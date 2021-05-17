News
Insecurity: Give Soldiers Modern Weapons, Training, IBB Tells FG
The former military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has expressed concern over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying he used to advise government on the matter but does not make noise about it.
He said it is imperative for the citizens to support government and our soldiers, in order to bring an end to the crisis.
The former president, who called on the government to equip the soldiers with modern weapons and the necessary training, spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, monitored by The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Commenting further on insecurity, he said it has become necessary for citizens and government to synergize and work together.
On whether our politicians are playing the desired role in bringing an end to insecurity, he said there were many things they have to put right.
“If they agree to sit down and think over, I believe success will be achieved,” he said.
When asked further on such things to put right, he said it is important to rally round the soldiers and other security agents, support them and let them know the citizens are behind them.
“Provide them with all they require and let them know this is their country, they’ve no other better than this.”
Asked if he believes the Nigerian soldiers need modern weapons, he said yes, they do.
“They also need to be trained on how to use the modern weapons, not to get weapons and just hand over to them. They should be trained.”
On whether he has ever advised the Federal Government on ways to end insecurity, which has now crept into his state of origin (Niger), Babangida said, “We give advice, as we can…but we don’t make noise about it. We don’t announce that this is what we say.
“We should unite, we should support those in power, and we are all working towards achieving the same goal. Between the leaders and citizens, we need peace and a harmonious relationship.
“This problem of insecurity, every government had its experience… but if we unite…I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, and those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them.
“It’s not only in Nigeria, many countries encountered this kind of problem, some had it for ten years but through concerted effort, they are out of it. I believe we can get out of this problem.
“Both citizens and those governing are trying, but we should know that it is not an easy task,” he said.
News
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
News
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
News
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
