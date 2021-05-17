Enugu Moves To Tackle Youth Unemployment

The Enugu State Government is seeking partnership with technology experts and companies to move the frontier of tech-innovation to create jobs for youths.

The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama, disclosed this on the occasion of “Enugu Tech Stakeholders Roundtable’’ held last Thursday in Enugu.

Kama said that the roundtable and other further engagements were also meant to improve socio-economic status of the state by creating sustainable jobs, which might be remote in nature.

According to him, “we have respect for tech people and companies since they are the drivers of current global innovations and wealth.

“ We are seeking your partnership and collaboration to tap into the multi-billion dollar tech-innovation industry, where the government believes many opportunities lie for our youths.

“As a state, we also seek to move forward science and technology wise by using the resources the government can harness through your collaboration.

“The ministry wants to bring everybody on board and see how we can be beneficial to each other especially on how to train and empower our teeming youths through tech-innovative ideas’’.

Continuing, the commissioner said that the state was looking at immigrating to a smart tech hub state, with the capacity of providing real-time solutions to socio-economic challenges through technological driven solutions.

Speaking, Special Assistant to Enugu State Government on Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, said that the government was rallying close to tech stakeholders to solve its socio-economic challenges.

Obi-Nwankwo stated that the state’s technological eco-system space was so large and diverse that it could not be left in the hands of the government alone to develop.

“We are looking for a synergy of tech experts/companies and our political leadership to tap from the enormous potentials of science, technology and innovation”.

