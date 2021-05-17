Education
JAMB Extends UTME, DE Registration, Gets Candidates’ Applause
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for the ongoing 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise by two weeks.
Consequently, the registration would end on May 29 with the examination commencing on June 19 and to end on July 3rd.
Announcing the extension, the Registrar, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede said the decision followed a widespread reports on the delay in the registration process among candidates of the 2021 UTME.
In their separate reactions, candidates of the examination who spoke to The Tide in PortHarcourt, yesterday, expressed delight over the extension. The candidates stated that there had been a lot of hiccups in the process of registration which they said had delayed their registration and lauded the JAMB for it’s understanding.
A UTME candidate, Ebuka Williams said so far, can see such understanding by JAMB. Of a truth, there are so many challenges in this year’s registration especially with the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as part of the registration process and trust our technology system here. Now, it is network problem and another time they cannot upload and all that”.
Mowan Eneirene said the extension would not only provide them with the opportunity to meet up with the registration but also enable them to prepare academically to tackle the challenging JAMB questions.
On her part, Ledibabari Lekia, a Direct Entry candidate who said she had finished her own registration and waiting for the examination stated, however, that the extension was needful considering the evolving challenges in the registration process particularly for new candidates.
“I think the challenges are increasing by the year and by the day. Just when you think you are getting through with the process, you just discover that there is yet another hurdle to jump. Even though some of us are through with ours and waiting eagerly for the examination proper, I still want to commend the JAMB for it’s understanding and quick intervention by the extension which will give every candidate ample time to go through the process and finally sit for the exam. That way, it will not be a time wasted because at a point, some of us were scared that we will not meet up”, Lekia said.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
VC Assures On Infrastructural Dev In UNICAL
Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has given assurance of attracting more infrastructure to the institution to cushion the challenge of office spaces for lecturers and students’ lecture halls.
Obi gave the assurance when the Faculty of Education organised a reception in her honour to congratulate her on her appointment as the first lecturer from the Faculty of Education to be appointed a VC.
She said her administration would prioritise infrastructural development, academic excellence and research.
She said that the Faculty of Education, which is her “mother faculty”, has produced scholars of great repute.
“As the VC from the Faculty of Education, my administration would prioritise infrastructural development, research and academic excellence.
“I want to assure the Faculty of Education that as VC, I will do my best to attract a building to the Faculty so that when I leave as VC, I will have where to return.
“I want to urge this Faculty to always meet result deadline, we want our students to always graduate on time. Let the example start form this Faculty.
“Let me also advise staff and lecturers of the Faculty of Education to shun animosity and forgive always,” she said.
The VC, who thanked members of the Faculty for the reception, said she sees it as a challenge for her to strive for more service delivery.
Earlier, Acting Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Cecilia Ekwueme, said that the Faculty has no doubt that Obi would showcase a difference in the University in terms of quality output, integrity in all dealings and academic excellence.
She said that UNICAL was already experiencing a radical transformation in learning, human and infrastructural development within the period Obi took over as VC.
According to her, within 100 days of Obi’s reign as VC, the long awaited dream of the Faculty to be split into three faculties was achieved.
“The Faculty of Education is blessed to have you come on board at this period when it looked as if remnants in students admission and infrastructure are left for the faculty,” she said.
NOUN VC Charges 17,804 Matriculating Students On Knowledge
The Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has urged new students of the university to be studious, have thirst for knowledge and the limits of ideas during their academic journey with the institution.
Peters made the call during he 20th matriculation ceremony for the students which took place virtually on Saturday across the 103 study centres in the country.
A statement issued by Mr Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, quoted Peters as also urging the students to be expository and courageous.
“I want you to know you are now our ambassadors, and I wish to request you to be of good character, befitting of your new status as students of NOUN.
“As positive ambassadors, we expect you to draw friends, associates, relatives and the society at large to NOUN Community of learning, as you represent the old adage of taking the gown to the town.”
He also promised the students that as members of the NOUN community, they would be given excellent opportunities to learn in an atmosphere of mutual respect, justice and quality service delivery.
“It will be required of you to adapt to a new mode of learning that is mostly remote and technology driven, flexible, but challenging.
“Your welfare and satisfaction is paramount to us. Therefore, our study centres are being renovated and modified for effective and ever-improving service delivery.
“Our curriculum, course materials development, information request, service delivery and examination administration processes are continuously reviewed to advance your learning experience.
“Our e-library facilities are replicated in all study centres.
“As we strive for perfection in the deployment of cutting-edge technologies for your learning and other service deliveries, the process may encounter challenges, some of these will be related to the state of infrastructure in this part of the world,” he said.
The VC also stated that NOUN was determined to make learning rewarding and satisfactory.
He said that the learning content and service delivery facilities were being upgraded continuously with the state-of-the-art methodologies and innovations in the use of information and communication.
According to Peters, NOUN operates in a worldwide community of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), plays a significant roles in several international ODL bodies through affiliations.
Peters further urged the students to be resolute and seek assistance promptly when challenges arose.
The Registrar of the institution, Mr Felix Edoka, administered the matriculation oath to the students.
The 20th matriculation, the first performed by the VC since his assumption of office on Feb. 11, had some 17,804 students, with 11,983 for undergraduate and 5,821 for postgraduate studies.
