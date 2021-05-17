Business
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
Business
Company Taxes: Nigeria Generates N392.8bn In Q1 2021 -Report
Nigeria generated the sum of N392.8 billion from company income taxes in the first quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated.
According to a quarterly report on company income tax by sectors, recently released by the NBS, the company income taxes in the first quarter of 2021 represents an increase of N971 billion (32.84%) compared to N295.7 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and a 32.82% increase compared to N294.72 billion generated in the preceding period (Q4 2020).
The report also revealed that Breweries, Bottling, and Beverages sector generated the highest amount of company income tax with N23.26 billion generated.
It was closely followed by professional services including Telecoms which generated a sum of N18.17 billion while state ministries and parastatals generated N17.35 billion in the period under review.
Textile and garment industry generated the least company income tax in the period under review with N13.49 million closely followed by mining (N34.4 million) and automobiles and assemblies with N73.57 million.
Out of the total amount generated in Q1 2021, N152.33bn was generated as CIT locally while N184.59 billion was generated as foreign CIT payment. The balance of N55.85 billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The breweries, bottling, and beverages sector led the list of sectors with the highest company income tax generated in Q1 2021, overtaking professional services, which had led the list in the previous quarter.
Breweries, bottling, and beverages generated a sum of N23.26 billion in the review period, representing 5.6% of the total company income tax generated by Nigeria, while professional services and telecoms followed closely with N18.17 billion, hereby accounting for 4.6% of the total.
Other sectors, which made the list of top sectors include, State ministries and parastatals with N17.35 billion, manufacturing (N16.25 billion), oil-producing (N15.36 billion), and trading with N13.5 billion.
In terms of the increase in sectoral company income tax, the breweries, bottling, and beverages sector recorded an increase of 329.5% year-on-year in Q1 2021 compared to N5.42 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. It also increased by 109.3% compared to N11.11 billion recorded in Q4 2020.
Stevedoring, clearing and forwarding businesses was a distant second on the list with N1.6 billion generated as company income tax. This represents a 73.4% increase when compared to N921.92 million recorded in Q1 2020.
It would be recalled that a 52.93% year-on-year increase in value-added taxes generated by Nigeria in Q1 2021 as it recorded N496.39 billion VAT. This means that Nigeria has received a sum of N792.1 billion in Q1 2021 from CIT and VAT.
Revenue generated from these taxes represents 86.1% of the projected tax revenue (N920.14 billion) in the 2021 budget document.
Oil & Energy
Nigeria Boosts Gas Production By 5%
Nigeria’s national gas production in January 2021 increased by 4.79% percent (approximately 5 percent) at 223.55BCF compared to output in December 2020.
The NNPC’s latest monthly data report said the boost in gas production for the month under review translates to an average daily production of 7,220.22mmscfd.
A total of 223.55Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month January 2021 translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
For the period January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78mmscf during the period.
Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 65.20%, 19.97%and14.83% respectively to the total national gas production.
Out of the 222.24BCF of gas supplied in January2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialised; consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export market respectively. This translates to a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,385.57mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This implies that 67.15% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 32.85%was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.
Gas flare rate was 7.73%for the month under review i.e. 554.01mmscfd compared with average Gas flare rate of 7.19%i.e. 539.69mmscfd for the period January2020to January 2021.
Total gas supply for the period January 2020 to January 2021 stood at 3,189.64BCF out of which 526.67BCF and 1,468.21BCF were commercialized for the domestic and export market respectively.
Oil & Energy
‘SPDC Spilled 276 Barrels Into N’Delta Communities In April’
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, spilled into communities in Rivers and Bayelsa States, a total of 276 barrels of crude oil in three incidents in April 2021.
The 276 barrels of crude is the cumulative volume of spill from a section of the 14-inch Okordia Rumuekpe pipeline,which transverses Bayelsa and Rivers communities, in the month under review.
Data from the oil firm’s spill incident portal indicates that two of the spills were caused by sabotage while one was traced to equipment failure.
According to Joint Investigation Visit reports on the incidents, the leaks which occurred at Ikarama community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on April 7th traceable to equipment failure, caused a leakage of 110 barrels into the environment.
Similarly, the leak incident on April 13th 2021, at Ihuowu in Ahoada, Rivers State attributed to sabotage by the JIV report caused a spill of 157 barrels of crude.
Also, on April 14 at Ukpeliede in Rivers, the same Okordia-Rumekpe trunkline was breached by vandals leaving a leak of nine barrels.
According to the SPDC’s spills records, oil spill response activities were ongoing at the spill sites while recovery of spilled crude would be completed later in May 2021.
SPDC also reported that it has concluded investigation in seven spill incidents from its operations across the Niger Delta, with a total spilled volume of 435.01 barrels of crude.
Of the seven leak incidents, six were caused by sabotage while one was traced to equipment failure and corrosion.
