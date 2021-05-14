Featured
Eid-el-Fitr: Wike, Sultan, Tambuwal, Uzodinma Pray For Peace, Security Of Nigeria
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr , and prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.
In a Sallah goodwill message, Wike congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful fasting period and its attendant benefits of purification.
He called on all Nigerians to draw the lessons of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet all through the Ramadan period.
The governor reiterated that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance and the right environment for the freedom of worship.
Similarly, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate the 2021 Ramadan.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo urged Muslims to continue to live peacefully with their Christian neighbours as they celebrate the “festival of breaking the fast”.
She noted that although Rivers State was a 100 per cent Christian state, Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to give all residents of the state the dividends of democracy was non-discriminatory.
According to the deputy governor, all Nigerians must be united to put an end to insecurity that is ravaging the country, irrespective of religious affiliation, by ensuring that we remain vigilant and give our security agencies the needed support and encouragement to stem the rising wave of insecurity.
Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the federal and state governments to implore measures in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.
Abubakar, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto State, yesterday, said the security challenges in the country have continued to remain a great source of concern.
“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors to as a matter of urgency bring to end the issue of insecurity across the country.
“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.
“Today is a great day for all of us to celebrate, show love, support and relate with one another, as such we should sustain the commitment for our best desire,” he added.
On his part, the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the people of the state to sustain the prayers and discipline imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan for peaceful co-existence of the country.
Tambuwal, in his state-wide Sallah message, stressed that peace is the only panacea to the socio-economic development of the country.
He appealed to Nigerians to shun anything that could further throw the country into chaos but work for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.
The governor commended the people of the state for their continued support for the state government policies and programmes for sustainable development.
Tambuwal said, “The state is managing the limited resources and had not failed on executing projects and programmes that are critical to the transformation of the state.
“I urge the citizens of the state to keep close to their hearts the spirit of charity, generosity, hospitality, and brotherhood that Eid-el-Fitri symbolises to enhances the bond of unity among Muslims in the state.”
In Owerri, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, assured Muslims, Christians and all residents of state of their safety.
The governor, who spoke at Government House at the occasion commemorating this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said that his administration had put all safety measures in place to ensure that nobody living in the state was harmed.
Describing the insecurity in the state as surmountable, Uzodinma said that the people of the state were religiously tolerant.
He said that his administration would not tolerate religious bickering or ethnic disintegration.
The governor said, “I congratulate you on this year’s Eid-el-Fitri and urge you to go about your lawful businesses here in Imo State without fear of molestation. See Imo State as your home; do not be deterred by the pockets of violence we have witnessed in the last we months.
“As a responsible government, we are committed to protecting the lives of everybody living in the state, weather indigene or non indigene. Your safety is assured, and equally continue to see us as your brothers and sisters.”
Uzodinma said that he was committed to a united Nigeria, urging Muslims to continue to pray for the unity and the progress of the country.
He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current insecurity ravaging parts of the country, even as he said that the country was safe under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, joined Muslims to observe the Eid-el-Fitri prayer, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.
He and other members of his immediate family and close aides participated in the prayer from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Others, who attended the prayer session, include the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, among others.
Wife of the President, Aisha, and some of her daughters and aides also participated in the prayer.
Nigeria Diaspora Remittances Decline By 27.7% To $16.8bn, World Bank Confirms
Remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora declined by 27.7 per cent in 2020, the World Bank has confirmed.
A report by the World Bank titled, ‘Defying Predictions, Remittance Flows Remain Strong During Covid-19 Crisis’, said Nigeria contributed 40 per cent of the remittances into Sub-Saharan Africa.
It put remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa at $42billion. Forty per cent contribution of Nigeria to this means that remittances to Nigeria was $16.8billion in 2020.
A decline of 27.7 per cent also put remittances into the country in 2019 at $21.45billion.
The report said remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa declined by an estimated 12.5 per cent due to a decline in the remittances to Nigeria that contributes the largest amount in the region.
Nigeria has been having foreign exchange crisis resulting from decline in earnings from crude oil sale.
Diaspora remittances are the second major source of foreign exchange for the country.
Drying forex remittances recently pushed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to offer an incentive of N5 for every dollar remitted through official channels.
Differing exchange rates often push Nigerians in the Diaspora to explore alternative ways of remitting money into the country so that they can enjoy higher value.
The report stated that the decline in flows to Sub-Saharan Africa was almost entirely due to a 27.7 per cent decline in remittance flows to Nigeria.
Excluding flows to Nigeria, it stated, remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa increased by 2.3 per cent, demonstrating resilience.
Part of the report read, “Remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa declined by an estimated 12.5 per cent in 2020 to $42billion.
“The decline was almost entirely due to a 27.7 per cent decline in remittance flows to Nigeria, which alone accounted for over 40 per cent of remittance flows to the region.
“Excluding Nigeria, remittance flows to Sub-Saharan African increased by 2.3 per cent.
“Remittance growth was reported in Zambia (37 per cent), Mozambique (16 per cent), Kenya (nine per cent) and Ghana (five per cent).”
