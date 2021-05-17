Go Round FC Players Receive Cash Boost

Players of Go Round FC got a huge cash boost last Thursday after the financier of the club, Felix Obuah appreciated them with a large cache of money,

The team had gotten its first away win of the season at Calabar Rovers and the impressed Felix Obuah paid them a surprise visit at their Krisdera Hotel Stadium camp.

After an exchange of pleasantries, the financier of the team presented the players with N200, 000.00 (two hundred thousand naira) to appreciate them for their determination and eventual win on the road against Calabar Rovers.

Ahead of their home game against Ekiti United on Saturday, the players received eight match bonuses, being what has been due them since Match Day 2 when they beat Stationery Stores 2-1 in Omoku.

General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh insists they are still on course for a place at the play-offs and subsequent promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“We are on course. We had a rough start with our home draw against Osun United, but we picked up with the draw at Nnewi United and then the win at Rovers,”Uboh said.

“I must also appreciate the club financier, Felix Obuah for what he does for the team. It is not easy for individuals to run football clubs in Nigeria, but he has kept this up for more than 20 years.

“The financial boost this week was also a welcome development. Two hundred thousand naira plus eight match bonuses will surely lift up the spirit of the boys,”Uboh said.

In the first round of the league, Go Round FC lost to Ekiti United 1-0.