrum that confront the survival of the nation. The caliber of the purveyors of these timely calls-to-order is important. We Nigerians need mass action, but the nation needs voices too.
Every change begins with conscientization. Between the states and the federal government, the state is in a better place to call for an effective and meaningful structural changes in the country. This is why the present apprehension being expressed by the leadership of the National Assembly over the 12 point communiqué raised by the Southern Governors in their meeting in Asaba, should be scrutinized and taken with a pinch of salt.
The Governors have important roles to play in the Nigeria question because they are closer to the people. They have raised the bar by coming out despite their respective political party affiliations, to speak the minds of Nigerians. The Governors did not speak _tongue in cheek. They did not exonerate themselves while talking about the failure of government because the business of government is not restricted to the Federal Government alone. They have only declared the obvious position that leadership starts from the top. If the right thing is done from the top it will trickle down to the grass root.
They have called the Federal Government to order and they speak the truth. This is the message the leadership of the National Assembly should take home. The fact that the state Governments need to begin the restructuring from their backyards by looking at the independence of the judiciary and local Government Administration does not and cannot detract from the axiomatic fact that there is convolution of powers at the center which must devolve to the states and local government. According to Henry Adams “chaos was the law of nature and order was the law of man”.
The above refers to the tendency of society to jump into anarchy while it is incumbent on men at a certain time and space to realize the need to bring law and order to bear. If this is the time that 17 Governors of Southern Nigeria have woken up to call the country to order, so be it. Let the leadership of the national assembly come down from their high horses and work with the governors to legitimize their call through legislation and the follow up legal frame work. The intendment of any grand norm is that all the arms and segments of government should work in synergy for the good of the people. The governors’ call for total ban on open grazing by herdsmen in the country which has generated more heat than light is timely. The addendum that efforts should be put in place to encourage ranching will go a long way in encouraging the optimization of the diary and meat industry in Nigeria. The ban will go a long way in deescalating the current violence in the country. The leadership of the National Assembly should realize the fact that this is a timely call as the herdsmen conflict is the most volatile issue in Nigeria today. It is responsible for the replication of violence across Nigeria.
Every section of the country especially in the south and middle belt seems to be copying and pasting the licentious savagery due to the latitude given to the herdsmen. They seek self-help in different legitimate and illegitimate means.
Today the country sits on a keg of gun powder. The call for state police by the Governors has become very important. The various states of the federation have now seen the need to set up quasi community policing structures with different names and apparatus of operations. These vigilante groups have proven to be very potent in supporting effective policing operations in the various states. They therefore make the call for state police plausible. In Rivers State a local vigilante group which started in Omoku and spread to different parts of the state has proven that the involvement of the local populations in policing is a very effective tool for crime prevention and control. OSPAC, as it is originally called in Omoku has diminished the invincibility of cult groups and kidnappers in many parts of Rivers State. These vigilante groups can be seen manning security posts at police stations in Rivers State to defend them against the invading “unknown gun men” who recently had an unfortunate hunting spree at police and J.T.F installations in Ikwerre, Emohua, Abua and Obio/Akpo local government areas.
A state police structure will surely be more effective. Devolution of powers to the Federating units of Nigeria is surely the way to go, but Nigeria needs a constitutional process to realize this dream.
Politics and Governance involve the equitable allocation of resources and it defines who gets what and how.
The call for fiscal federalism by the governors must be taken seriously .Most importantly, the President needs to address the nation on these issues and set the pace for a jaw jaw among the various interest groups in Nigeria.
There is a dire need for a radical review of the current revenue formula; many have called for a return to the first Republic era where states or regions enjoyed the bounty from their resources. However, there is a current and recurring agitation for resource control where states will have control and utilization of their resources and pay tax to the centre. If this happens states will be forced to look in wards rather than go for handouts at the center every month.
The President has kept quiet enough. His silence could be misconstrued as an endorsement of the conflagration engulfing the country, especially as it concerns the ills perpetrated by herdsmen who are his Fulani kinsmen.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Another Look At VAIDS
Remember VAIDS? You most probably do. But not many Nigerians can still off-handedly volunteer its full meaning. Nor are there more than a few who can readily recall its main essence.
