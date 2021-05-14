News
PCN To Build Chapel, Tourist Centre To Immortalise Mary Slessor
The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), has laid foundation stone to erect a Chapel and tourist centre to immortalise, the Scottish Presbyterian Missionary, Late Mary Slessor who stopped the killing of twins over 100 years ago.
The Prelate Emeritus of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Udo Ekpenyong laid the foundation for the Mary Slessor Chapel and tourist centre yesterday at Use Ikot Oku in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom.
Ekpenyong said the 200-capacity sitting Chapel was the beginning of a tourism complex, which would house other facilities for all Christians, lovers of God and adherents of the late missionary, popularly known as ‘Mma Slessor’.
He said the building of the chapel which was sponsored by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, was intended to be one of the structures that would immortalise Mma Slessor and her works in the community.
Ekpenyong said the exercise was part of a legacy by the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria to propagate the name of the missionary.
“We are followers of Christ. Our amiable daughter, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet has volunteered to build this Chapel.
“We cannot give her the time limit. She has set time for herself and the resources that would come from it.
“The Chapel would benefit not only the immediate community but the world at large. People would come from far and near to pray and God would hear their prayers as He heard the prayers of Mary Slessor.
“We rejoice as a Church and we thank one of our daughters for coming to our aid. Whosoever comes here to pray, God will answer his or her prayers in Jesus name,” he said.
Also speaking, a Trustee of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Mrs Rita Ekanem said the long overdue project was a starting point of good things.
Ekanem said that the Chapel was going to be prayer booth for all Christians.
“This project is very important to the church and community because for a long time, we couldn’t establish our presence here but God’s willing, today is a starting point.
“As we have started, with God being on our side, we know that we will not stop until we complete it.
“This is not the only project we will site here, other projects are coming. By the time we finish this one, other projects will emerge.
“What we intend for this place is to be a prayer booth, that people will come here,’’ she said.
According to her, the life of Mary Slessor was sacrificial, a life of prayer, so we want to sustain her legacies.
“That is why we want to use this place as a prayer booth so that all Christians, not only Presbyterians, will come in here, have a retreat and pray like she did.
“The project is of God. Whenever God starts a good thing, it would be completed to the glory of God,” Ekanem said.
The Pastor in Charge of Presbyterian Church, Use Ikot Oku Parish, Rev. Umoren Ekpenyong said the project was historic and came at the right time, saying that the Church was foreseeing the place as a village in future.
“It is the vision of the Church that this place be turned to Mary Slessor Village.”
“It means we are going to have other infrastructure like a library and accommodation for people who come here to pray or to know more about the place or late Mary Slessor,” he said.
News
Sallah: Have Hope In God, CAN Urges Nigerians
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, Rev Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the country.
In a Barka Da Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state, the CAN chairman expressed the hope that the challenges facing the country will be over.
“Our dear Muslim Umma, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den, and the shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in Nigeria.
“The entire Christian community and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, rejoices and congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of Ramadan.
“Let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, and let all of us be agents of peaceful co-existence, united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies,” he said.
News
2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N392.77billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in First Quarter 2021 (Q1, 2021) an increase of N97.05billion over N295.72billion generated in Q4 2020.
This was revealed in the “Company Income Tax by Sectors, Q1 2021” obtained from the bureau’s website in Abuja.
According to the report, the generated amount was N97.09billion more than the N295.68billion generated in Q1 2020.
It also said that the Q1, 2021 figure represented a 32.82 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 32.84 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
The NBS said that breweries, bottling and beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26billion generated and closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N17.35billion while textile and garment industry generated the least with N13.49million.
“This was closely followed by mining with N34.40million and automobiles and assemblies which generated N73.57million.”
The report said that out of the total amount generated in the period under review, N152.33billion was generated as CIT locally while N184.59billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N55.85billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and verified and validated by the NBS.
News
Insecurity: FG Set To Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.
The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.
In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.
He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.
The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.
“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.
