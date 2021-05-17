Nsirim Tasks Churches On Life-Changing Initiatives

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has expressed the need for churches to engage in complimentary roles with the state governments for more holistic programmes that would play significant roles in the lives of citizens and the society.

Nsirim made the call, last Saturday, in his address presented at the official launch of a special cable television network, “Life Centre Network” of Gateway International Church in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, also tasked and challenged them to initiate programmes that would develop people’s minds, attitudes and value system.

He said, “While the church’s primary concern is the spiritual wellbeing, the state takes care of the physical side of things.”

The commissioner commended the Gateway International Church for the conceptualization and subsequent take-off of the television network, saying that the project would create positive impact on the church and the global community.

“Indeed, the conceptualization and take-off of this project is worth celebrating as its impact on the church and global community would be monumental.

“We all know the church plays a significant role in the life of the people. It is also true that churches are traditionally occupied with spiritual development of the people.

“The church and the state play complimentary roles in the lives of individuals and the society”, he said.

Nsirim said there was need for the church and residents of the state to thank the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for working tirelessly to bring development to every part of the state, with life-changing infrastructural projects and sponsoring of boisterous security regimes.

In his speech, the General Overseer, Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunwa, said the vision and mission of the new television network of the church was to influence the culture of people worldwide for Christ.

He said the television station was to feature the words of Jesus Christ and other activities of the church that would change the lives of people and the society at large.

The cleric said the project was launched as a new concept to change lives of people around the world.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Life Centre Network of the church, Mr Tony Adokiye, had said that the television network was a cable infrastructure like GOtv, DStv, MTV that can feature different church-related programmes designed to change lives.

The coordinator said the network would transmit programmes across over 195 nations in the world, including African countries.

He said “though the platform was launched to spread the word of God, but nevertheless, the network will also feature different programmes like Soccer, Drama, Music, Geographic World, among others.

Adokiye, who further explained the role of the new platform, said the Life Centre Network was a platform designed to feature live events, including government programmes to the rest of the world.

He said the cable television network would feature subsidized programmes, at least, for some months running.

By: Enoch Epelle