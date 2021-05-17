Column
Another Look At VAIDS
Remember VAIDS? You most probably do. But not many Nigerians can still off-handedly volunteer its full meaning. Nor are there more than a few who can readily recall its main essence.
In any case, the acronym still stands for Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme. It was invented via presidential Executive Order No. 4 of June 29, 2017 which took effect from July 1, 2017. The scheme was originally intended to terminate after nine months on March 31, 2018 but was later extended by three months to June 30, 2018. According to the authorities, this followed appeals by professional tax bodies and individual tax defaulters for a shift of the timeline and also coupled with an early sign that the initiative held the promise of a bountiful reward.
VAIDS was introduced to give tax payers the opportunity to regularise their tax status, especially for the period between 2011 and 2016, in return for a waiver of any penalty like accumulated interest charges, investigation and criminal prosecution. Its main objective was to widen the nation’s tax net while also raising her abysmally low rate of Tax to Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
Indeed, with a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 6%, Nigeria was said to have ranked as the lowest tax-collector nation not only in Africa, but the world. The ratio now stands at 9%, still short of the 15% approved as the sustainable figure for any economy by the UN-backed Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Just as Nigeria’s overdependence on crude oil resulted to the relegation of agriculture as a major export revenue earner, so also did she play down on taxation as a traditional revenue generating source; hence, tax avoidance, evasion and covert off-shore lodgments of taxable earnings soon became the new order.
The VAIDS tax amnesty was launched as part of a series of reforms introduced under the federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, had said that the government planned to realise N305 billion from its VAIDS programme. He said that the scheme was being used to correct the abnormal situation where only 14 million Nigerians were tax compliant in a country of 70 million economically active citizens.
So far, there seems to be indications that the scheme’s total take-back will surpass its expectation. For instance, in the one year of VAIDS’ existence, President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that the federal government received 5,122 applications with N92.62 billion tax liability. Out of this figure, N34.67 billion had been paid while N57.95 billion was to be settled in installments.
Buhari spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mahmood Isa-Dutse, while addressing the 21st Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
Also speaking on the essence of VAIDS, early last year, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had said that “Data from the VAIDS Tax Amnesty programme has since generated over N70 billion in terms of tax revenue in unpaid taxes and significantly increased the quantum of previously undeclared, but taxable assets.
“Project Lighthouse continues to illuminate the grey areas where non-compliant tax payers reside.”
She was reported to have further disclosed that the newly established Tax Appeal Tribunals (TATs) had identified new cases of tax default while recording 78 new appeals with disputed value of N73.3 billion and $19.5 billion. The appeal tribunals, she said, have resolved over 67 appeals with a disputed tax value of over N328.8 billion and $6.6 billion.
For the one year that VAIDS lasted, and going by all the declarations made so far, it would be safe to assert that the exercise was worth the attempt, after all. However, I am a little discomfited by the amnesty having to include tax defaulters who failed to remit deductions made from contractors, employees, taxable goods and other sources in the form of withholding taxes. Much as they, like others, were eligible to benefit from the amnesty on the basis of their own individual tax status regularisation, but certainly not for belatedly remitting to the state tax sums which they had previously deducted from a third party and probably ploughed back into their businesses. Surely, they deserve to suffer some penalty for this.
It is now three years since the amnesty window was shut against unrepentant tax defaulters. It would be fair to state that while the government has been singing VAIDS’ success story in terms of accruals from fresh assets and income declarations, Nigerians also expect news on busted celebrity tax dodgers and high-profile racketeers. We cannot pretend that they do not exist. Or is Mrs. Ahmed’s Project Lighthouse not throwing its beam in the right places?
Again, only judicious application of whatever is recovered from VAIDS can serve to encourage future voluntary and timely compliance with tax payment. Corruption and lopsided development would need to be hauled overboard for there to be sustained tax remittance culture in Nigeria.
Honestly, with talks of the suspected non-remittance of multibillion naira value-added tax (VAT) by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), other agencies like NNPC, NDDC, FIRS and even some oil and gas multinationals have become suspects. This has also created a lot of scepticism on the effectiveness of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the federal government.
