3SG Backs 17 Govs On Open Grazing Ban

The South-South Study Group (3SG) has commended the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) for their “epochal consensus emphasizing the imperatives of restructuring and ban on open grazing, said the timely intervention is a watershed in the annals of the country”.

In a statement signed by Otoks Dan Princewill, yesterday, the 3SG urged the southern governors to go one step further to initiate collective action to make restructuring a concrete reality.

The group noted that the immediate consequence of restructuring is security and job creation, which Nigerians sorely need at this point.

It added, “The collective words outlined by the southern governors as spelled out in the communiqué carry the weight of the will and shared the disappointment of the southern people at the moribund state of federal governance conveyed principally by the catastrophic state of insecurity and disastrous economic condition nationwide.

“The timely intervention by the southern governors presents a watershed moment as the nation becomes a contested arena between the progressive will of the people and the regressive whims and caprices of a few.

“It is for this reason that the commendable display of astutely effective diplomatic effort by the southern governors across party lines belies the urgency and need for relief as demanded by southerners of all affiliation.”

The 3SG reminded the southern governors that now more than ever, “regardless of party affiliation, the citizens of Southern Nigeria look up to this collective body of southern governors to protect them from rampaging marauders and bandits.”

The group noted that by so doing the governors would push forward the collective interests of their people and hold many more positive conferences that also involve other southern stakeholders in the immediate future for the sake of the rapidly deteriorating national state of affairs.

“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are waiting on edge with bated breath in expectation that this presents hope for a new beginning. The communiqué of the southern governors explicitly explains what restructuring entails; review of resource control, revenue allocation formula, strict adherence to federal character principles in appointments and the shared interests of the federating states.

“South-South Study Group (3SG) calls for immediate implementation by southern governors of principles of restructuring within its collective will as it has done with the ban of open grazing.

“South-South Study Group (3SG) calls for a national referendum preceding any elections to settle these fundamental national issues that will inform the drafting of a new Federal Constitution. All well-meaning Nigerians can then put hands together to build a new Nigeria of our collective dreams,” the group stated.