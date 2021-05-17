Editorial
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
The call by Octogenarian Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), soliciting the Nigerian leadership to declare a state of emergency and hand over power to the military to curb long-standing insecurity, might have stirred a hornet’s nest. Clarke’s solicitation has been repudiated by the military high command. It forewarned politicians and soldiers against a military coup. The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted:
“Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the civil authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.”
In an interview he granted Channels Television on May 2, 2021, the legal practitioner lamented the spate of killings in Nigeria, saying, “The situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, I cannot guarantee Nigeria staying another six months. The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since the 1999 Constitution came into being.
“Anybody who feels I’m wrong, let him tell me. Nigeria has to be changed; Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state that would make the 1999 Constitution ungovernable for its existence. Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021.”
The elder statesman swore by his father’s grave that if harsh steps were not adopted to discontinue the decline into lawlessness, Nigeria would cease to exist in six months. Though Clarke did not touch on the highly prohibitive word “coup” throughout the interview, the meaning of his comments has been stretched far beyond its immediate context to imply a call for unconstitutional regime change.
In our opinion, that interview never inferred a violent exit of the Buhari’s regime, but the ungovernable state of insecurity nationwide. Terrorists and bandits have literally taken over, even to Abuja. Just recently, parents and guardians were implored to remove their children or wards from boarding schools following fear that terrorists had engulfed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although government officials in the well-fortified Aso Rock Villa may not appreciate the alarm, the common Nigerians know that they live in a derelict and vulnerable space.
Similar patriotic calls had been made by some notable citizens on our disastrous state. In his last year’s Christmas message, the Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah, said President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over a country with prospects of a failed state. He also declared that there was no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari had done by his nepotism and got away with it without risking a military coup.
Also, in the wake of increasing insecurity, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, demanded President Buhari to seek foreign assistance to contain insecurity. Surprisingly, both claims by these nationalistic Nigerians were widely disparaged by those in power. As in Clarke’s case, Kukah’s statement was misconstrued to mean a request for violent overthrow of the government. If our leaders are jittery about such calls, they must stop provoking Nigerians by improving on governance.
Nonetheless, we denounce any overture to a coup or a suggestion of an unconstitutional seizure of government in any guise or form. Nigerians, regardless of their position, political or religious affiliations, should not ponder or propose a return to the dark and chaotic days of the military when the country was tossed into a free fall, with the unwieldy abuse of human rights, as well as social, political and economic systems.
Anyone who has lived through this nation and who is familiar with our expedition, should never imagine that the solution to our problems is in handing over to the military. Such a thought is awful, dreadful, outrageous and appalling. Moreover, the world has since resolved that never again shall any country be administered by an unelected government. And Nigeria is a part of that resolution. So, even if the military are angels, they are not needed.
However, since the authorities have failed to deal with the prevailing savagery, non-state actors will certainly be provoked to speculate, presume and generate wild sentiments in despondency. It is alarming that terrorists, bandits and separatists are daily swapping places with security operatives, dissipating their violent campaigns that refresh every heart with anxiety, and rendering Nigeria ungovernable. That is why Nigerians of all shapes and sizes offer solutions from their crucible, including calls for the President’s impeachment.
Buhari must always call to mind Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states unambiguously that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” As long as the security and welfare of the people are not assured, tongues will wag, unpalatable ideas will be expressed all for the obvious reason that the strategies in dealing with insecurity are feeble and uneffective.
Great Physicist Albert Einstein’s historic definition of insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results” is very instructive. Our leaders must introduce different techniques to deal with rampaging pins and needles because the strategies of the last six years may no longer match the methods applied by the criminals. Hence, the need for entirely new projections to deal with this vileness.
Editorial
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
The call by Octogenarian Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), soliciting the Nigerian leadership to declare a state of emergency and hand over power to the military to curb long-standing insecurity, might have stirred a hornet’s nest. Clarke’s solicitation has been repudiated by the military high command. It forewarned politicians and soldiers against a military coup. The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted:
“Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the civil authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.”
In an interview he granted Channels Television on May 2, 2021, the legal practitioner lamented the spate of killings in Nigeria, saying, “The situation in this country today is so bad that I, Robert Clarke, I cannot guarantee Nigeria staying another six months. The problems are so overwhelming and they have been created by these same politicians since the 1999 Constitution came into being.
