Featured
82.9m Nigerians Starving Under Your Watch, PDP Slams Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to address what it called the worsening food insecurity now threatening millions of Nigerians under his watch.
This is even as the main opposition party noted that under Buhari, “over 82.9million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector, thereby leading to severe food scarcity with prices soaring beyond the reach of Nigerians.”
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP claimed that as a result of the leadership of Buhari, “Our country now ranks as 98 out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with an agonizing food shortage, collapsed purchasing power; alarming 33.3 per cent unemployment and 22.95 per cent food inflation rates as well as increased morbidity and mortality rates.”
The statement read, “Today, under the APC, a bag of rice which sold for N8,000 under the PDP now sells for N30,000, a measure of garri and beans which sold for N150 and N250 now sell for N500 and N800, respectively; a measure of maize and guinea corn which sold for about N150 now sells for N400 while a kilo of meat which sold for about N800 now sells for about N2,300.
“Our party notes that the current food crisis is occasioned by the failure of the APC administration to recalibrate our agricultural sector as well as to take decisive steps to address the violence, terrorism and banditry in food production areas.
“Nigerians recall how the APC administration had remained insensitive to calls by our party and well-meaning Nigerians asking it to address the escalated violent attacks and killing of farmers as well as livestock producers, by bandits, terrorists and criminal herders resulting in desertion of farms in various parts of our country.
“Nigerians can also recall the response of the APC administration to the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno State, wherein it heaped blames on the slain patriots instead of immediately tracking down their killers and ensuring the security of our farmers in the area.
“Under the APC and Buhari watch, our farmers now overflow in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), camps as their fields and farmhouses have been overrun by bandits and terrorists, including political mercenaries brought into the country by the APC to assist in unleashing violence to rig the 2019 general election.
“Moreover, escalated insecurity on our highways has also hampered production and distribution value chain, with no hope in sight.
“Our party charges President Buhari to take urgent steps to address the urgent issue of hunger by opening our silos to cushion the situation and push down prices.”
“The Federal Government should also realign the agricultural sector by beefing up security in food production areas so that our farmers can return to the farmland.
“The PDP also believe that the time has come for President Buhari to provide direct stimuli to small businesses as incentive to pay salaries, revamp production and boost purchasing power.
“Moreover, President Buhari should take steps to recover the over N15trillion stolen by APC leaders and channel part of it to emergency action for food security in our country, before it is too late.”
Featured
FG’s Failure, Not Unemployment Fuelling Insecurity, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says it was disingenuous for the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attribute insecurity in the state to unemployment.
“Is unemployment fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Ondo, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger States governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)?”, Wike asked.
He said if the minister, who is the immediate past governor of the state has any modicum of sincerity, he would attest to the fact that security was the sole responsibility of the Federal Government.
“Is he (Amaechi) trying to indict his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and who is constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to provide security for Nigerians?
“It is a well-known fact that Amaechi is the one who appoints every commissioner of police that has been posted to Rivers State since 2015. So, if there is any security failure, he is to blame”, Wike said.
Wike described the minister misguided utterance on the current imposition of curfew in the state, following the recent attacks on police formations, as rather unfortunate.
“Perhaps, the minister is happy that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are killing innocent policemen, who were protecting lives and property. Is Amaechi happy that the weapons of these slain security personnel were carted away by the hoodlums? Amaechi, from all indications, has lost focus and is now frustrated”, he added.
The governor declared that his administration has offered scholarship to over 500 Rivers students to study Medicine and other-related courses at the PAMO University.
Reacting to allegations by the minister that he was acquiring property in the state, the governor said it was better to acquire property in Nigeria than to do so in Ghana.
Wike said that Amaechi’s jubilation over the defection of his former Commissioner of Urban and Rural Planning, Reason Onya, who was indicted by a judicial commission of inquiry, was a pointer that he was politically irrelevant in Rivers State.
The governor further urged the minister to return to Abuja and resolve the financial malfeasance rocking federal agencies under his watch, and desist from destroying the homes of others.
Featured
82.9m Nigerians Starving Under Your Watch, PDP Slams Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to address what it called the worsening food insecurity now threatening millions of Nigerians under his watch.
This is even as the main opposition party noted that under Buhari, “over 82.9million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals due to the failure of the administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector, thereby leading to severe food scarcity with prices soaring beyond the reach of Nigerians.”
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP claimed that as a result of the leadership of Buhari, “Our country now ranks as 98 out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with an agonizing food shortage, collapsed purchasing power; alarming 33.3 per cent unemployment and 22.95 per cent food inflation rates as well as increased morbidity and mortality rates.”
The statement read, “Today, under the APC, a bag of rice which sold for N8,000 under the PDP now sells for N30,000, a measure of garri and beans which sold for N150 and N250 now sell for N500 and N800, respectively; a measure of maize and guinea corn which sold for about N150 now sells for N400 while a kilo of meat which sold for about N800 now sells for about N2,300.
