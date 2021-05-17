FG Moves To Restore Mangrove Ecosystems In N’Delta

The Federal Government has said that it was working to restore mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland and the rest of the Niger Delta region.

This move was behind the opening of an International Expert Meeting on Mangrove Restoration in the Niger Delta, with special lessons for Ogoniland by the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, at the weekend.

At the opening session, which was held virtually, the minister said, “Today’s meeting is a turning point for mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland. Using the knowledge and experience of the experts assembled here today, together, we will be able to restore the mangroves and improve the lives of the Ogoni communities who are affected every day by the devastating pollution.”

A press statement signed by the Director of Press, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el-Mohammed, disclosed that the meeting convened by his ministry would lead to the creation of a strategy and conservation plan for the restoration of mangroves in Ogoniland.

The spokesman noted that during the meeting, the conditions and methods for successful remediation and recovery of mangrove habitats were discussed.

He said international experts provided their experiences from around the world and their application to Ogoniland.

In addition, examples of successful mangrove restoration already taking place in Nigeria were provided.

He noted that the meeting was attended by experts from more than 20 different institutions, and was supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The statement identified mangroves as not just ecologically significant but critical to the livelihood and food security of communities in Ogoniland.

It said that it was hoped that the meeting will bring new momentum to the restoration efforts for mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland, paving the way for healthy ecosystems and successful environmental remediation of areas affected by the pollution.

It would be recalled that UNEP found extensive damage to mangroves in Ogoniland when undertaking its 2011 Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland.

The report found that the impact of oil on mangrove vegetation in Ogoniland had been disastrous.

Impacts of the pollution varied from extreme stress to total destruction.

In the most impacted areas, only the roots of the mangroves remain, with no stems or leaves.

In many of these areas, the roots were completely coated in oil, sometimes with a 1cm or more thick layer of bituminous substance.

Experts found that pollution has accumulated over a very long period.