“Anybody who feels I’m wrong, let him tell me. Nigeria has to be changed; Nigeria has to be changed from what it is today and the only way to change it is to create a state that would make the 1999 Constitution ungovernable for its existence. Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021.”
The elder statesman swore by his father’s grave that if harsh steps were not adopted to discontinue the decline into lawlessness, Nigeria would cease to exist in six months. Though Clarke did not touch on the highly prohibitive word “coup” throughout the interview, the meaning of his comments has been stretched far beyond its immediate context to imply a call for unconstitutional regime change.
In our opinion, that interview never inferred a violent exit of the Buhari’s regime, but the ungovernable state of insecurity nationwide. Terrorists and bandits have literally taken over, even to Abuja. Just recently, parents and guardians were implored to remove their children or wards from boarding schools following fear that terrorists had engulfed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although government officials in the well-fortified Aso Rock Villa may not appreciate the alarm, the common Nigerians know that they live in a derelict and vulnerable space.
Similar patriotic calls had been made by some notable citizens on our disastrous state. In his last year’s Christmas message, the Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah, said President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over a country with prospects of a failed state. He also declared that there was no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari had done by his nepotism and got away with it without risking a military coup.
Also, in the wake of increasing insecurity, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, demanded President Buhari to seek foreign assistance to contain insecurity. Surprisingly, both claims by these nationalistic Nigerians were widely disparaged by those in power. As in Clarke’s case, Kukah’s statement was misconstrued to mean a request for violent overthrow of the government. If our leaders are jittery about such calls, they must stop provoking Nigerians by improving on governance.
Nonetheless, we denounce any overture to a coup or a suggestion of an unconstitutional seizure of government in any guise or form. Nigerians, regardless of their position, political or religious affiliations, should not ponder or propose a return to the dark and chaotic days of the military when the country was tossed into a free fall, with the unwieldy abuse of human rights, as well as social, political and economic systems.
Anyone who has lived through this nation and who is familiar with our expedition, should never imagine that the solution to our problems is in handing over to the military. Such a thought is awful, dreadful, outrageous and appalling. Moreover, the world has since resolved that never again shall any country be administered by an unelected government. And Nigeria is a part of that resolution. So, even if the military are angels, they are not needed.
However, since the authorities have failed to deal with the prevailing savagery, non-state actors will certainly be provoked to speculate, presume and generate wild sentiments in despondency. It is alarming that terrorists, bandits and separatists are daily swapping places with security operatives, dissipating their violent campaigns that refresh every heart with anxiety, and rendering Nigeria ungovernable. That is why Nigerians of all shapes and sizes offer solutions from their crucible, including calls for the President’s impeachment.
Buhari must always call to mind Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states unambiguously that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” As long as the security and welfare of the people are not assured, tongues will wag, unpalatable ideas will be expressed all for the obvious reason that the strategies in dealing with insecurity are feeble and uneffective.
Great Physicist Albert Einstein’s historic definition of insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results” is very instructive. Our leaders must introduce different techniques to deal with rampaging pins and needles because the strategies of the last six years may no longer match the methods applied by the criminals. Hence, the need for entirely new projections to deal with this vileness.
Editorial
Enough Of Mindless Killings
The frequent widespread attacks on the police and some Federal Government’s establishments, particularly in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria is, without doubt, a very destructive undercurrent that must be undertaken with all the earnestness required to prevent the nation from encountering cumulative descent into sheer lawlessness.
Both zones in the southern part of the country have witnessed several lethal intrusions from the inception of the year to date. Most of the onslaughts are on the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and police formations in the affected geopolitical areas by some hooligans usually called unknown gunmen. These attacks mainly occur in states like Imo, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom with Imo witnessing a considerable number of such occurrences.
Recent violent strikes left at least seven police officers dead in Rivers State. Gunmen opened fire on a checkpoint in the state, then drove to two police stations, killing officers and burning patrol cars. Though two of the attackers were reportedly killed by the police, others escaped and are being rummaged. At least five other members of the security forces, including three customs officers, were killed by gunmen near the Rivers/Imo boundary.
