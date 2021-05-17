Keep To Rules Or Risk Sanctions, NIWA Warns Boat Operators

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, says the Authority will penalise boat and ferry operators who do not comply with its safety rules.

NIWA noted that many operators were in the habit of overloading their boats and do not use life jackets and other life saving appliances on waterways.

The NIWA boss stated this in a statement made available to newsmen shortly after a boat accident claimed the lives of over 30 passengers at Kija River in Niger State.

He accused boat skippers and crew members of flouting the safety rules.

Moghalu said NIWA was pained by the unwarranted loss of lives and property due to flagrant disregard for established rules and regulations guiding boat operations in the country.

He, however, promised to investigate the remote cause(s) of the recent boat mishap that occurred and consumed several lives in Kija, Niger State.

“We shall investigate this incident to unravel the immediate and remote causes, with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of similar incidents”, he said.

The Managing Director said NIWA would continue to engage in aggressive enlightenment and education of ferry operators and passengers.

He appealed to boat operators to abide by all safety requirements to safe lives and property.

“We wish to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State, and in particular, the families of those that lost loved ones in the recent boat mishap”, he said.

By: Chinedu Wosu