Tunisian Coastguard Rescues Two Nigerians, As 17 Others Perish
No fewer than two Nigerian women have been rescued off the coast of Tunis as 17 other African migrants drowned in a shipwreck.
The rescued Nigerian women and the drowned migrants were reportedly crossing the Mediterranean sea from Libya to Italy last Thursday when the incident occurred.
This was contained in a statement by the Tunisian Red Crescent.
The Tunisian coastguard said it rescued the two Nigerian women in waters off the southern town of Zarzis.
The identities of the two Nigerian women and 17 immigrants were, however, not made public.
The statement said the unfortunate ship started sailing from Zawyia in Libya with 19 migrants on board before the sad incident occurred.
It noted that last month, at least 40 migrants drowned off Tunisia’s Port of Sfax South of Tunis.
This is as the United Nations said at least 300 people have perished in the Central Mediterranean this year while trying to get to Europe.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says no fewer than 23,500 people had crossed the sea to Europe this year, with most new arrivals landing in Italy and Spain from Tunisia and Algeria.
The agency also estimates that about 633 people have died or gone missing on the way this year.
Keep To Rules Or Risk Sanctions, NIWA Warns Boat Operators
The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, says the Authority will penalise boat and ferry operators who do not comply with its safety rules.
NIWA noted that many operators were in the habit of overloading their boats and do not use life jackets and other life saving appliances on waterways.
The NIWA boss stated this in a statement made available to newsmen shortly after a boat accident claimed the lives of over 30 passengers at Kija River in Niger State.
He accused boat skippers and crew members of flouting the safety rules.
Moghalu said NIWA was pained by the unwarranted loss of lives and property due to flagrant disregard for established rules and regulations guiding boat operations in the country.
He, however, promised to investigate the remote cause(s) of the recent boat mishap that occurred and consumed several lives in Kija, Niger State.
“We shall investigate this incident to unravel the immediate and remote causes, with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of similar incidents”, he said.
The Managing Director said NIWA would continue to engage in aggressive enlightenment and education of ferry operators and passengers.
He appealed to boat operators to abide by all safety requirements to safe lives and property.
“We wish to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State, and in particular, the families of those that lost loved ones in the recent boat mishap”, he said.
IMO Urges Fair Distribution Of Covid-19 Vaccines To Seafarers
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has called on member states to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are made available to all seafarers across the globe.
The Secretary-General, IMO, Kitack Lim, in a statement, said all IMO member states should support a fair global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to enable seafarers have access to it.
im also wanted seafarers and marine personnel to be designated as ‘key workers’, noting that some key maritime labour supply countries are reliant on the COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to access vaccines.
He said, “To ensure access to vaccines of those countries, I call on all IMO member states to work together towards a fair global distribution, beyond fulfilling their national needs.
“No seafarers should be left behind or forced to forgo their careers because of limited resources in their home country.
“The health of the world’s seafarers and the safety of their workplaces has to remain one of our main priorities and can only be guaranteed if industry and member states continue to provide all necessary measures such as testing, appropriate Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE), access to medical care and sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis at sea. I therefore reiterate my call to all member states to designate all seafarers and marine personnel as key workers.
“To date, only 58 of our 174 members have notified me that they have done so. The designation of seafarers as ‘key workers’ will facilitate their access to vaccination, since most states are prioritising essential workers in their national Covid-19 vaccination programmes, in accordance with the WHO SAGE Roadmap.
“Seafarers’ lives and work have been affected dramatically by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last quarter of 2020, the estimated number of seafarers globally waiting to either be relieved or join their ships stood at 400,000. Now, in May 2021, thanks to the collaborative efforts of IMO member states, the shipping industry, social partners and IMO’s sister UN agencies, the number is currently estimated to be about 200,000.
“However, this figure is still unacceptably high and the humanitarian crisis at sea is by no means over. Seafarers still face enormous challenges concerning repatriation, travelling to join their ships, proper access to medical care and shore leave”.
Lim said despite these challenges, the seafarers on board ships had continued to work and provide essential services for the global population.
