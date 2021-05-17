City Crime
Osinbajo Offers Scholarship To Gifted Physically Challenged Artist
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered a gifted physically challenged artist, Ms Abosede Okeowo, a US online scholarship to enhance her skills.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the presentation was made recently at the palace of Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, the Oore of Otun-Ekiti in Ekiti.
The 27-year-old artist had presented to Osinbajo a pencil portrait of himself during his courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife in 2020.
Inspite of her limitations, Okeowo focuses on her artistic skills and has gained recognition because of her talent.
Okeowo, an indigene of Otun Ekiti in Ekiti State, had suffered an illness when she was a child which resulted in her current state of health.
A self
City Crime
Osinbajo Offers Scholarship To Gifted Physically Challenged Artist
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered a gifted physically challenged artist, Ms Abosede Okeowo, a US online scholarship to enhance her skills.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the presentation was made recently at the palace of Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, the Oore of Otun-Ekiti in Ekiti.
The 27-year-old artist had presented to Osinbajo a pencil portrait of himself during his courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife in 2020.
Inspite of her limitations, Okeowo focuses on her artistic skills and has gained recognition because of her talent.
Okeowo, an indigene of Otun Ekiti in Ekiti State, had suffered an illness when she was a child which resulted in her current state of health.
A self
City Crime
Wike Confirms Arrest Of Security Agents’ Killers In Rivers …Relaxes Curfew In Obio/Akpor, PH, Int’l Airport
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says some of the gunmen responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and would face the full wrath of the law.
The governor also announced the relaxation of the curfew in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government areas as well as Port Harcourt International Airport from 8:30pm to 6am beginning from yesterday.
Wike, in a state-wide broadcast, last Saturday, said measures the state government have undertaken so far to check the recent intermittent breaks to the state’s security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the resultant killing of some security personnel, have yielded positive results.
“Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended, and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.
“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our state from any person, group or quarters”, he said.
He explained that after yet another review of the prevailing security situation, and in particular, the effect of the curfew on citizens, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew time a little for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government areas as well as the Port Harcourt International Airport.
“Consequently, the current night time curfew in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas will now be effective from 8.30pm to 6.00am from Sunday, May 16, 2021, while the starting and closing timeframe of 7.00pm to 6.00am still continues to apply to the prevailing curfew in the rest of the 21 local government areas of the state until further notice.
“The nation’s security agencies are on ground to strictly enforce the state-wide curfew as reviewed and arrest and prosecute any intransigent person or group that may fail to comply. Our state; our heritage is no one else’s property to assault and destroy at will. It goes without saying, therefore, that every citizen and resident bears some level of responsibility to protect it from the injurious hegemonic tendencies of strangers and ensure the peace, safety and security of everyone.”
The governor appealed to residents of the state not to hesitate to pass on every valuable nugget of information about those behind recent attacks, particularly, their conclaves, plots and potential assaults on security agents to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for appropriate counter actions.
“We can assure you that with such vital and credible intelligence gathering and information sharing with the government and the security agencies we have the capacity, will and the strength to overwhelm and completely rout these faceless terrorists and neutralize their threat to our God-given rights to live in peace and go about with our daily lives without any cause to fear about our safety and security in any part of our own land.”
Wike appreciated residents of the state their steadfastness in the midst of the socio-economic discomforts dislocations and troubles caused by the proactive actions taken by the state government to safeguard the state from faceless terrorists.
He assured the residents that government will continue to work day and night to keep everyone of safe and secure.
City Crime
Open Grazing Ban: OPC, Farmers, Lawyers, Others Back Southern Govs
Both Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and the Agbekoya Farmers Society have backed Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) on the ban on open grazing of cattle in the southern part of the country.
The two groups described the idea as welcome development that would go a long way in checking insecurity across the region but also sought the governors permission on the use of ‘juju’ for it enforcement and deal with criminal/ defiant herdsmen ruthlessly.
Speaking separately with newsmen, both OPC Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin; and the National Secretary of Agbekoya, Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana; expressed the readiness of their groups to complement government effort on security.
On ban of open grazing by the governors, the groups pledged to support the government to make sure the law is effective by using all what they have (Juju) to enforce it, stating that it would be more effective than what the government is depending on to enforce it.
Oguntimehin said, “It’s is a very welcome development, and we believe in it go a long way in checking issues of insecurity. Whenever it comes to issue of security, OPC is always in forefront, our intervention on issues of security is an open secret.
“People should not misinterpret the good intention of the governors; they are not against anybody but the criminal elements who disturbing the peace of Nigerians. For peace to reign will collaborate the government as we have been doing before and again, if we get the government backing we will use all have including juju to tackle insecurity”.
Welcoming the development as well, Ogunlana said, “It’s a good step taking in the right direction by the governors if, they are sincere with their decision and not just playing politics as usual.
“Nobody is against anybody, all we care for is security of life and property, the South is not against the North. Apart from ban on open grazing and other resolutions of governors, the farmers should also be compensate for their loss in the past, government should support us, we need support.
“If government can back us, our traditional ways of protecting life and security are still with us, and we are ready to unleash it if permitted by the government “.
Also, many lawyers have faulted the position of some northern stakeholders that the declaration of ban of open grazing by the southern governors was not in line with 1999 Constitution.
The National President of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Khalil Mohammed Bello, while reacting to the development, had said that the ban on open grazing negates the 1999 Constitution.
It is unfortunate that the makers of such statement did not consult knowledgeable people before exhibiting such ignorance, the lawyers argued.
The lawyers said, “The ban on open grazing is just a regulation of a trading activity in line with what the Constitution permits. No trade or business activity is allowed under the Constitution to be carried in a manner destructive of the means of sustenance of others. Where the freedom of the herdsmen ends is where the rights of others begin.
“It is disappointing and disheartening that in the 21st Century, some supposedly educated people still believe that mundane and atarvistic manner of rearing animals by open grazing should be elevated beyond human existence.
“At the age when other nations are striving to attain the best scientific achievement possible, some people are craving for land grabbing in the name of right to graze. It is a shame honestly.
“They should listen to voices of reason from the North like Governor Ganduje of Kano and former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Reasonable people from the North do not indulge in such insensitive banalities. The governors should just stick to their principled position on this issue, implement the law on anti-open grazing like we have in Oyo State and other places. We must return this country to its glorious days of peace and progress”.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
- Sports4 days ago
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
- Business4 days ago
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AWCON Qualifier: S’Falcons Will Overcome Ghana – NFF
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Assembly Wants Registration Of Livestock Farms