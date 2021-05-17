Flood: NESREA Urges Residents To Take Proactive Measures

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has confirmed an oil leak from its Idu oilfields at Egbebiri settlement within Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area in Bayelsa, resulting in its shutdown.

The cause of the leakage, according to the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) report on the incident sighted by the Tide source is traced to equipment failure due to a rupture at the wellhead.

In a response statement made available to Tide source Eni, parent company of NAOC, said the facility was shut down to prevent further damage to the environment.

The statement made available by an Eni Spokesperson on behalf of the Italian Energy firm reads: “As soon as the incident was reported, we activated our oil spill response, shut in the well and notified government regulatory agencies.

“The Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on 09/05/2021, with participation of community representatives and the government regulatory agencies.

“The event occurred within the Company’s well head location which is paved and walled round. There is no significant third party impact,” Eni stated.

However, an environmental rights group, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) said that the incident which discharged crude and associated gas had severely polluted the environment.

The Non-Governmental Organisation said that a visit to the spill site showed pictorial evidence of the crude spreading beyond NAOC’s right of way as nearby vegetation were withered as a result of the crude impact.

According to a field report on the spill incident signed by MrAlagoa Morris, Head of Field Operations at ERA/FoEN, the Idu fields was notorious for frequent spills caused by equipment failure.

“The people of Egbebiri in Biseni kingdom have experienced several oil spills over the years. And all the oil spill incidents documented by the Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) in this community environment have occurred as a result of equipment failure and on Wellheads.

“ERA/FoEN has had cause to visit the environment of Idu Well 5 and 11 located within the same place in the past and it has always been Idu Well 11 spewing crude oil into the environment.

“Available records from ERA/FoEN indicate that there has been previous oil spills from this particular Idu Well 11 operated by Agip.

“Before concluding this Field Report, ERA/FoEN confirmed that Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on Sunday, 9th May, 2021.

“You can see the level of damage all over ,we don’t know what to do. But for now we are calling on relevant agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken so as to prevent the spill spreading to the water bodies in the environment. You can see all the trees are changing colours.

“So, I am calling on Agip, the Federal and State Governments to come to our aid,” ERA/FoEN quoted a resident appealing. (NAN)