After shooting dead two police officers at a checkpoint, the hoodlums murdered two more officers and set fire to a patrol car at Rumuji police station. The remaining gunmen then killed three more officers at the Elimgbu police station. The killings of police officers and soldiers of late in the state have induced a night-time curfew imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike.
Similarly, unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Odoro Ikpe, Akwa Ibom State, on May 7 and 8. According to reports, the assailants killed at least six police officers. The circumstances of the incident are unclear and there have been no claims of responsibility. Last Wednesday, gunmen again hit two police stations in Iwukem and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas of the state. Facilities, vehicles and properties were razed while two lives were lost in the offensive.
In Imo State, unknown gunmen have been on rampage, exterminating five police officers during an attack at the Okigwe South Zonal Area Command in the Ehime-Mbano Council Area. The gunmen also abducted one officer during the attack and broke into the police facility, took over the armoury and freed detainees. Earlier, there was an invasion of a correctional centre in Owerri on April 5 where 1,844 inmates escaped. The incident is surmised to be the biggest jail break in Nigerian history. Related incidents have continued unabated.
We strongly think that these raids and many others are carried out to instil momentary panic in the minds of the people and make them voluntarily relinquish faith in the ability of the government to protect them. Even more disconcerting is the fact that the attacks are a product of well collaborative efforts, yet there have been no arrests let alone prosecution of culprits.
The police, being a law enforcement agency, is constitutionally saddled up with the responsibility of strengthening the internal security of the nation. Unfortunately, in this instance, they have apparently failed, unable to secure themselves. So, it is from this viewpoint we contemplate it intensely frightening that they are targets by crooked elements who contrive these vicious attacks.
It is depressing, in our opinion, that the bushwhacks on the police are both symbolic of the unfortunate state of security in the nation as well as an indication of the increasing lethargy and revulsion with which some Nigerians hold the force. It is a further reflection of the distrust and enormously strained relationship between the people and the police force.
Even worse is the fact that these assaults are showing up on the heels of resuscitated calls for secession mostly by some hitherto nondescript elements. First, it was Asari Dokubo who proclaimed what he termed as a new Biafran de facto government. In addition to declaring himself the leader of the government, he announced names of some officials who he claimed would work with him to realise his tale of thwarted ambition.
Shortly after Dokubo’s declaration, one Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, loudly announced Yoruba as an independent nation and requested the secession of South-West states from Nigeria. Igboho also contended that the critical resources of Nigeria were firmly in the hands of Northerners, emphasizing that Yorubas were being slaughtered indiscriminately and their land was taken over. This call for secession, in our estimation, is a wild goose chase.
Soon after Igboho’s call, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) issued Yoruba citizens inhabiting in the North a three-day notice to leave the region. But even before these breakup threats, Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the illegal Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had pronounced openly an independent state of Biafra and endorsed the dissolution of ties with Nigeria.
These are warnings and unmistakable signals that cannot be cold-shouldered as they can haul the nation into a chaos of an incredible proportion. Therefore, we denounce the activities of perpetrators of turmoil and massive destruction of lives and properties in the land. If not halted instantly, their nefarious activities will end up consuming everyone including themselves and their families. However, the Federal Government is widely to blame for failing to act decisively to prevent this predicament from deteriorating.
Viewing these disorderly acts in context, it is reasonable to put up issues regarding the espionage gathering means of the security operatives. How is it that these incursions happen and very little is learned about the arrest of transgressors only for the nation to witness yet another a short while later? This is an obvious public denunciation of the nation’s security architecture which has practically regressed into smugness.
Seen in this way, the police and, indeed, other security agencies must bolster their intelligence collection capacities and utilise the same to apprehend those behind the systematic attacks on police formations and many other installations. Until that transpires, public confidence in the police force to defend the citizens will continually diminish.
Editorial
RMAFC And Review Of Emoluments
The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr Elias Mbam was recently reported to have disclosed that his commission had commenced the process of reviewing the emoluments of political and judicial office holders in the country.
Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the 7th ‘O fela’ festival and 30th anniversary of the Coronation of the Ezeogu Dominic Aloh as transitional ruler of Amagu Community in Ebonyi State, the RMAFC Chairman, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title, noted the commission’s responsibility to embark on the exercise, adding that a public hearing would soon be conducted to get inputs from Nigerians.
