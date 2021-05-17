Rivers
Nigeria Needs The Likes Of Wike -Birabi
Former Senator and Chairman of the Special reception and Chieftaincy installation of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by the Ogonis in Bori last Saturday, Dr. Benneth Birabi says Nigeria needs the likes of Wike as leaders.
Birabi spoke against the backdrop of poor governance and purposeful leadership now bedraggling the nation.
He described Chief Wike as a man of poise, purpose and who can speak truth to power.
In his words, “ Nyesom Wike has remained the glimmer of hope such that he can speak truth to power and remain alive.”
The ex -Senator urged the governor not to relent but to keep his mind open for the future, since his likes can help steer the nation ahead.
Commending the governor for his developmental efforts, Birabi observed that”,the importance of what Wike has done is beyond infrastructure, but spiritual because he derives his strength from God.”
He praised the governor for championing the unity of Ogoniland but urged the need for the development of an agro-economy that would transform the people.
Earlier in his speech, President of Ogoni elite club , KAGOTE, Hon. Emma Deeyah praised the governor for his love for the ogoni people, which he has demonstrated through appointing their sons and daughters into position of power.
Deeyah said the reception is a reciprocation of the good gesture, love the governor has shown over the years.
He used the event to seek the renovation of schools in Ogoniland, and linking the local communities to the national grid.
Rivers
Christians Get Kudos For Govt’s Support
The State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike has expressed gratitude to the Church for consistently praying for the success of his administration.
Governor Wike expressed this, during the 2nd Session of the 9th Synod, Diocese of Niger Delta North, at Emmanuel Anglican Church Okoro-Nu-Odo Deanery, last Saturday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said from the inception of his Administration in 2015 to date the Church had continued to pray, adding that the prayers of the righteous availed much.
“It has been effective, it has been effectual. Continue to pray, so that we can fulfil all God has purposed for us to fulfil in our tenure”, the Governor said.
Governor Wike, who appreciated Rivers people for their understanding and support at these difficult times said “you have been obeying your Covid-19 restrictions, I can see right here, even in this time when we have had to put a curfew in place, to stem the tide of insurgency, you have been supporting us, your support and understanding is key for us to succeed and overcome this terror that wants to fight us and fight the Church”.
He congratulated the Niger Delta North Diocese for the successful hosting of the Synod, stressing that the theme which is “Intentional Discipleship” was apt in view of the fact that Our Lord Jesus Christ had called us for the Great Commission.
In his Presidential Address, the Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, Bishop Niger Delta North and President of Synod who spoke on the theme: “Intentional Discipleship” drawn from Matthew 28:19-20, said Christians must be intentionally genuine in their commitment to Our Lord Jesus Christ and in making disciples who would avoid evil, and follow Christ’s Command and pursue His purpose with all their heart, mind and will.
Bishop Ihunwo who applauded the developmental strides of the State Government expressed gratitude to the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike, for his favourable disposition towards the Diocese of Niger Delta North and prayed the Almighty God to continue to grant him favour and good health as he governs the State.
Rivers
Suspected Fleeing Gunmen, Nurse Killed
Four fleeing gunmen and a female nurse were shot dead on Saturday in Okpulor axis of Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Our reporter learnt that the gunmen were among those who carried out coordinated attacks last week on various police formations along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area and Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where seven police officers were killed.
Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, told newsmen that the operation that led to the killing of the fleeing gunmen and a nurse was not carried out by the police but sources said that those who carried out the operation might be the joint security task force providing security in the Oyigbo axis.
The police had, in a press statement issued shortly after the attack of its formations last week, said that its operatives killed two of the attackers, while others fled with gunshot injuries and said that efforts were on to apprehend and recover rifles stolen.
Community sources said that the nurse, who was simply identified as Chichi, was treating the gunmen in an uncompleted building near the location road in Oyigbo when the joint security task force surrounded the place and opened fire on them.
The source said one of the suspects, who attempted to escape through a fence, was shot dead by the security.
The source said that the security operatives thereafter moved into the building and shot dead three other suspects being treated by the nurse.
“During that attack, the police at Elimgbu engaged them in a gun battle. They sustained many injuries and even abandoned their Hilux van.
“Those who were wounded ran to their hideout at Iriebe near Oyigbo and hired one Uchechi, a nurse to treat them.
“The police tracked them to the hideout. Three of them were already on drip. Sensing danger, one of the gunmen scaled the fence but was gunned down by the squad.
“They made efforts to shoot at the police but the policemen gunned them and in the process, the lady was hit by a bullet and she died.
“I can tell you that they are IPOB members. Five registration booklets of IPOB, many charms and some arms were recovered from them.
“You need to see their body, which was previously riddled by bullets,” the source stated.
When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, confirmed the killing of the four gunmen and the nurse but said that the police were not involved in the operation.
Rivers
