82.9m Nigerians Starving Under Your Watch, PDP Slams Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr , and prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.

In a Sallah goodwill message, Wike congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.

He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.

The governor reiterated that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.

Similarly, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate the 2021 Ramadan.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo urged Muslims to continue to live peacefully with their Christian neighbours as they celebrate the “festival of breaking the fast”.

She noted that although Rivers State was a 100 per cent Christian state, Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to give all residents of the state the dividends of democracy was non-discriminatory.

According to the deputy governor, all Nigerians must be united to put an end to insecurity that is ravaging the country, irrespective of religious affiliation, by ensuring that we remain vigilant and give our security agencies the needed support and encouragement to stem the rising wave of insecurity.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the federal and state governments to implore measures in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Abubakar, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto State, yesterday, said the security challenges in the country have continued to remain a great source of concern.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors to as a matter of urgency bring to end the issue of insecurity across the country.

“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.

“Today is a great day for all of us to celebrate, show love, support and relate with one another, as such we should sustain the commitment for our best desire,” he added.

On his part, the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the people of the state to sustain the prayers and discipline imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan for peaceful co-existence of the country.

Tambuwal, in his state-wide Sallah message, stressed that peace is the only panacea to the socio-economic development of the country.

He appealed to Nigerians to shun anything that could further throw the country into chaos but work for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.

The governor commended the people of the state for their continued support for the state government policies and programmes for sustainable development.

Tambuwal said, “The state is managing the limited resources and had not failed on executing projects and programmes that are critical to the transformation of the state.

“I urge the citizens of the state to keep close to their hearts the spirit of charity, generosity, hospitality, and brotherhood that Eid-el-Fitri symbolises to enhances the bond of unity among Muslims in the state.”

In Owerri, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, assured Muslims, Christians and all residents of state of their safety.

The governor, who spoke at Government House at the occasion commemorating this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said that his administration had put all safety measures in place to ensure that nobody living in the state was harmed.

Describing the insecurity in the state as surmountable, Uzodinma said that the people of the state were religiously tolerant.

He said that his administration would not tolerate religious bickering or ethnic disintegration.

The governor said, “I congratulate you on this year’s Eid-el-Fitri and urge you to go about your lawful businesses here in Imo State without fear of molestation. See Imo State as your home; do not be deterred by the pockets of violence we have witnessed in the last we months.

“As a responsible government, we are committed to protecting the lives of everybody living in the state, weather indigene or non indigene. Your safety is assured, and equally continue to see us as your brothers and sisters.”

Uzodinma said that he was committed to a united Nigeria, urging Muslims to continue to pray for the unity and the progress of the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current insecurity ravaging parts of the country, even as he said that the country was safe under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, joined Muslims to observe the Eid-el-Fitri prayer, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

He and other members of his immediate family and close aides participated in the prayer from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others, who attended the prayer session, include the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, among others.

Wife of the President, Aisha, and some of her daughters and aides also participated in the prayer.