President Muhammadu Buhari, while swearing in Mr Mbam and the other 29 commissioners in June 2019, charged the commission to concentrate more on expanding the sources of revenue of the Federation Account and other non-oil sources including solid minerals; and use all legal ways and means to strengthen its monitoring mechanism and block leakages of revenue from the Federation Account.
The Tide agrees with the RMAFC Chairman that a review of the emoluments for political office holders and judicial officers is long overdue and commends the commission for embarking on the exercise, seeing that the last time remuneration for public office holders was fixed by the commission was the one it did to take effect from February, 2007 to June 2009. However, even though the Chairman could not categorically state the direction of the review,we think that the emoluments should be scaled down.
While we concede that in the face of the spiraling inflation, N28 million cumulative annual take home for the President of the Federal Republic, N15 million for governors; N20 million for the Chief Justice of the Federation; N20 million; N18 million for the Senate President; N7 million for the Chairman of a local government council; and N6 million for a councillor may not be fantastic remunerations, they are too much of a burden in the face of the distressed economic circumstances of the nation. In addition, it is manifesting obviously that what is officially stipulated by the RMAFC is not all that accrues to the political office holders.
There are indeed impeccable indications that political office holders in particular take home far more than what is gazetted. For example, it is an open secret that the average Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hauls home more than 14 million naira per month while Nigerians still do not have an idea of how much it costs them to maintain a Minister of the Federal Republic. Governors and chairmen of local government areas appear to have the treasures of the states and local councils at their mercy.
It is paradoxical that while the political office holders seemingly have several ways and means of drawing from the public till, civil servants and the mass of Nigerians are regularly fed with sorrowful tales of harsh economic realities and why the average worker cannot be paid N30,000 minimum wage. The rumour mills are already spinning government’s intention to either effect a pay cut of some category of public servants or a downsizing of the workforce.
It is stating the obvious that the Nigerian economy is in dire straits and requires all the measures necessary to save it from total collapse. While we do not believe that one of such measures should include either retrenching of workers or a slash of the miserable minimum wage of just N30,000, we are confident that a drastic reduction in the number of political office holders will save more than enough funds that will keep the economy above water.
As part of the mandate of the RMAFC, the commission should advise and prevail on government at all levels to reduce the cost of governance by limiting the number of political appointees and merging some ministries, departments and agencies of government with similar identical functions in keeping with the Orosanye’s panel report. The commission should make the executive arm of government from the federal through to the local councils see the need for fiscal discipline and financial prudence in the management of government affairs.
The president, governors and local government chairmen must be made to realise the haemorrhage they cause the public treasury when they appoint endless number of political aides with many of them performing the same function while most practically do next to nothing but are paid handsomely from the public coffers. The practice of indiscriminate appointment of a litany of Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers, Senior Special Advisers and the likes must stop. The days when governors engaged hundreds of aides as Special Advisers or Assistants must be over.
RMAFC must also give adequate consideration to the President’s charge to think up creative ways of expanding the revenue base of the Federation Account. More than ever before, the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility and unsustainability of the Nigerian economy relying on a monoproduct that is not just exhaustible but also susceptible to a highly volatile international market. Other sources of revenue including the solid mineral sector, tourism, agriculture, communication technology and digital economy, etc must be fully explored and exploited for the benefit of the country.
The commission also needs to be courageous in confronting the Federal Government with the reality that the prevailing revenue sharing formular that leaves 52% in the hands of the Central administration and the rest to be distributed among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 local government areas can no longer be sustained.A review in that direction should also be considered and effected so that the sub-national government or administrations can have more funds to undertake more responsibilities that will cater to the needs of the Nigerian people.
As Nigerians await the outcome of the latest review of the emoluments for political office holders and judicial officers by the RMAPC by the end of this year, the expectation is that the outcome will be one that will work for the people and not just a privileged few. Care must be taken to ensure that a revenue sharing formular and remuneration package for political office holders that will make political offices less lucrative and attractive in terms of financial returns is delivered. Of course, this is one sure way of reducing the fierceness of political contestation in the country and to guarantee the enthronement of service-oriented political leaders in our nations.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
- Sports4 days ago
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
- Business4 days ago
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AWCON Qualifier: S’Falcons Will Overcome Ghana – NFF
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Assembly Wants Registration Of Livestock Farms