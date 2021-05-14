RSG Tasks Professionals On National Cohesion, Security

The Rivers State Government has tasked professionals on the need to seek ways to solve the nations security challenges.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim gave the task during a Stakeholders Roundtable organised by the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim who doubles as the State Chairman of NIPR said media professionals should rise up to the challenge by setting agenda as watchdog of society.

He said, “This is the time for everybody to rise up to defend our general interest. This is the time to think Niger Delta as this will help make Niger Delta safe for us all.

On the security of the state, Nsirim opined that the State is safe despite some pockets of breaches, and that the State Government is not relenting in its constitutional duty to secure lives and properties.

Meanwhile, stakeholders and expert who spoke at the event have called for proactive measures to curb the rising security challenges in the country.

Former National President of the NIPR, Amaopusenibo Bobo Brown said there must be cohesion and cooperation among the Niger Delta states.

Brown who spoke on, “ The Future of Niger Delta in the Current Security Turmoil in Nigeria” said policies and programmes of government must be targeted at those at the lower rung of society, let our government not stand alone. They must swallow their pride and come together to work an economy for us all.”

The public relations expert added, “we must form workable liaisons with other regions in terms of trade and commerce.”

For his part, Dr Uche Chukuma posited that security of the region rests on non partisan support to improve security.

He lamented that politicising security had become a bane to the development of Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

As a way out he recommended the need for a viable economy that can stem unemployment and improve well being of the citizenry.

Professor of Mass Communication in the Rivers State University, Prof Godwin Okon sought for a community based approach to manage conflict.

This he said can be achieved through intelligence sharing and integration of modern technology in security management.