“Our party notes that the current food crisis is occasioned by the failure of the APC administration to recalibrate our agricultural sector as well as to take decisive steps to address the violence, terrorism and banditry in food production areas.
“Nigerians recall how the APC administration had remained insensitive to calls by our party and well-meaning Nigerians asking it to address the escalated violent attacks and killing of farmers as well as livestock producers, by bandits, terrorists and criminal herders resulting in desertion of farms in various parts of our country.
“Nigerians can also recall the response of the APC administration to the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno State, wherein it heaped blames on the slain patriots instead of immediately tracking down their killers and ensuring the security of our farmers in the area.
“Under the APC and Buhari watch, our farmers now overflow in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), camps as their fields and farmhouses have been overrun by bandits and terrorists, including political mercenaries brought into the country by the APC to assist in unleashing violence to rig the 2019 general election.
“Moreover, escalated insecurity on our highways has also hampered production and distribution value chain, with no hope in sight.
“Our party charges President Buhari to take urgent steps to address the urgent issue of hunger by opening our silos to cushion the situation and push down prices.”
“The Federal Government should also realign the agricultural sector by beefing up security in food production areas so that our farmers can return to the farmland.
“The PDP also believe that the time has come for President Buhari to provide direct stimuli to small businesses as incentive to pay salaries, revamp production and boost purchasing power.
“Moreover, President Buhari should take steps to recover the over N15trillion stolen by APC leaders and channel part of it to emergency action for food security in our country, before it is too late.”
Featured
Eid-el-Fitr: Wike, Sultan, Tambuwal, Uzodinma Pray For Peace, Security Of Nigeria
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr , and prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.
In a Sallah goodwill message, Wike congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.
He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.
The governor reiterated that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.
Similarly, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate the 2021 Ramadan.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo urged Muslims to continue to live peacefully with their Christian neighbours as they celebrate the “festival of breaking the fast”.
She noted that although Rivers State was a 100 per cent Christian state, Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to give all residents of the state the dividends of democracy was non-discriminatory.
According to the deputy governor, all Nigerians must be united to put an end to insecurity that is ravaging the country, irrespective of religious affiliation, by ensuring that we remain vigilant and give our security agencies the needed support and encouragement to stem the rising wave of insecurity.
Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the federal and state governments to implore measures in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.
Abubakar, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto State, yesterday, said the security challenges in the country have continued to remain a great source of concern.
“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors to as a matter of urgency bring to end the issue of insecurity across the country.
“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.
“Today is a great day for all of us to celebrate, show love, support and relate with one another, as such we should sustain the commitment for our best desire,” he added.
On his part, the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the people of the state to sustain the prayers and discipline imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan for peaceful co-existence of the country.
Tambuwal, in his state-wide Sallah message, stressed that peace is the only panacea to the socio-economic development of the country.
He appealed to Nigerians to shun anything that could further throw the country into chaos but work for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.
The governor commended the people of the state for their continued support for the state government policies and programmes for sustainable development.
Tambuwal said, “The state is managing the limited resources and had not failed on executing projects and programmes that are critical to the transformation of the state.
“I urge the citizens of the state to keep close to their hearts the spirit of charity, generosity, hospitality, and brotherhood that Eid-el-Fitri symbolises to enhances the bond of unity among Muslims in the state.”
In Owerri, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, assured Muslims, Christians and all residents of state of their safety.
The governor, who spoke at Government House at the occasion commemorating this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said that his administration had put all safety measures in place to ensure that nobody living in the state was harmed.
Describing the insecurity in the state as surmountable, Uzodinma said that the people of the state were religiously tolerant.
He said that his administration would not tolerate religious bickering or ethnic disintegration.
The governor said, “I congratulate you on this year’s Eid-el-Fitri and urge you to go about your lawful businesses here in Imo State without fear of molestation. See Imo State as your home; do not be deterred by the pockets of violence we have witnessed in the last we months.
“As a responsible government, we are committed to protecting the lives of everybody living in the state, weather indigene or non indigene. Your safety is assured, and equally continue to see us as your brothers and sisters.”
Uzodinma said that he was committed to a united Nigeria, urging Muslims to continue to pray for the unity and the progress of the country.
He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current insecurity ravaging parts of the country, even as he said that the country was safe under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, joined Muslims to observe the Eid-el-Fitri prayer, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.
He and other members of his immediate family and close aides participated in the prayer from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Others, who attended the prayer session, include the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, among others.
Wife of the President, Aisha, and some of her daughters and aides also participated in the prayer.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
- Sports4 days ago
Rohr Submits List Of 35 Players To NFF
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
- Business4 days ago
Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances To Hit $22bn – Report
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AWCON Qualifier: S’Falcons Will Overcome Ghana – NFF
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
- Politics4 days ago
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Assembly Wants Registration Of Livestock Farms