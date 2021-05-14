LG Boss Hails Wike’s Pragmatic Approach To Security

An unidentified middle-

aged man slumped and died while dancing at a traditional wedding in Borokiri axis of old Port Harcourt Township in the State.

The man simply identified as Dein, was a community chief from Ataba in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Monday at a traditional marriage reception between his relative from Ataba, who got married to a lady from Asarama community, all in Andoni LGA.

It was gathered that while the guests and families of those getting married were seated, the man who was dressed in a traditional white top, black trouser and holding a white handkerchief took to the floor and started displaying his dancing skills to the admiration of the guests.

In a viral video which surfaced online last Tuesday, the man seen dancing to the rhythmic tunes, as cheers and ovation grew louder, with some clapping and watching, suddenly fell to the ground.

But the crowd neither moved because they never suspected anything untoward would happen, while the master of ceremony was making jokes suggesting that was part of the dancing skills.

As seen in the viral video, the master of ceremony said, “Is this (sudden fall to the ground) part of the dance? Is fainting part of the dance? Is fainting part of the dance?”

Suddenly, the man made a move with his hands and head as if he was trying to stand up, but fell again and remained motionless.

Few minutes afterwards, a man walked up to him to know what the problem was, two other guests followed and they touched him and rolled him sideways but his hands dropped.

The MC said, “Doctor is going to check him; check if it is alcohol.”

As apprehension grew, the men signalled to themselves and took the man away.

It was gathered that one of the guests and a medical doctor, confirmed the man’s death.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he saw the video, but he had yet to get any report on the incident.