In any case, the acronym still stands for Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme. It was invented via presidential Executive Order No. 4 of June 29, 2017 which took effect from July 1, 2017. The scheme was originally intended to terminate after nine months on March 31, 2018 but was later extended by three months to June 30, 2018. According to the authorities, this followed appeals by professional tax bodies and individual tax defaulters for a shift of the timeline and also coupled with an early sign that the initiative held the promise of a bountiful reward.
VAIDS was introduced to give tax payers the opportunity to regularise their tax status, especially for the period between 2011 and 2016, in return for a waiver of any penalty like accumulated interest charges, investigation and criminal prosecution. Its main objective was to widen the nation’s tax net while also raising her abysmally low rate of Tax to Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
Indeed, with a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 6%, Nigeria was said to have ranked as the lowest tax-collector nation not only in Africa, but the world. The ratio now stands at 9%, still short of the 15% approved as the sustainable figure for any economy by the UN-backed Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Just as Nigeria’s overdependence on crude oil resulted to the relegation of agriculture as a major export revenue earner, so also did she play down on taxation as a traditional revenue generating source; hence, tax avoidance, evasion and covert off-shore lodgments of taxable earnings soon became the new order.
The VAIDS tax amnesty was launched as part of a series of reforms introduced under the federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, had said that the government planned to realise N305 billion from its VAIDS programme. He said that the scheme was being used to correct the abnormal situation where only 14 million Nigerians were tax compliant in a country of 70 million economically active citizens.
So far, there seems to be indications that the scheme’s total take-back will surpass its expectation. For instance, in the one year of VAIDS’ existence, President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that the federal government received 5,122 applications with N92.62 billion tax liability. Out of this figure, N34.67 billion had been paid while N57.95 billion was to be settled in installments.
Buhari spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mahmood Isa-Dutse, while addressing the 21st Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
Also speaking on the essence of VAIDS, early last year, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had said that “Data from the VAIDS Tax Amnesty programme has since generated over N70 billion in terms of tax revenue in unpaid taxes and significantly increased the quantum of previously undeclared, but taxable assets.
“Project Lighthouse continues to illuminate the grey areas where non-compliant tax payers reside.”
She was reported to have further disclosed that the newly established Tax Appeal Tribunals (TATs) had identified new cases of tax default while recording 78 new appeals with disputed value of N73.3 billion and $19.5 billion. The appeal tribunals, she said, have resolved over 67 appeals with a disputed tax value of over N328.8 billion and $6.6 billion.
For the one year that VAIDS lasted, and going by all the declarations made so far, it would be safe to assert that the exercise was worth the attempt, after all. However, I am a little discomfited by the amnesty having to include tax defaulters who failed to remit deductions made from contractors, employees, taxable goods and other sources in the form of withholding taxes. Much as they, like others, were eligible to benefit from the amnesty on the basis of their own individual tax status regularisation, but certainly not for belatedly remitting to the state tax sums which they had previously deducted from a third party and probably ploughed back into their businesses. Surely, they deserve to suffer some penalty for this.
It is now three years since the amnesty window was shut against unrepentant tax defaulters. It would be fair to state that while the government has been singing VAIDS’ success story in terms of accruals from fresh assets and income declarations, Nigerians also expect news on busted celebrity tax dodgers and high-profile racketeers. We cannot pretend that they do not exist. Or is Mrs. Ahmed’s Project Lighthouse not throwing its beam in the right places?
Again, only judicious application of whatever is recovered from VAIDS can serve to encourage future voluntary and timely compliance with tax payment. Corruption and lopsided development would need to be hauled overboard for there to be sustained tax remittance culture in Nigeria.
Honestly, with talks of the suspected non-remittance of multibillion naira value-added tax (VAT) by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), other agencies like NNPC, NDDC, FIRS and even some oil and gas multinationals have become suspects. This has also created a lot of scepticism on the effectiveness of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the federal government.