The report said, in 2021, remittance flows to the region were projected to rise by 2.6 per cent, supported by improving prospects for growth in high-income countries.
Data on remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa were sparse and of uneven quality, with some countries still using the outdated fourth IMF balance of payments manual, rather than the sixth, while several other countries did not report data at all, it stated.
The World Bank said that high-frequency phone surveys in some countries reported decreases in remittances for a large percentage of households even while recorded remittances reported by official sources report increased in flows.
The shift from informal to formal channels due to the closure of borders explained in part the increase in the volume of remittances recorded by central banks, it stated.
On the remittance costs for Sub-Saharan Africa, the report said it remained the most expensive region to send money to, where sending $200 costs an average of 8.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
“Within the region, which experiences high intra-regional migration, it is expensive to send money from South Africa to Botswana (19.6 per cent), Zimbabwe (14 per cent), and to Malawi (16 per cent),” it stated.
The report said the relatively strong performance of remittance flows during the Covid-19 crisis had also highlighted the importance of timely availability of data.
Given its growing significance as a source of external financing for low and middle-income countries, there was a need for better collection of data on remittances in terms of frequency, timely reporting, and granularity by corridor and channel.
It stated that the lead author of the report on ‘migration and remittances’ and Head of KNOMAD, Dilip Ratha, said, “The resilience of remittance flows is remarkable. Remittances are helping to meet families’ increased need for livelihood support.
“They can no longer be treated as small change. The World Bank has been monitoring migration and remittance flows for nearly two decades, and we are working with governments and partners to produce timely data and make remittance flows even more productive.”
Despite Covid-19, remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, registering a smaller decline than previously projected.
Officially, recorded remittance flows to low and middle-income countries reached $540billion in 2020, just 1.6 per cent below the 2019 total of $548billion, according to the latest migration and development brief, the World Bank stated.
It said that in spite of Covid-19, remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, registering a smaller decline than previously projected.
“The decline in recorded remittance flows in 2020 was smaller than the one during the 2009 global financial crisis at 4.8 per cent.
“It was also far lower than the fall in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to low-and middle-income countries, which, excluding flows to China, fell by over 30 per cent in 2020.
“As a result, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries surpassed the sum of FDI of $259billion and overseas development assistance of $179billion in 2020.”
The brief said that the main drivers for the steady flow included fiscal stimulus that resulted in better-than-expected economic conditions in host countries and a shift in flows from cash to digital and from informal to formal channels.
It added that cyclical movements in oil prices and currency exchange rates were also responsible.
The ‘Migration and Development Brief’, released in Washington D.C., provides updates on global trends in migration and remittances.
17 Govs Call For Ban On Open Grazing In Southern Nigeria
The 17 governors of southern states in Nigeria, under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) have resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across all states in Southern Nigeria.
Rising from the meeting held at Delta State Government House, Asaba, yesterday, the governors indicated that it has become imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South since development and population growth have increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the region.
A 12-point communiqué, an outcome of more than four hours’ closed door meeting, signed by the 17 southern governors was read by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).
The communiqué also noted that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments, and creation of other institutions for the practice of true federalism.
The southern governors reviewed the current security situation, agitations for restructuring, prospect for inter-state collaboration and partnerships, and affirmed that “the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness and equity”.
The governors expressed grave concern over the security challenges plaguing the nation, and urged that “Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity, and restore the confidence of our people”.
They observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented some security challenges to the people, “hence the need to ban open grazing of cattle in the area”.
The governors recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.
The meeting expressed concern over the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.
They, therefore, resolved to foster cooperation among the southern states and the nation at large.
The governors urged the Federal Government to convoke a national dialogue and take urgent steps to restructure the country.
They expressed grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation, and strongly urged that President Muhammad Buhari, to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of the people.
The chairman of Governors of Southern Nigeria and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the governors resolved that, ”In view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency.”
The southern governors recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of the various peoples of the country, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government agencies (including security agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous.
He declared that the governors affirmed that the peoples of southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.
The governors, however, observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.
Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria.
They noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South.
“Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot); recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.”
He explained that the governors expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy, being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf.
The governors recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country.
“The meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.”
Some of the governors who were in Asaba for the crucial meeting include the host, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Chairmen, South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).
Others are governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano; among others.
Also present at the meeting were, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Chief Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State); Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River State); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo).
According to a statement by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.
“The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the 17 governors in South-West, South-South and South-East geo-political zones of Nigeria.
The regional security meeting is holding less than twenty hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.
“Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.
“The SNGF, will hold in the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba,” it added.
The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum held a virtual meeting last Tuesday at the instance of Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); and David Umahi (Ebonyi); who are chairmen of the South-West, South-South, and South-East Governors Forum, respectively.
The virtual meeting was attended by 15 out of the 17 governors in the southern region of Nigeria.
It was during the virtual meeting that the governors agreed to meet in Asaba for another meeting that will harmonise their positions towards addressing the insecurity and tension in the country, among other issues.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
