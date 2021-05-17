Politics
Financial Autonomy: Bello Declares Support For State Legislatures
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his support for financial autonomy for Legislative Assemblies in the states to enable them to perform their functions without hindrances.
He also said that it would help them to contribute more productively to the nation’s democracy.
Bello made the declaration when he received Speakers of the Houses of Assembly from the 36 States of the Federation who paid him a courtesy visit on Friday night in Lokoja.
The governor stressed that without a functional legislative arm of government, democracy would be in danger.
He added that there was the need for the Legislature to be given the impetus to perform its functions better.
“Financial autonomy to the Legislature will give them needed impetus to perform their functions better and contribute more productively to the nation’s democracy,’’ he said.
Bello stressed that his administration, from inception, had backed his state Assembly to have its autonomy and used the occasion of the visit to applaud the State House of Assembly for its cordial relationship with other arms of government in Kogi.
Bello called on the Houses of Assembly of other states to borrow a leaf from Kogi on how to work harmoniously with the Executive and the Judiciary Arms for the progress of their respective states.
The governor said that the relationship between him and members of his state legislature went beyond officialdom adding that he had personal and cordial relationship with them to promote unity of purpose.
“For a democracy to thrive and serve its purpose, there must be understanding among the various arms of government, particularly between the Executive and the Legislature.
“If you remove the legislature, there will be no democracy,” he added.
Bello expressed appreciation to the Speakers for the courtesy visit and for identifying with the Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, in holding their extraordinary meeting for the first time in Kogi.
Speaking earlier, Kolawole said that the relationship between the Governor and the House started on a rocky ground.
He, however, added that the magnanimity of the governor and desire to serve and advance the state enable them to foster a harmonious and lasting relationship.
He said that financial autonomy of the Legislature was sacrosanct if democracy must thrive and succeed in the country and called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support it, more so as it was a constitutional matter.
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
The people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality has conferred on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, with the highly referred chieftaincy title of “ Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni”. The title when translated in English means a benevolent king.
President of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King G N K Giniwa, stated this last Saturday, at Bori, during a grand reception organised by the people of Ogoni in honour of Governor Wike.
President of Kagote, Hon Emmanuel Deeyah , said the reception was organised in appreciation of the so much benefits Ogoni people got from Governor Wike’s administration in terms of projects executed in various parts of Ogoni as well as the numerous appointments given to sons and daughters of Ogoni nation.
Governor Wike expressed appreciation for the huge support his administration had beed enjoying from the Ogoni people and urged leaders in the area to endeavor to fight against cultism and other acts of criminality. He assured them of sustained determination of his administration towards more development in Ogoniland.
Also last week, Governor Wike announced that some of the gunmen responsible for the murder of security personnel in the state had been apprehended.
The governor who disclosed the cheering news in a state broadcast last Wednesday said the murderers would face the full wrath of the law.
He further explained that after a review of the prevailing security situation in the state, particularly the effect of the curfew on citizens, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew time a little for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas as well as the Port Harcourt International Airport.
“ Consequently, the current night time curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas will now be effective from 8:30 p m to 6:00 am from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the starting and closing time-frame of 7.00 pm and 6.00 am still continues in the rest of the state till further notice*, he said.
The governor commended residents of the state for their steadfastness in the midst of the socio-economic discomforts caused by the proactive measures taken by the government to safeguard the state from faceless terrorists.
He urged them to always see security as business of all in the state and to give useful information to the security agencies for their swift actions.
Within the week under review, Governor Wike was among the Southern Givernors who attended a crucial meeting in Asaba, Delta State capital last Tuesday.
Recall that in the said meeting, the Givernors had called for a national dialogue to restructure the country. The governors also resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria.
They also spoke on Apapa gridlock and the need to reactivate activities in other parts of the country among other issues.
The Rivers State Governor felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eld-el-fitri last week.
In his Sallah goodwill message, Governor Wike called on all Nigerians to imbibe the lesson of love, justice , fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the promotion of religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.
Another major event in Brick House last week, was s condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka last Monday.
The governor said that the State Government would give N20 million to the families of esch of the eleven police personnel killed by gunmen during the recent attacks of police formations in the state.
He assured the state police command of the state government continued support to the security agencies in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state who represented the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, thanked the Governor thanked the Governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.
By: Chris Oluoh
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described as free and fair the election which produced the new leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC).
He said the conduct of the a free and fair election by the INC electoral committee through electronic voting, was a pointer to the fact that the Nigerian government could also do so in future polls.
Diri stated this at the weekend during the inauguration of the 8th national executive committee of the Ijaw national congress, INC at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa,capital of Bayelsa state.
He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt electronic voting to avoid conflicts during elections.
The governor also said that the adoption of e-voting would provide an opportunity for Nigerians in the Diaspora to choose their leaders through the ballot.
“I am an advocate and supporter of electronic voting system. Many Nigerians have been denied the right to vote because they are not in Nigeria and cannot participate in choosing their leaders”, he said.
“It is a challenge to Nigeria. Let the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be challenged. If the Ijaws can do it, the Federal Government can also do it.If Ijaws can enfranchise Ijaws in Europe and America to be part of deciding who leads them, INEC can equally do it. It will check violence, criminality and state institutions being politicised”, he added.
Giving his charge to the new executive committee of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body, the governor stressed the need for the body to advance the cause of Ijaws to achieve equity and fairness in Nigeria.
In his inaugural address, the new INC President, Professor Benjamin Okaba, assured that the body would work for the progress of the Ijaw people.
Okaba also said the INC fully supported the recent pronouncement by governors of southern Nigeria prohibiting open grazing in the region, saying the organisation would provide the necessary support to ensure adherence to laws aimed at protecting the people and their land against invasion from external forces.
Okaba, who stated that INC would collaborate with other ethnic minorities that share the same experiences with the Ijaws to achieve their dreams, said the ethnic group was aware of surreptitious moves by some groups to annex territories in the Niger Delta because of its resources, but that no part of Ijaw would be ceded or conquered.
“The INC wishes to use this special occasion to and in an unequivocal term remind and warn such characters that the Ijaw territory was never and will never be ceded or conquered. We belong only to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Should there be a compelling necessity to pull out of the present Nigeria, we shall go our separate ways in fulfilment of the dreams of our ancestors,” he said.
Similarly, the interim administrator of the Presidential amnesty programme(PAP), Col.Miland Dikio (rtd) has promised a cordial working relationship with the new leadership of the INC.
Dikio said a smooth and friendly working relationship with the pan-Ijaw group would ensure timely and prompt actualization of the rational behind the establishment of the programme.
“The Presidential amnesty programme would work and continue to relate properly with the INC and other ethnic based organisations in the Niger Delta towards the success of programme”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
