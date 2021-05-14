Rivers
Community Leader Slumps, Dies Dancing At Wedding
An unidentified middle-
aged man slumped and died while dancing at a traditional wedding in Borokiri axis of old Port Harcourt Township in the State.
The man simply identified as Dein, was a community chief from Ataba in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.
The incident happened on Monday at a traditional marriage reception between his relative from Ataba, who got married to a lady from Asarama community, all in Andoni LGA.
It was gathered that while the guests and families of those getting married were seated, the man who was dressed in a traditional white top, black trouser and holding a white handkerchief took to the floor and started displaying his dancing skills to the admiration of the guests.
In a viral video which surfaced online last Tuesday, the man seen dancing to the rhythmic tunes, as cheers and ovation grew louder, with some clapping and watching, suddenly fell to the ground.
But the crowd neither moved because they never suspected anything untoward would happen, while the master of ceremony was making jokes suggesting that was part of the dancing skills.
As seen in the viral video, the master of ceremony said, “Is this (sudden fall to the ground) part of the dance? Is fainting part of the dance? Is fainting part of the dance?”
Suddenly, the man made a move with his hands and head as if he was trying to stand up, but fell again and remained motionless.
Few minutes afterwards, a man walked up to him to know what the problem was, two other guests followed and they touched him and rolled him sideways but his hands dropped.
The MC said, “Doctor is going to check him; check if it is alcohol.”
As apprehension grew, the men signalled to themselves and took the man away.
It was gathered that one of the guests and a medical doctor, confirmed the man’s death.
The spokesman for the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he saw the video, but he had yet to get any report on the incident.
Rivers
Firm Plays Host To Army War College
An agro-allied company in Rivers State, Siat Nigeria Limited played host to Nigerian Army War College Course 5/2021, Abuja recently. The team was led by Brig. Gen. Frank Etim on a study tour of Siat plantation and its giant oil palm mill.
According to the General, the college proposed to visit Siat Nigeria Limited not mainly because it is the only major oil palm company in the South – South region of the country but also because of the establishment’s contributions to the Gross Domestic Product of the nation.
He said Siat as a major employer of labour in Rivers State is assisting the state government in its employment scheme of taking the youths off the streets and equally promoting economic development of the state.
Etim also said the theme of the study tour is “Food Production and National Security in Nigeria”, noting that the tour is a key component of the National Security and Organisation of the Defence Module and constitutes an important aspect of the college’s programme.
The participants were received on arrival by the Chief Operating Officer of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gerald Ray who used the opportunity to introduce the management team present.
Speaking during the interactive session, Mr. Ray used the opportunity to inform the participants that Siat Nigeria is an agricultural development and processing company which took over the moribund Risonpalm on lease from the Rivers State Government.
He informed the participants that Elele and Ubima estates were being replanted, adding that while Elele had been fully replanted, Ubima estate was undergoing replanting.
According to him, Siat built a new mill on takeover with an installed capacity of 60 metric tons/hour.
“Recognising the fact that our operations are in the rural communities, Siat has over the years established a robust cordial relationship with the locals by partnering with the host communities by providing jobs for the youths and embarking on social amenities like electricity, markets, etc. Currently, Siat has under its employment 5,000 direct workers”, Gerald said.
One Arrested As Commercial Drivers Attack Taskforce
The Rivers State Taskforce on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks says it arrested one person after some commercial drivers attacked its members on duty at the Agip axis of Port Harcourt.
They also alleged that some of the taskforce members were hosp-italised as a result of the attack.
Leader of the taskforce, Team 08, Innocent Amadi, who disclosed this to newsmen narrated how a commercial driver around Agip roundabout attacked his men and attempted to hit them with his bus because they asked him to park properly.
“The way the bus driver’s are behaving towards taskforce is not good. They want to hit us anytime they set their eyes on us.
“We were helping to control the traffick at Agip junction. So one of the Vanagon driver packed wrongly and was causing obstruction on the road.
“We tried to ask him to clear, but he tried to hit one of my men. One of my men entered his vehicle and he wanted to run away with him, but we chased and caught him.
“They normally attack us each time they see us over nothing. Some of my men are lying down in the hospital as I am talking to you,” Amadi stated.
One of the commercial drivers, admitted committing the offence and appealed for forgiveness.
He said, “I was carrying passenhers at the Agip junction before they blocked me.I tried to escape, but no way. They arrested me because where I was loading is not a bus stop.
“I don’t want them to take me to their office. I am guilty. They should forgive me,” the unidentified passenger stated.
