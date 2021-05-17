BMTA Warns Boat Drivers Against Night Driving

The Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA) has warned boat drivers plying Port Harcourt/ Bonny routes to desist from plying at odd hours or risk sanction.

The association said its operational hours end at 5.30 pm daily and warned that any driver who does not keep to the rules and regulations would be sanctioned for six months.

The BMTA Marine Safety Officer, Comrade Kingdom Dum, who disclosed this to The Tide in an interview, in Port Harcourt, said the aim of the restriction is to ensure safety of passengers and drivers from the hands of sea pirates.

According to him, it is risky to ply at night with passengers considering the dangers posed along the waterways.

He stressed that BMTA closed to business from 5.30 pm every day in order to ensure safety of lives and property and reduce the act of insecurity along the waterways.

Comrade Dum also appealed to drivers to obey the ongoing statewide curfew imposed by the state government from 7pm to 6am for the safety of all and sundry.

He dismissed the rumour making rounds that the association was planning to increase boat fare from Port Harcourt to Bonny, saying the union has no intention to do so.

According to him, rather than adding to the hardships of the people, the union is aimed at serving the public better and secure the lives of its passengers.

By: Chinedu Wosu