As for the NNPC, there is the urgent need to apply measures that are even beyond the nature and scope of VAIDS to attempt a recovery or, at least, a halt of the suspected revenue haemorrhage in the state oil and gas behemoth.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Volunteerism And Nation Building
Nations thrive on citizens participations in nation building Martin Luther King Junior once said; “you do not have to make your “subject” agree with your “verb” to serve ….. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love”.
Elizabeth Andrew Caps it when she said; “volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they have the heart”.
Indeed while government builds institutions for governance and socio-economic development, Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector utilize the private sector enabling environment to contribute their quota to nation building.
Some non-governmental organizations essentially operate pro bono, non-profit oriented.
They however provide essential services for the well being of their citizens.
These selfless enterprises that are not targeted at profit making or commensurate pecuniary benefit is what is often described as volunteerism.
Also, an individual or groups of individuals stepping out to do public good without profit or monetary benefits, can be explained as volunteerism. NGOs like churches and religious bodies participate in developing the social sector in education and welfare, such as taking care of the elderly, motherless babies and the orphanages in general.
These types of none governmental organizations are referred to as voluntary organizations. They represent a good example of volunteerism.
Also, many NGOs contribute in developing the Healthcare sector. Some also encourage the development of entrepreneurship among the youth population.
One organization that is prominent in complimenting the role of governance in social development is the Rotary Club international. Today Nigeria has recorded Zero Polio Prevalence since 2016. Rotary is key stakeholder in this national achievement.
Citizenship participation in governance at different level comes through volunteerism.
It comes in different forms and character. They manifest in military enterprises, firefighting, flood control, emergency services, health care, youth development, charity or even citizen journalism.
Unfortunately, in Nigeria volunteerism sometimes comes in a pervasive manner.
We see, young men, able bodied persons filling pot holes on the road and bending over themselves, bowing their heads on the road and begging for money.
Ordinarily filling of gapping pot holes on the road by non-governmental operatives or individuals is an act of volunteerism, but turning it into a begging enterprise is pervasive and retrogressive.
Some observers say, some of the people involved are drug addicts or ex jail birds.
Whatever is their inclination, it is retrogressive and a shame to our national psyche.
Some of these pervasive young people who indulge in this shameful act should be arrested and tested for drugs and if found to be abusing drugs should be sent to rehabilitative homes.
The shame they portray are not for themselves and their families alone but a dent on a sane society at large.
A road user nearly hit one of them on the head on the D/line rail crossing a couple of weeks ago. They block the high way kneeling and bowing to road users to give them money just because they are breaking a few blocks or hard stones.
Reports indicate that in some highways where the roads are bad, they deliberately dig more holes and pretend to be filling the pot holes by dropping grains of sand on sighting any vehicle coming close by.
This is not volunteerism, it is depravity. Need we talk about traffic control? There are legitimate volunteers in this sector. FRSC has so many volunteers and they can easily be identified.
But sadly, even persons who are mentally challenged and other physically challenged persons control traffic in Nigerian cities. We see them in Port Harcourt controlling traffic with high risks.
It is a sad commentary and speaks volumes of the psyche of the average Nigerian citizen.
Indeed, it is only in a mad city with a population that is losing their sense of sanity that madmen will be controlling traffic and commuters will be driving with glee.
Persons with the encumbrances of physical challenge, such as amputees, cripples and others, control traffic in Port Harcourt and other cities in Nigeria.
It is a serious indictment on the government, especially the Ministry of Social Welfare. Such persons should not be begging for sympathy and empathy on our streets and high ways in the name of traffic control.
There should be deliberate rehabilitation programmes for these unfortunate citizens, who can’t take care of themselves. Our systems as a people should be inclusive.
Nigeria needs volunteerism in the service of the state; for the common good of all. Volunteerism can also come in form of self restraint. Let every resident of Port Harcourt restrain themselves from littering and volunteer to stop others from littering the streets with dirts.
There are volunteers in traffic control who wear branded dresses, they should be encouraged especially by the Port Harcourt City Council.
