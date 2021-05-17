News
Nsirim Tasks Churches On Life-Changing Initiatives
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has expressed the need for churches to engage in complimentary roles with the state governments for more holistic programmes that would play significant roles in the lives of citizens and the society.
Nsirim made the call, last Saturday, in his address presented at the official launch of a special cable television network, “Life Centre Network” of Gateway International Church in Port Harcourt.
The commissioner, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Barrister Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, also tasked and challenged them to initiate programmes that would develop people’s minds, attitudes and value system.
He said, “While the church’s primary concern is the spiritual wellbeing, the state takes care of the physical side of things.”
The commissioner commended the Gateway International Church for the conceptualization and subsequent take-off of the television network, saying that the project would create positive impact on the church and the global community.
“Indeed, the conceptualization and take-off of this project is worth celebrating as its impact on the church and global community would be monumental.
“We all know the church plays a significant role in the life of the people. It is also true that churches are traditionally occupied with spiritual development of the people.
“The church and the state play complimentary roles in the lives of individuals and the society”, he said.
Nsirim said there was need for the church and residents of the state to thank the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for working tirelessly to bring development to every part of the state, with life-changing infrastructural projects and sponsoring of boisterous security regimes.
In his speech, the General Overseer, Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunwa, said the vision and mission of the new television network of the church was to influence the culture of people worldwide for Christ.
He said the television station was to feature the words of Jesus Christ and other activities of the church that would change the lives of people and the society at large.
The cleric said the project was launched as a new concept to change lives of people around the world.
Earlier, the Coordinator of the Life Centre Network of the church, Mr Tony Adokiye, had said that the television network was a cable infrastructure like GOtv, DStv, MTV that can feature different church-related programmes designed to change lives.
The coordinator said the network would transmit programmes across over 195 nations in the world, including African countries.
He said “though the platform was launched to spread the word of God, but nevertheless, the network will also feature different programmes like Soccer, Drama, Music, Geographic World, among others.
Adokiye, who further explained the role of the new platform, said the Life Centre Network was a platform designed to feature live events, including government programmes to the rest of the world.
He said the cable television network would feature subsidized programmes, at least, for some months running.
By: Enoch Epelle
News
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
News
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
News
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
