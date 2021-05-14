Sallah: Tambuwal Tasks Nigerians On Charity, Brotherhood

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has called on Nigerians to be steadfast, imbibe the culture of compassion, keep the spirit of charity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-el-Fitr symbolises.

Tambuwal made the call in a statewide Sallah broadcast in Sokoto yesterday.

The governor said that this was necessary, particularly at the trying times of the nation.

“Certainly by upholding the lessons learnt during this month, we can surmount the numerous challenges we face as a people.

“In Sokoto State, we have not rested on our oars in trying to mitigate these challenges by confronting them head on so as to roll back their impacts on the lives of our people.

“Our government has ensured a prudent management of our limited resources and has not failed in meeting our obligations to the people.

“This is evident in our embarking on projects that are critical to the transformation of our state,” he said.

The governor said that it was of great concern that Sokoto State, sadly was not spared from insecurity that affected the country.

“Nonetheless, we have been giving our maximum support to the security agencies; and in liaison with the Federal Government, we are leaving no stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the people.

“Moreover, the situation would have been more challenging without the valuable support of our traditional leaders and the people of the state, who stood by us through thick and thin,” Tambuwal said.

He called on the people to continue praying and supporting the authorities in the onerous task of salvaging the nation.

“It remains pertinent for all of us to join hands in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities that have affected all facets of our lives.

“Let me make a special appeal to our citizens who, desirous of checkmating this menace of insecurity, may have resorted to taking the laws into their own hands, thus circumventing the laws of the land.

“This is not acceptable. On no account should any peace-loving citizen take the laws into his hands,” he said.

Tambuwal urged residents to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines throughout the Sallah celebration to check its spread among the populace.

He reiterated the need for all to think and work positively by eschewing anything that could further throw the state and the country into chaos.