By: Bon Woke
Column
‘On-Gun-Known-Men’
In literary Philosophy the word Pun or Paronomasia is a form of word play that exploits multiple meanings of ideas or terms. It is often used as a joke utilizing the different possible meanings of words or expressions. Unknown Gun-men could refer to faceless armed criminals, bandits. But today, there is a twist of this term, that new term is “On-gun-known-men.
Every phenomenon in the public space creates its own lexicons or series of terminologies. This is because the media space thrives on drama of words.
The interplay of words and events that depict trending situations resonates this drama of words among commentators. Words are created to dramatise certain trending Phenomena and Public Affairs Commentators often wax lyrical using them to enjoy their trade as a soothing balm for the serious business of reporting a complex society in an authoritarian media environment.
New words or terminologies are coined and they go viral as every writer, every commentator, copies and pastes.
The state of insecurity in Nigeria has also manufactured a number of words and terminologies that have enriched our media diction and lingo.
Insurgents have been classified with different names. Apart from known terrorists like Boko Haram and IPOB in Nigeria, we now have bandits, terrorists-Fulani herdsmen, IPOB, ESN etc. Gun wielding terrorists that are faceless, that cannot be identified among known and glorified terrorists groups are referred to as unknown gun-men. Armed Robbers and kidnappers come under this guise most times.
However, the truth is that the obviously identified and classified men on arms against their fatherland have begun to join these faceless groups to wreak havoc.
This trend has produced a new lingo – “On-gun-known-men”. They are so called because they are known, but they cover up their greed and hunger to murder innocent citizens with cheap propaganda, and series of unconnected conspiracy theories and denials.
In our traditional folklore with specific reference to tales, there is a story or an allegory of the monkey which formed the habit of throwing stones at hunters in the bush from a vantage position on top of a tree.
The monkey would cover its face with a wide leaf. In doing this the monkey would assume that “as long as it does not see the hunter, the hunter will not see it”.
However, this would simply be a false pretence as the hunter seeing the monkey would shoot and kill it.
The hunter surely sees the monkey playing hide-and-seek, with its life and that of other monkeys.
The behaviour of these gun-men especially from the South East who cannot be classified is reckless. They are bandits who have no specific affiliation to the known groups or have become the fifth columnists in IPOB or ESN.
The denial by IPOB and ESN concerning these series of targeted onslaught on security installations and recent killings of Fulani Herdsmen in Anambra State further opens speculations that these could be persons from their ranks who have ulterior motives to operate in disguise or under cover.
The development speaks of dangerous trend where the proliferation of gunmen would lead to total collapse of state apparatus. Nigeria is sitting on the fringes. This was the trend in Somalia and Central African Republic.
Recently, the entire stretch of Port Harcourt Owerri Road from the border town of Omerelu to Omagwa was overrun by these unknown gun men allegedly from the East.
Vigilante Intelligence from that part of the state confirmed this dangerous trespass into Rivers State by these “On-gun-known men.
The source reveals that their modus operandi clearly indicate the signature tune of the Eastern gun men who now have assumed a faceless identity.
The recent development has further complicated the bad security situation in the country as we now have added a new dimension to the prevailing terrorists insurgency and criminality in the north west, North East and North central where faceless Fulani herdsmen have continued with their murderous march on ethnic cleansing against the minority tribes in that region.
Governor Wike of Rivers State has condemned the charade among some governors who run to Abuja to take pictures with the president while their home state boils. This is a call on South East Governors to handle the security situation in their state in strides and proactive response beyond the cosmetic Ebube Agu.
Insecurity is like the wind, it has no boundaries. States that share boundaries with the East will be at serious risks if the insecurity situation in that region escalates beyond the present trend.
Governor Wike must be commended on the prompt and timely steps taken to stem the tide of insecurity creeping into the state.
What happened on Port Harcourt Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area and Abua/Odual Local Government should not be allowed to repeat. The lives of our security men matter.
The 10pm to 6am curfew imposed on Rivers State by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike will go a long way in checking undue trespass into the state by these faceless bandits. It will also check internal criminal activities in the state.
By: Bon Woke
