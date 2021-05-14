Mrs Akeredolu Charges Muslim Women To Spread Kindness, Hope

Wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged Muslim women in the state to spread acts of love, kindness, generousity and hope as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to mark the end of Ramadan.

This is contained in a press statement issued yesterday in Akure by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Oluwatobi Fademi.

She described the season as a period of introspection and in-depth spiritual significance for all muslims.

Akeredolu urged muslim women to embrace these lessons as enshrined in the Holy Quoran.

She stressed that, “it is sacrosanct for women, as pillars of the society, to ensure that the significance of the season reflects in their individual characters”.

“I congratulate all muslim women and their families in Ondo State on the successful completion of the fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. I wish them all a joyous celebration,” she said.

The governor’s wife expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation the Muslim society had shown the present administration.

She reassured them of the government’s unwavering commitment to stopping all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

Akeredolu, the founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative, also appreciated women for persevering and showing commitment in the face of scorching global economic stress.

“Women’s continued contribution to the society, particularly during the Covid 19 era, has cushioned the impacts of the pandemic.

“Once again, I wish all adherents of Islam a joyous celebration.

“ I also urge parents and guardians to make the education of the girl-child paramount because it is vital to national development,” she said.