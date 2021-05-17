Environment
Flood: NESREA Urges Residents To Take Proactive Measures
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), has called on residents of the North-East region of the country to take proactive measures that would help them to mitigate the impact of flooding in their communities.
Mr Charles Sharah, the North-East Zonal Director of NESREA, made the call in an interview with The Tide source in Gombe.
Sharah said that the issue of flooding is not new as it had become a yearly occurrence, hence, the need for collective efforts aimed at minimising the impact, so as to safeguard the environment and prevent loss of lives.
He stated that though flooding could occur naturally due to high volume of water, human activities could also contribute to flooding and “this can be prevented to ensure that our environment is not polluted.’’
Sharah said that most residents often ignore warnings and their responsibilities toward protecting the environment, only to complain of flooding when it occurs.
He added that the devastating impact of flooding had made residents to avoid activities that could contribute to the menace such as: dumping wastes in gullies, building on water ways and indiscriminate sand dredging.
“It is part of our mandate to give advice to residents as well as create awareness on issues relating to the environment. This is why we are calling on residents not to live or build in flood-prone areas.”
According to him, it is better to be proactive on issues that concern the environment by ensuring that water channels are not blocked because “when the rains come, flowing water always finds and knows its route.’’
He said that the issue of ignorance on what is expected of residents should no longer be taken as an excuse in view of the yearly sensitisation and flood alerts from relevant stakeholders.
Sharah said that deliberate ignorance of warnings on the effect of flooding when it occurs would not be tolerated due to its damage to the agricultural sector and the economy.
He commended the governors of the north-eastern states of the country for initiating and implementing tree-planting programmes to afforest the environment and mitigate the adverse effects of environmental degradation.
Oil Spill: Agip Shuts Down Idu Well 11 In Bayelsa
The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has confirmed an oil leak from its Idu oilfields at Egbebiri settlement within Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area in Bayelsa, resulting in its shutdown.
The cause of the leakage, according to the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) report on the incident sighted by the Tide source is traced to equipment failure due to a rupture at the wellhead.
In a response statement made available to Tide source Eni, parent company of NAOC, said the facility was shut down to prevent further damage to the environment.
The statement made available by an Eni Spokesperson on behalf of the Italian Energy firm reads: “As soon as the incident was reported, we activated our oil spill response, shut in the well and notified government regulatory agencies.
“The Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on 09/05/2021, with participation of community representatives and the government regulatory agencies.
“The event occurred within the Company’s well head location which is paved and walled round. There is no significant third party impact,” Eni stated.
However, an environmental rights group, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) said that the incident which discharged crude and associated gas had severely polluted the environment.
The Non-Governmental Organisation said that a visit to the spill site showed pictorial evidence of the crude spreading beyond NAOC’s right of way as nearby vegetation were withered as a result of the crude impact.
According to a field report on the spill incident signed by MrAlagoa Morris, Head of Field Operations at ERA/FoEN, the Idu fields was notorious for frequent spills caused by equipment failure.
“The people of Egbebiri in Biseni kingdom have experienced several oil spills over the years. And all the oil spill incidents documented by the Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) in this community environment have occurred as a result of equipment failure and on Wellheads.
“ERA/FoEN has had cause to visit the environment of Idu Well 5 and 11 located within the same place in the past and it has always been Idu Well 11 spewing crude oil into the environment.
“Available records from ERA/FoEN indicate that there has been previous oil spills from this particular Idu Well 11 operated by Agip.
“Before concluding this Field Report, ERA/FoEN confirmed that Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on Sunday, 9th May, 2021.
“You can see the level of damage all over ,we don’t know what to do. But for now we are calling on relevant agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken so as to prevent the spill spreading to the water bodies in the environment. You can see all the trees are changing colours.
“So, I am calling on Agip, the Federal and State Governments to come to our aid,” ERA/FoEN quoted a resident appealing. (NAN)
RSG Expresses Concern Over Hike In Satchet Water Price … As Consumers Lament
The Rivers State Government has expressed concern over the hike in prices of sachet of water in the state.
The state commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said this in a statement in Port Harcourt.
Gogo-Jaja also directed satchet water producers to consider the downward price review of their products in order to reduce the burden on the masses.
He said the directive has become necessary with a view to ensuring that members of the public have access to affordable drinking water.
The commissioner said the state government’s water reticulation project is on-going and the ministry as also embarking on the restoration of water to the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that a sachet of water popularly known as pure water is now selling at N20 against the former price of N10 while a bag of sachet water which now costs between N180 and N200.
Although the price increase was attributed to the recent strike embarked upon by water producers, over the constant harassment and intimidation by taskforce officials, the price has now remained the same inspite the fact that the strike has been called off.
Chairman, Water Producers Association of Nigeria (UAPAN), Egberi Odiri who was contacted on phone to react on the state government’s directive promised to call back the reporter but never did as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, some consumers of satchet water are lamenting the increase in the prices of the product.
A cross section of consumers who spoke in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said satchet water is no longer affordable by the public.
They said the situation has also added to the prices of other goods in the market.
Effiong told The Tide that the prices of other items have also gone-up in the market.
Effiong who is a food vendor at Mile 1 Park, specifically lamented that the prices of meat and garri have gone up, adding that price of plate of food has also increased from N300 to N380.
She commended the Rivers State Government for the intervention and called on sachet water producers to comply immediately with the directive.
Also speaking, another food rendor, Mrs Hannah Joseph, said she could no longer afford giving free water, to her customers.
Hannah who sells roasted plantain and yam under the Mile 1 Flyover, said if her customers still want free water, she will have no option than to reduce the sizes of her roasted plantain and yam.
A water vendor, Joseph Edet, said the situation is affecting their daily profit, adding that many vendors are suffering because of the hike in price.
He also urged for something to be urgently done to reverse the trend.
