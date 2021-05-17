Sports
NPFL: Eguma Confident In Second Stanza
Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, has said that he is optimistic that the second stanza of the NPFL league season will favour his side compared to the struggles from the first half.
Eguma told Tidesports source that his side faced a number of challenges during the first half of the season which affected their away form in a huge way.
“We know we have the potential to win the league, we have that mindset but it’s the league and the marathon, sometimes you might be facing some bad patches on the road, and others that made us lost scandalously away from home,” he said.
“This time around, we have all that it takes to fire up, its not an easy job, teams like Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Enyimba and the rest of them, Rangers are all in the race for the title this stanza but we Rivers United, we have set our minds and everything for the title and we know it is very possible if we continue to give a good fight at home and increase a win in our away games which is the most important thing. “
Sports
‘Kwara United Wants To Reclaim Top Spot’
Kwara United midfielder, Jude Steven, has stated that the Harmony Boys want to reclaim the top spot and are focused on this ahead of this weekend’s round of NPFL matches with the visit of league defending Champions, Plateau United to Ilorin.
Steven speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the team expects a tough game from the Jos-based side considering the result of the first leg where Kwara United won 2-0 in Jos.
He added that while the visitors may have revenge at the back of their minds, reclaiming the top spot in the league is enough motivation for the team.
“We’re really expecting that from them but for us, we are also prepared for them, let them come, we know the consequence of the match, we know we really need the match. We know drawing or losing will really affect us, we need the winning to go back to the top,” he said.
Sports
NFF Endorses FCAAN’s Train The Trainers Course In Akure
President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has commended the leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) for its vision, commitment and investment in training coaches, as the body prepares for another landmark ‘train the trainers’ programme commences in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday..
“The NFF is particularly impressed with your drive and the passion with which you have been executing the coaching programmes over the years. We need more inspired facilitators like you to help the lot of our coaches, and lift them notches higher than they are at the moment.
“Personally, I am always excited at ‘train the trainers’ programmes. It is capacity enhancement that every professional, in and outside football, needs to be as good as they can be. Proficiency comes with passion for what you do, experience and quality training. Your organization is doing great work and must be praised,” Pinnick told Dr Babatunde Terry Eguaoje, president of FCAAN in Lagos on Friday.
Eguaoje, who is also Consultant on Coaching and Development to the NFF, said he is encouraged by the words of Mr Pinnick and will ensure the training programmes continue at good pace.
FCAAN’s latest drive is a seven-day ‘C’ course programme which commences in the Ondo State capital on Sunday, at which no fewer than 100 Nigeria football coaches are expected. The FCAAN’s ‘C’ course is the highest-level course thus far that the body is offering on the African continent.
Sports
Ezekiel Thrills Fans On Debut
Midfielder Tamara Ezekiel, says he is glad to finally make his debut for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The former Lobi Stars midfielder joined the Sai Masu Gida at the beginning of the campaign but didn’t play a part in the first stanza of the campaign.
The energetic midfielderwas finally handed his first official appearance for the four-time Nigerian champions in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Warri Wolves in Ozoro.
He came on as a second substitute for Captain Rabiu Ali and helped the Pillars secure valuable away point.
In a chat with brila.net, Tamara said he is happy to finally play his first competitive match for the club.
“I’m happy to play my first official match for the club, although it has been a long road and a lot has happened, I’m happy with how things are going at the moment”
“I’m looking forward to playing more matches for the club because I want to help the club achieve its aims this season,” he told Tidesports source.
