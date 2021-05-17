Sports
Nigeria Set To Qualify For Olympic Relay
Team Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team got off to a good start at the PVAMU track meet in Texas last Wednesday, returning a new 3:18.53 Nigerian record to win the event and move to within five places of sealing a spot in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.
The quartet of Nse Uko Imaobong, Patience Okon-George, Nathaniel Samson and Sikiru Adeyemi made history as the first quartet to dorn the country’s colours in the event.
The team according to the latest ranking released by World Athletics is now 21st behind Germany who presently occupy the 16th qualifying spot, Kenya, France, Czech Republic and Colombia.
Olamide George, Acting President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is confident that the team will qualify for not just the mixed relay event but also the men and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.
“We are delighted with the performance of the team at the PVAMU meet here in Texas and believe we can do much better in our next race. We now know what we need to do to secure one of the four available slots on offer,’ said George.
Nigeria will need to better the time ran by Germany (3:16.85) to become one of the 16 finalists for the event in Tokyo and George believes it can be done.
“Remember this is the first time ever that we are competing as a nation in the event. When we get the full complement of our team, I believe we will run faster than 3:16”, he added, and thanked the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for his support for the AFN.
Sports
‘Kwara United Wants To Reclaim Top Spot’
Kwara United midfielder, Jude Steven, has stated that the Harmony Boys want to reclaim the top spot and are focused on this ahead of this weekend’s round of NPFL matches with the visit of league defending Champions, Plateau United to Ilorin.
Steven speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the team expects a tough game from the Jos-based side considering the result of the first leg where Kwara United won 2-0 in Jos.
He added that while the visitors may have revenge at the back of their minds, reclaiming the top spot in the league is enough motivation for the team.
“We’re really expecting that from them but for us, we are also prepared for them, let them come, we know the consequence of the match, we know we really need the match. We know drawing or losing will really affect us, we need the winning to go back to the top,” he said.
Sports
NFF Endorses FCAAN’s Train The Trainers Course In Akure
President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has commended the leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) for its vision, commitment and investment in training coaches, as the body prepares for another landmark ‘train the trainers’ programme commences in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday..
“The NFF is particularly impressed with your drive and the passion with which you have been executing the coaching programmes over the years. We need more inspired facilitators like you to help the lot of our coaches, and lift them notches higher than they are at the moment.
“Personally, I am always excited at ‘train the trainers’ programmes. It is capacity enhancement that every professional, in and outside football, needs to be as good as they can be. Proficiency comes with passion for what you do, experience and quality training. Your organization is doing great work and must be praised,” Pinnick told Dr Babatunde Terry Eguaoje, president of FCAAN in Lagos on Friday.
Eguaoje, who is also Consultant on Coaching and Development to the NFF, said he is encouraged by the words of Mr Pinnick and will ensure the training programmes continue at good pace.
FCAAN’s latest drive is a seven-day ‘C’ course programme which commences in the Ondo State capital on Sunday, at which no fewer than 100 Nigeria football coaches are expected. The FCAAN’s ‘C’ course is the highest-level course thus far that the body is offering on the African continent.
Sports
Ezekiel Thrills Fans On Debut
Midfielder Tamara Ezekiel, says he is glad to finally make his debut for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The former Lobi Stars midfielder joined the Sai Masu Gida at the beginning of the campaign but didn’t play a part in the first stanza of the campaign.
The energetic midfielderwas finally handed his first official appearance for the four-time Nigerian champions in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Warri Wolves in Ozoro.
He came on as a second substitute for Captain Rabiu Ali and helped the Pillars secure valuable away point.
In a chat with brila.net, Tamara said he is happy to finally play his first competitive match for the club.
“I’m happy to play my first official match for the club, although it has been a long road and a lot has happened, I’m happy with how things are going at the moment”
“I’m looking forward to playing more matches for the club because I want to help the club achieve its aims this season,” he told Tidesports source.