As for the NNPC, there is the urgent need to apply measures that are even beyond the nature and scope of VAIDS to attempt a recovery or, at least, a halt of the suspected revenue haemorrhage in the state oil and gas behemoth.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Volunteerism And Nation Building
Nations thrive on citizens participations in nation building Martin Luther King Junior once said; “you do not have to make your “subject” agree with your “verb” to serve ….. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love”.
Elizabeth Andrew Caps it when she said; “volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they have the heart”.
Indeed while government builds institutions for governance and socio-economic development, Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector utilize the private sector enabling environment to contribute their quota to nation building.
Some non-governmental organizations essentially operate pro bono, non-profit oriented.
They however provide essential services for the well being of their citizens.
These selfless enterprises that are not targeted at profit making or commensurate pecuniary benefit is what is often described as volunteerism.
Also, an individual or groups of individuals stepping out to do public good without profit or monetary benefits, can be explained as volunteerism. NGOs like churches and religious bodies participate in developing the social sector in education and welfare, such as taking care of the elderly, motherless babies and the orphanages in general.
These types of none governmental organizations are referred to as voluntary organizations. They represent a good example of volunteerism.
Also, many NGOs contribute in developing the Healthcare sector. Some also encourage the development of entrepreneurship among the youth population.
One organization that is prominent in complimenting the role of governance in social development is the Rotary Club international. Today Nigeria has recorded Zero Polio Prevalence since 2016. Rotary is key stakeholder in this national achievement.
Citizenship participation in governance at different level comes through volunteerism.
It comes in different forms and character. They manifest in military enterprises, firefighting, flood control, emergency services, health care, youth development, charity or even citizen journalism.
Unfortunately, in Nigeria volunteerism sometimes comes in a pervasive manner.
We see, young men, able bodied persons filling pot holes on the road and bending over themselves, bowing their heads on the road and begging for money.
Ordinarily filling of gapping pot holes on the road by non-governmental operatives or individuals is an act of volunteerism, but turning it into a begging enterprise is pervasive and retrogressive.
Some observers say, some of the people involved are drug addicts or ex jail birds.
Whatever is their inclination, it is retrogressive and a shame to our national psyche.
Some of these pervasive young people who indulge in this shameful act should be arrested and tested for drugs and if found to be abusing drugs should be sent to rehabilitative homes.
The shame they portray are not for themselves and their families alone but a dent on a sane society at large.
A road user nearly hit one of them on the head on the D/line rail crossing a couple of weeks ago. They block the high way kneeling and bowing to road users to give them money just because they are breaking a few blocks or hard stones.
Reports indicate that in some highways where the roads are bad, they deliberately dig more holes and pretend to be filling the pot holes by dropping grains of sand on sighting any vehicle coming close by.
This is not volunteerism, it is depravity. Need we talk about traffic control? There are legitimate volunteers in this sector. FRSC has so many volunteers and they can easily be identified.
But sadly, even persons who are mentally challenged and other physically challenged persons control traffic in Nigerian cities. We see them in Port Harcourt controlling traffic with high risks.
It is a sad commentary and speaks volumes of the psyche of the average Nigerian citizen.
Indeed, it is only in a mad city with a population that is losing their sense of sanity that madmen will be controlling traffic and commuters will be driving with glee.
Persons with the encumbrances of physical challenge, such as amputees, cripples and others, control traffic in Port Harcourt and other cities in Nigeria.
It is a serious indictment on the government, especially the Ministry of Social Welfare. Such persons should not be begging for sympathy and empathy on our streets and high ways in the name of traffic control.
There should be deliberate rehabilitation programmes for these unfortunate citizens, who can’t take care of themselves. Our systems as a people should be inclusive.
Nigeria needs volunteerism in the service of the state; for the common good of all. Volunteerism can also come in form of self restraint. Let every resident of Port Harcourt restrain themselves from littering and volunteer to stop others from littering the streets with dirts.
There are volunteers in traffic control who wear branded dresses, they should be encouraged especially by the Port Harcourt City Council.
By: Bon Woke
