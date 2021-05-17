News
FG Moves To Restore Mangrove Ecosystems In N’Delta
The Federal Government has said that it was working to restore mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland and the rest of the Niger Delta region.
This move was behind the opening of an International Expert Meeting on Mangrove Restoration in the Niger Delta, with special lessons for Ogoniland by the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, at the weekend.
At the opening session, which was held virtually, the minister said, “Today’s meeting is a turning point for mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland. Using the knowledge and experience of the experts assembled here today, together, we will be able to restore the mangroves and improve the lives of the Ogoni communities who are affected every day by the devastating pollution.”
A press statement signed by the Director of Press, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el-Mohammed, disclosed that the meeting convened by his ministry would lead to the creation of a strategy and conservation plan for the restoration of mangroves in Ogoniland.
The spokesman noted that during the meeting, the conditions and methods for successful remediation and recovery of mangrove habitats were discussed.
He said international experts provided their experiences from around the world and their application to Ogoniland.
In addition, examples of successful mangrove restoration already taking place in Nigeria were provided.
He noted that the meeting was attended by experts from more than 20 different institutions, and was supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
The statement identified mangroves as not just ecologically significant but critical to the livelihood and food security of communities in Ogoniland.
It said that it was hoped that the meeting will bring new momentum to the restoration efforts for mangrove ecosystems in Ogoniland, paving the way for healthy ecosystems and successful environmental remediation of areas affected by the pollution.
It would be recalled that UNEP found extensive damage to mangroves in Ogoniland when undertaking its 2011 Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland.
The report found that the impact of oil on mangrove vegetation in Ogoniland had been disastrous.
Impacts of the pollution varied from extreme stress to total destruction.
In the most impacted areas, only the roots of the mangroves remain, with no stems or leaves.
In many of these areas, the roots were completely coated in oil, sometimes with a 1cm or more thick layer of bituminous substance.
Experts found that pollution has accumulated over a very long period.
News
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
News
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
News
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
- Sports4 days ago
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
- Business4 days ago
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AWCON Qualifier: S’Falcons Will Overcome Ghana – NFF
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Assembly Wants Registration Of Livestock Farms